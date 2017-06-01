Sigue en directo Primavera Sound 2017: horarios y artistas

JENESAISPOP, por gentileza de Red Bull TV, compartirá el streaming en directo de algunos conciertos de Primavera Sound durante este fin de semana, comenzando con esta cobertura especial el jueves 1 a las 19:00 y continuando durante el viernes y el sábado, días en los que la emisión empezará a las 21:00. Aunque los horarios están sujetos a cambios (actualizaciones de los mismos, aquí), estas son las retransmisiones planeadas:
JUEVES, 1 DE JUNIO
Canal 1
19:05 – GORDI
20:00 – KEVIN MORBY
20:45 – LOCAL NATIVES
21:55 – (por confirmar)
23:00 – AFGHAN WHIGS
Canal 2
19:05 –ANIMIC
19:40 – SOLEDAD VELEZ
20:20 – MISHIMA
21:20 – 7 NOTAS 7 COLORES
22:15 – TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO
23:00 – LOCAL NATIVES (replay)
VIERNES, 2 DE JUNIO
Canal 1
21:05 – WHITNEY
21:55 – SINKANE
22:50 – MAC DEMARCO
23:50 – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE
00:55 – RUN THE JEWELS
01:50 – TYCHO
Canal 2
21:05 – EL PETIT DE CA L’ERIL
21:50 – BELAKO
22:40 – THE GROWLERS
23:45 – DESCENDANTS
00:55 – THE BLACK ANGELS
01:55 – THE MAKE-UP
SÁBADO, 3 DE JUNIO
Canal 1
21:05 – SLIM CESSNA’S AUTO CLUB
21:55 – WEYES BLOOD
22:45 –SONGHOY BLUES
23:45 – ANGEL OLSEN
00:50 – TBC
02:00 – KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
Canal 2
21:05 – (por confirmar)
21:50 – (por confirmar)
22:45 – (por confirmar)
23:45 – (por confirmar)
01:00 – SLEEP
02:00 – (por confirmar)