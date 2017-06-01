Sigue en directo Primavera Sound 2017: horarios y artistas

JENESAISPOP, por gentileza de Red Bull TV, compartirá el streaming en directo de algunos conciertos de Primavera Sound durante este fin de semana, comenzando con esta cobertura especial el jueves 1 a las 19:00 y continuando durante el viernes y el sábado, días en los que la emisión empezará a las 21:00. Aunque los horarios están sujetos a cambios (actualizaciones de los mismos, aquí), estas son las retransmisiones planeadas:

JUEVES, 1 DE JUNIO

Canal 1

19:05 – GORDI

20:00 – KEVIN MORBY

20:45 – LOCAL NATIVES

21:55 – (por confirmar)

23:00 – AFGHAN WHIGS

Canal 2

19:05 –ANIMIC

19:40 – SOLEDAD VELEZ

20:20 – MISHIMA

21:20 – 7 NOTAS 7 COLORES

22:15 – TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO

23:00 – LOCAL NATIVES (replay)

VIERNES, 2 DE JUNIO

Canal 1

21:05 – WHITNEY

21:55 – SINKANE

22:50 – MAC DEMARCO

23:50 – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

00:55 – RUN THE JEWELS

01:50 – TYCHO

Canal 2

21:05 – EL PETIT DE CA L’ERIL

21:50 – BELAKO

22:40 – THE GROWLERS

23:45 – DESCENDANTS

00:55 – THE BLACK ANGELS

01:55 – THE MAKE-UP

SÁBADO, 3 DE JUNIO

Canal 1

21:05 – SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB

21:55 – WEYES BLOOD

22:45 –SONGHOY BLUES

23:45 – ANGEL OLSEN

00:50 – TBC

02:00 – KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

Canal 2

21:05 – (por confirmar)

21:50 – (por confirmar)

22:45 – (por confirmar)

23:45 – (por confirmar)

01:00 – SLEEP

02:00 – (por confirmar)