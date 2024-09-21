escribe aquí...
FKA twigs logra su 4º top 1 en JNSP

FKA twigs logra el nuevo número 1 con ‘Eusexua’, al conseguir el 43% de los votos en X. Se trata del 4º top 1 en nuestra lista para FKA twigs, y el primero en 8 años, pues los anteriores fueron ‘Video Girl’, ‘Pendulum’ y ‘Good to Love’. ‘Two Weeks’ quedó en el 2º puesto al competir con ‘Go’ de Grimes, y ‘cellophane’, extrañamente, quedó en el puesto 13.

Esta semana también entran The Weeknd, Four Tet, Fred again.. y Nebulossa.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Eusexua FKA twigs Vota
2 3 2 2 Ahí estás Amaral Vota
3 1 2 34 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
4 4 1 Dancing In the Flames The Weeknd Vota
5 11 9 4 Here’s the Thing Fontaines D.C. Vota
6 6 2 5 Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
7 9 7 5 Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
8 5 1 7 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
9 8 4 6 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
10 10 1 In My Dreams Four Tet, Ellie Goulding Vota
11 7 1 5 New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
12 24 12 3 Song of the Lake Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Vota
13 13 1 adore u Fred again.. Vota
14 2 2 4 Taste Sabrina Carpenter Vota
15 10 2 6 Apple Charli xcx Vota
16 13 13 3 Come Find Me Caribou Vota
17 19 5 8 I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
18 18 18 3 Death & Romance Magdalena Bay Vota
19 4 4 3 CARITA TRISTE Ana Mena, Emilia Vota
20 20 13 5 Don’t Get Me Started The Smile Vota
21 33 21 2 Slow It Down Benson Boone Vota
22 22 1 Cotilleo Nebulossa Vota
23 16 5 7 All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Vota
24 31 2 13 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
25 36 25 3 Nunca le pida que diga la verdad Caliza Vota
26 37 4 9 Dark Vacay Cigarettes After Sex Vota
27 23 1 13 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
28 26 1 19 360 Charli XCX Vota
29 14 14 2 Chico Bueno María Rodés, BRONQUIO Vota
30 22 22 2 Quincallera Viuda Vota
31 40 8 14 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
32 17 2 10 My Oh My Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo Vota
33 27 1 31 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
34 29 3 14 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
35 34 1 46 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
36 39 1 29 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
37 30 1 16 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
38 25 9 5 Lucky Halsey Vota
39 38 1 22 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
40 12 4 4 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Taylor Swift Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Una velita Bad Bunny Vota
family and friends Oklou Vota
Del oro Floating Points Vota
catalogue julie Vota
it’s ok I’m ok Tate McRae Vota
All At Once TR/ST Vota
La despedía Maestro Espada Vota
Mutations Nilüfer Yanya Vota
Ragdoll Dora Jar Vota
Una flor Somos la herencia Vota

