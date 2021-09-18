Charli XCX sigue top 1 en JNSP, entran Lana del Rey, Troye Sivan, Little Simz, YEBBA…

Charli XCX se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Good Ones’, mientras Lana del Rey produce la entrada más fuerte con ‘Arcadia’, el nuevo single del disco que publica el mes que viene. Poco más abajo llega ‘Angel Baby’, la balada de Troye Sivan.
Otras entradas en posiciones más modestas son Big Red Machine, Little Simz, Yebba y en el farolillo rojo MUNA con Phoebe Bridgers.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Good Ones
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Arcadia
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|2
|I Still Have Faith In You
|ABBA
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Angel Baby
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Hot N Heavy
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|6
|3
|3
|3
|I am not a woman, I’m a god
|Halsey
|Vota
|7
|7
|7
|2
|Future Starts Now
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|8
|6
|6
|2
|Good Girls
|CHVRCHES
|Vota
|9
|8
|8
|3
|brutal
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|10
|9
|9
|2
|Linda
|Tokischa, Rosalía
|Vota
|11
|10
|1
|4
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Vota
|12
|12
|2
|5
|Happier than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|13
|5
|5
|3
|justified
|Kacey Musgraves
|Vota
|14
|11
|1
|6
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Renegade
|Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift
|Vota
|16
|14
|4
|4
|Runaway Horses
|The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|17
|RE
|17
|7
|Via Torino
|Cabiria
|Vota
|18
|27
|15
|6
|Sex on the Beach
|Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott
|Vota
|19
|13
|13
|2
|Burning Bridges
|Sigrid
|Vota
|20
|19
|1
|8
|Don’t Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Vota
|21
|31
|2
|15
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|22
|30
|18
|4
|More
|Low
|Vota
|23
|20
|5
|5
|Bouncin
|Tinashe
|Vota
|24
|16
|16
|2
|Jail
|Kanye West
|Vota
|25
|33
|1
|50
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|I Love You, I Hate You
|Little Simz
|Vota
|27
|23
|2
|8
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|Vota
|28
|21
|2
|18
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|29
|36
|2
|9
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|30
|40
|4
|9
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|31
|15
|10
|3
|You Can Do It
|Caribou
|Vota
|32
|28
|28
|3
|Little Deer
|Spellling
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Boomerang
|Yebba
|Vota
|34
|24
|2
|15
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|35
|18
|4
|8
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|Vota
|36
|22
|22
|3
|In My Arms
|Disclosure
|Vota
|37
|32
|20
|5
|Little Things
|Big Thief
|Vota
|38
|34
|7
|5
|Yate
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|39
|39
|1
|14
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Silk Chiffon
|MUNA, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Ya no vales
|Alizzz, C. Tangana
|Vota
|–
|THATS WHAT I WANT
|Lil Nas X
|Vota
|–
|Malamute
|La Oreja de Van Gogh
|Vota
|–
|Beautiful James
|Placebo
|Vota
|–
|Only Seeing God When
|Sega Bodega
|Vota
|–
|Algoritmo
|Laura Sam y Juan Escribano
|Vota
|–
|Sin mí
|Sebastián Cortés
|Vota
|–
|Gay Dreams Do Come True
|Planningtorock
|Vota
|–
|We Love Each Other So Much
|Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion CotillardVota
|–
|Lockdown
|Priya Ragu
|Vota