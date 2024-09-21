FKA twigs logra su 4º top 1 en JNSP

FKA twigs logra el nuevo número 1 con ‘Eusexua’, al conseguir el 43% de los votos en X. Se trata del 4º top 1 en nuestra lista para FKA twigs, y el primero en 8 años, pues los anteriores fueron ‘Video Girl’, ‘Pendulum’ y ‘Good to Love’. ‘Two Weeks’ quedó en el 2º puesto al competir con ‘Go’ de Grimes, y ‘cellophane’, extrañamente, quedó en el puesto 13.

- Publicidad -

Esta semana también entran The Weeknd, Four Tet, Fred again.. y Nebulossa.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -

- Publicidad - Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten Alison Goldfrapp / I Wanna Be Loved

Amaral / Ahí estás

Ana Mena, Emilia / CARITA TRISTE

Bad Bunny / Una velita

Benson Boone / Slow It Down

Billie Eilish / BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Caliza / Nunca le pida que diga la verdad

Caribou / Come Find Me

Charli XCX / 360

Charli xcx / Apple

Charli XCX / Von dutch

Charli xcx, Billie Eilish / Guess

Charli xcx, Lorde / The girl, so confusing

Cigarettes After Sex / Dark Vacay

Dora Jar / Ragdoll

Dua Lipa / Houdini

Dua Lipa / Training Season

FKA twigs / Eusexua

Floating Points / Del Oro

Fontaines D.C. / Here's the Thing

Four Tet, Ellie Goulding / In My Dreams

Fred again.., Obongjayar / adore u

Halsey / Lucky

Jamie xx, Robyn / Life

Jamie xx, The Avalanches / All You Children

julie / catalogue

Katy Perry / LIFETIMES

Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo / My Oh My

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars / Die with a Smile

Lisa, Rosalía / New Woman

Maestro Espada / La despedía

Magdalena Bay / Death & Romance

Maria Rodés, BRONQUIO / Chico bueno

Nebulossa / Cotilleo

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / Song of the Lake

Nilüfer Yanya / Mutations

Oklou / family and friends

Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo / Midnight Ride

Pet Shop Boys / Loneliness

Sabrina Carpenter / Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter / Taste

Somos la Herencia / Una flor

Tate McRae / It's ok I'm ok

Taylor Swift / I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue / Edge of Saturday Night

The Smile / Don't Get Me Started

The Weeknd / Dancing in the Flames

Tove Lo, SG Lewis / HEAT

TR/ST / All At Once

Viuda / Quincallera Ver resultados