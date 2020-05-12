WTF: el mensaje “racista” de Bryan Adams que discute el consenso científico sobre el origen del coronavirus

Bryan Adams, uno de los cantantes más exitosos que ha producido el pop norteamericano incluso a día de hoy, pues las cifras en Spotify de sus mayores singles, ‘Summer of ’69’ y ‘Heaven’, publicadas en los años 80, son estratosféricas; copa titulares por haber acusado indirectamente a China, en un post de Instagram, de haber “creado” el coronavirus.

El post en cuestión se compone de un vídeo y un texto. En el vídeo, Adams canta su canción ‘Cuts Like a Knife’, y en el texto, el cantante canadiense lamenta no haber podido salir de gira debido a la crisis sanitaria. Y aprovecha para abogar por el veganismo y para lanzar una serie de teorías sobre el origen del COVID-19 que han sido descartadas por la comunidad científica, como indica The Guardian. La primera es que el virus ha nacido del consumo de murciélagos en los mercados húmedos de Wuhan, y la segunda es que este es una creación humana producida en un laboratorio.

El mensaje dice: “Hoy empezaba mi serie de conciertos en el Royal Albert Hall, pero gracias a un grupo de bastardos avariciosos que comen murciélagos, venden animales en los mercados húmedos y han creado un virus, el mundo entero está parado, sin mencionar a las miles de personas que han muerto por culpa del virus. Mi mensaje a todos ellos, además de “muchas gracias”, es que se hagan veganos”.

El mensaje de Bryan Adams ha sido criticado en las redes sociales por “racista”, mientras el artista ha sido objeto de similares insultos. Otros usuarios han expresado su sorpresa al descubrir que Bryan Adams no es Ryan Adams, sino otra persona con un nombre muy parecido.