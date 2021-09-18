escribe aquí...
Charli XCX sigue top 1 en JNSP, entran Lana del Rey, Troye Sivan, Little Simz, YEBBA…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Charli XCX se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Good Ones’, mientras Lana del Rey produce la entrada más fuerte con ‘Arcadia’, el nuevo single del disco que publica el mes que viene. Poco más abajo llega ‘Angel Baby’, la balada de Troye Sivan.

Otras entradas en posiciones más modestas son Big Red Machine, Little Simz, Yebba y en el farolillo rojo MUNA con Phoebe Bridgers.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Good Ones Charli XCX Vota
2 2 1 Arcadia Lana del Rey Vota
3 4 3 2 I Still Have Faith In You ABBA Vota
4 4 1 Angel Baby Troye Sivan Vota
5 2 2 3 Hot N Heavy Jessie Ware Vota
6 3 3 3 I am not a woman, I’m a god Halsey Vota
7 7 7 2 Future Starts Now Kim Petras Vota
8 6 6 2 Good Girls CHVRCHES Vota
9 8 8 3 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Vota
10 9 9 2 Linda Tokischa, Rosalía Vota
11 10 1 4 Mood Ring Lorde Vota
12 12 2 5 Happier than Ever Billie Eilish Vota
13 5 5 3 justified Kacey Musgraves Vota
14 11 1 6 Take My Breath The Weeknd Vota
15 15 1 Renegade Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift Vota
16 14 4 4 Runaway Horses The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
17 RE 17 7 Via Torino Cabiria Vota
18 27 15 6 Sex on the Beach Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott Vota
19 13 13 2 Burning Bridges Sigrid Vota
20 19 1 8 Don’t Go Yet Camila Cabello Vota
21 31 2 15 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
22 30 18 4 More Low Vota
23 20 5 5 Bouncin Tinashe Vota
24 16 16 2 Jail Kanye West Vota
25 33 1 50 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
26 26 1 I Love You, I Hate You Little Simz Vota
27 23 2 8 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Vota
28 21 2 18 Please Jessie Ware Vota
29 36 2 9 Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
30 40 4 9 Cure for Me AURORA Vota
31 15 10 3 You Can Do It Caribou Vota
32 28 28 3 Little Deer Spellling Vota
33 33 1 Boomerang Yebba Vota
34 24 2 15 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
35 18 4 8 Say What You Will James Blake Vota
36 22 22 3 In My Arms Disclosure Vota
37 32 20 5 Little Things Big Thief Vota
38 34 7 5 Yate C. Tangana Vota
39 39 1 14 Solar Power Lorde Vota
40 40 1 Silk Chiffon MUNA, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Ya no vales Alizzz, C. Tangana Vota
THATS WHAT I WANT Lil Nas X Vota
Malamute La Oreja de Van Gogh Vota
Beautiful James Placebo Vota
Only Seeing God When Sega Bodega Vota
Algoritmo Laura Sam y Juan Escribano Vota
Sin mí Sebastián Cortés Vota
Gay Dreams Do Come True Planningtorock Vota
We Love Each Other So Much Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion CotillardVota
Lockdown Priya Ragu Vota
