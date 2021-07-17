Quantcast
Billie Eilish logra su 2º número 1 en JNSP con ‘NDA’

Billie Eilish es el nuevo número 1 de la lista de JENESAISPOP, una tabla con 15 años de tradición que recoge las canciones favoritas de nuestros lectores. ‘NDA’, que ha quedado fuera del top 20 británico a diferencia de los dos singles anteriores, sí ha gustado más por aquí y es el segundo número 1 para Billie Eilish tras haberlo conseguido con ‘Bad Guy’ hace un par de años. Curiosamente, tanto ‘Lost Cause’ como ‘Your Power’ han sido eliminadas justo esta semana, esta última tras haber alcanzado el top 2.

Cambio de tercio radical en cuanto a las siguientes entradas, que corresponden a Lucy Dacus y Nathy Peluso. Justo fuera del top 20, el disco colaborativo de Bobby Gillespie y Jehnny Beth, que también firman Primal Scream.

Finalmente, también entran The Parrots, Sufjan Stevens con Angelo de Augustine y SAULT. Si aún no conocéis estas canciones, recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 NDA Billie Eilish Vota
2 1 1 3 Wolves Garbage Vota
3 3 3 2 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Vota
4 10 4 2 Build it Better Natalie Imbruglia Vota
5 11 1 5 Solar Power Lorde Vota
6 8 4 4 My Life Again Christina Rosenvinge Vota
7 4 2 6 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
8 21 6 4 Let Them Know Mabel Vota
9 20 2 9 Please Jessie Ware Vota
10 2 2 6 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
11 5 5 7 Like I Used to Angel Olsen, Sharon van Etten Vota
12 22 12 2 La voz del presidente Viva Suecia Vota
13 9 1 5 ZITTI E BUONI Måneskin Vota
14 14 1 Hot & Heavy Lucy Dacus Vota
15 7 7 5 The Turning of Our Bones Arab Strap Vota
16 18 6 5 Everytime I Cry Ava Max Vota
17 17 12 4 Thank You Diana Ross Vota
18 18 1 MAFIOSA Nathy Peluso Vota
19 29 10 4 Need to Know Doja Cat Vota
20 30 13 5 Shiseido Los Punsetes Vota
21 37 21 4 Got Me Laura Mvula Vota
22 22 1 English Town Bobby Gillespie, Jehnny Beth Vota
23 16 16 6 Live to Survive Vota
24 27 1 16 White Dress Lana del Rey Vota
25 6 6 3 Days Like These Low Vota
26 15 15 3 El día de Huki Huki La La Love You, dani Vota
27 19 10 5 You Regard, Troye Sivan Vota
28 26 1 11 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
29 29 1 You Work All Day and Then You Die The Parrots Vota
30 30 1 Reach Out Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine Vota
31 31 1 Bitter Streets SAULT Vota
32 28 1 26 MERICHANE Zahara Vota
33 13 13 6 Smile Wolf Alice Vota
34 12 12 3 Hustle Sons of Kemet Vota
35 23 17 3 Típica cara Novedades Carminha Vota
36 39 1 41 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
37 40 5 13 Kiss Me More Doja Cat, SZA Vota
38 35 1 38 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
39 14 14 2 Nabi Peggy Gou, OHHUYK Vota
40 34 2 10 Veleno Baiuca, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Cure for Me AURORA Vota
Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
Bunny Is a Rider Caroline Polachek Vota
Goodbye LP Vota
Force majeure Gaspard Augé Vota
Decir adiós Sofia Vota
Finisterre Vetusta Morla Vota
Moreno de contrabando Carolina Durante Vota
Tratado de paz Doble pletina Vota
Gran fuerza domadora Tulsa Vota
