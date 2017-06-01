Sigue en directo Primavera Sound 2017: horarios y artistas

Por | 01 Jun 17, 11:35

broken-social-scene-2017JENESAISPOP, por gentileza de Red Bull TV, compartirá el streaming en directo de algunos conciertos de Primavera Sound durante este fin de semana, comenzando con esta cobertura especial el jueves 1 a las 19:00 y continuando durante el viernes y el sábado, días en los que la emisión empezará a las 21:00. Aunque los horarios están sujetos a cambios (actualizaciones de los mismos, aquí), estas son las retransmisiones planeadas:

JUEVES, 1 DE JUNIO

Canal 1
19:05 – GORDI
20:00 – KEVIN MORBY
20:45 – LOCAL NATIVES
21:55 – (por confirmar)
23:00 – AFGHAN WHIGS
Canal 2
19:05 –ANIMIC
19:40 – SOLEDAD VELEZ
20:20 – MISHIMA
21:20 – 7 NOTAS 7 COLORES
22:15 – TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO
23:00 – LOCAL NATIVES (replay)

VIERNES, 2 DE JUNIO

Canal 1
21:05 – WHITNEY
21:55 – SINKANE
22:50 – MAC DEMARCO
23:50 – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE
00:55 – RUN THE JEWELS
01:50 – TYCHO

Canal 2
21:05 – EL PETIT DE CA L’ERIL
21:50 – BELAKO
22:40 – THE GROWLERS
23:45 – DESCENDANTS
00:55 – THE BLACK ANGELS
01:55 – THE MAKE-UP

SÁBADO, 3 DE JUNIO

Canal 1
21:05 – SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB
21:55 – WEYES BLOOD
22:45 –SONGHOY BLUES
23:45 – ANGEL OLSEN
00:50 – TBC
02:00 – KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

Canal 2
21:05 – (por confirmar)
21:50 – (por confirmar)
22:45 – (por confirmar)
23:45 – (por confirmar)
01:00 – SLEEP
02:00 – (por confirmar)

  • wrecklessjesus

    El de Songhoy Blues puede estar muy bien, aunque es a una hora un tanto mala para quedarse en casa un sábado. Esperemos que los mantengan un tiempo disponibles.

