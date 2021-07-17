Billie Eilish logra su 2º número 1 en JNSP con ‘NDA’

Billie Eilish es el nuevo número 1 de la lista de JENESAISPOP, una tabla con 15 años de tradición que recoge las canciones favoritas de nuestros lectores. ‘NDA’, que ha quedado fuera del top 20 británico a diferencia de los dos singles anteriores, sí ha gustado más por aquí y es el segundo número 1 para Billie Eilish tras haberlo conseguido con ‘Bad Guy’ hace un par de años. Curiosamente, tanto ‘Lost Cause’ como ‘Your Power’ han sido eliminadas justo esta semana, esta última tras haber alcanzado el top 2.
Cambio de tercio radical en cuanto a las siguientes entradas, que corresponden a Lucy Dacus y Nathy Peluso. Justo fuera del top 20, el disco colaborativo de Bobby Gillespie y Jehnny Beth, que también firman Primal Scream.
Finalmente, también entran The Parrots, Sufjan Stevens con Angelo de Augustine y SAULT. Si aún no conocéis estas canciones, recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Wolves
|Garbage
|Vota
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|4
|10
|4
|2
|Build it Better
|Natalie Imbruglia
|Vota
|5
|11
|1
|5
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|8
|4
|4
|My Life Again
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|7
|4
|2
|6
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|21
|6
|4
|Let Them Know
|Mabel
|Vota
|9
|20
|2
|9
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|10
|2
|2
|6
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|11
|5
|5
|7
|Like I Used to
|Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten
|Vota
|12
|22
|12
|2
|La voz del presidente
|Viva Suecia
|Vota
|13
|9
|1
|5
|ZITTI E BUONI
|Måneskin
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Hot & Heavy
|Lucy Dacus
|Vota
|15
|7
|7
|5
|The Turning of Our Bones
|Arab Strap
|Vota
|16
|18
|6
|5
|Everytime I Cry
|Ava Max
|Vota
|17
|17
|12
|4
|Thank You
|Diana Ross
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|MAFIOSA
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|19
|29
|10
|4
|Need to Know
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|20
|30
|13
|5
|Shiseido
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|21
|37
|21
|4
|Got Me
|Laura Mvula
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|English Town
|Bobby Gillespie, Jehnny Beth
|Vota
|23
|16
|16
|6
|Live to Survive
|Mø
|Vota
|24
|27
|1
|16
|White Dress
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|25
|6
|6
|3
|Days Like These
|Low
|Vota
|26
|15
|15
|3
|El día de Huki Huki
|La La Love You, dani
|Vota
|27
|19
|10
|5
|You
|Regard, Troye Sivan
|Vota
|28
|26
|1
|11
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|You Work All Day and Then You Die
|The Parrots
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Reach Out
|Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Bitter Streets
|SAULT
|Vota
|32
|28
|1
|26
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|Vota
|33
|13
|13
|6
|Smile
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|34
|12
|12
|3
|Hustle
|Sons of Kemet
|Vota
|35
|23
|17
|3
|Típica cara
|Novedades Carminha
|Vota
|36
|39
|1
|41
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|37
|40
|5
|13
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat, SZA
|Vota
|38
|35
|1
|38
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|39
|14
|14
|2
|Nabi
|Peggy Gou, OHHUYK
|Vota
|40
|34
|2
|10
|Veleno
|Baiuca, Rodrigo Cuevas
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|–
|Bunny Is a Rider
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|–
|Goodbye
|LP
|Vota
|–
|Force majeure
|Gaspard Augé
|Vota
|–
|Decir adiós
|Sofia
|Vota
|–
|Finisterre
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|–
|Moreno de contrabando
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|–
|Tratado de paz
|Doble pletina
|Vota
|–
|Gran fuerza domadora
|Tulsa
|Vota