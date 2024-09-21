FKA twigs logra su 4º top 1 en JNSP

FKA twigs logra el nuevo número 1 con ‘Eusexua’, al conseguir el 43% de los votos en X. Se trata del 4º top 1 en nuestra lista para FKA twigs, y el primero en 8 años, pues los anteriores fueron ‘Video Girl’, ‘Pendulum’ y ‘Good to Love’. ‘Two Weeks’ quedó en el 2º puesto al competir con ‘Go’ de Grimes, y ‘cellophane’, extrañamente, quedó en el puesto 13.
Esta semana también entran The Weeknd, Four Tet, Fred again.. y Nebulossa.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Eusexua
|FKA twigs
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Ahí estás
|Amaral
|3
|1
|2
|34
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Dancing In the Flames
|The Weeknd
|5
|11
|9
|4
|Here’s the Thing
|Fontaines D.C.
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|7
|9
|7
|5
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|8
|5
|1
|7
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|9
|8
|4
|6
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|10
|–
|10
|1
|In My Dreams
|Four Tet, Ellie Goulding
|11
|7
|1
|5
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|12
|24
|12
|3
|Song of the Lake
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|13
|–
|13
|1
|adore u
|Fred again..
|14
|2
|2
|4
|Taste
|Sabrina Carpenter
|15
|10
|2
|6
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|16
|13
|13
|3
|Come Find Me
|Caribou
|17
|19
|5
|8
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|18
|18
|18
|3
|Death & Romance
|Magdalena Bay
|19
|4
|4
|3
|CARITA TRISTE
|Ana Mena, Emilia
|20
|20
|13
|5
|Don’t Get Me Started
|The Smile
|21
|33
|21
|2
|Slow It Down
|Benson Boone
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Cotilleo
|Nebulossa
|23
|16
|5
|7
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|24
|31
|2
|13
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|25
|36
|25
|3
|Nunca le pida que diga la verdad
|Caliza
|26
|37
|4
|9
|Dark Vacay
|Cigarettes After Sex
|27
|23
|1
|13
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|28
|26
|1
|19
|360
|Charli XCX
|29
|14
|14
|2
|Chico Bueno
|María Rodés, BRONQUIO
|30
|22
|22
|2
|Quincallera
|Viuda
|31
|40
|8
|14
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|32
|17
|2
|10
|My Oh My
|Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo
|33
|27
|1
|31
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|34
|29
|3
|14
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|35
|34
|1
|46
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|36
|39
|1
|29
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|37
|30
|1
|16
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|38
|25
|9
|5
|Lucky
|Halsey
|39
|38
|1
|22
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|40
|12
|4
|4
|I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Una velita
|Bad Bunny
|–
|family and friends
|Oklou
|–
|Del oro
|Floating Points
|–
|catalogue
|julie
|–
|it’s ok I’m ok
|Tate McRae
|–
|All At Once
|TR/ST
|–
|La despedía
|Maestro Espada
|–
|Mutations
|Nilüfer Yanya
|–
|Ragdoll
|Dora Jar
|–
|Una flor
|Somos la herencia
