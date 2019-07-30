Mónica Naranjo, Charli y Christine, Sam Smith, Bad Gyal, Cariño, Fontaines DC, Fuerza Nueva… en el top 40 de JNSP

Mónica Naranjo sube al puesto 1 del top de JENESAISPOP al ser ‘Doble corazón’ la canción más votada de la semana, mientras la entrada más fuerte es el tema colaborativo entre Charli XCX y Christine and the Queens. También son novedad en el top 40 lo nuevo de Sam Smith, Bad Gyal, Cariño, Dellafuente con La Mala, Fontaines DC, Jenny Hval y Fuerza Nueva. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|5
|1
|2
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|2
|1
|1
|4
|God Control
|Madonna
|3
|6
|3
|3
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|4
|8
|2
|8
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|5
|16
|2
|17
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|6
|13
|2
|15
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|7
|14
|1
|52
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|8
|3
|1
|9
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|9
|17
|2
|34
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|10
|2
|1
|14
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|11
|18
|2
|27
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|12
|10
|11
|8
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|13
|12
|2
|41
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|14
|7
|1
|12
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|15
|11
|3
|8
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|16
|19
|1
|5
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|18
|15
|15
|3
|Lento
|Najwa
|19
|4
|4
|3
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|20
|9
|5
|9
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|21
|37
|19
|8
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|22
|–
|21
|1
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|23
|21
|20
|9
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|24
|38
|15
|9
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Hookah
|Bad Gyal
|26
|26
|16
|4
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|27
|–
|27
|1
|:(
|Cariño
|28
|25
|1
|5
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|29
|21
|25
|5
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|30
|33
|30
|2
|Find U Again
|Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello
|31
|29
|9
|7
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|32
|40
|36
|4
|Traffic
|Thom Yorke
|33
|39
|35
|4
|Aguante
|Mala Rodríguez
|34
|23
|23
|2
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|35
|32
|32
|2
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream
|Metronomy
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Te enamoras
|Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez
|37
|24
|24
|2
|Un whisky con hielo
|Raúl Querido
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Fontaines D.C.
|Sha Sha Sha
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Ashes to Ashes
|Jenny Hval
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Una, glande y libre
|Fuerza nueva
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Angela
|Bill Callahan
|–
|Diamond in the Dark
|LIZ
|–
|Do You Remember
|Chance the Rapper, Death Cab for Cutie
|–
|Benzo
|Blood Orange
|–
|No me sueltes más
|Sen Senra
|–
|Daydream
|Bleached
|–
|Sofia
|Clairo
|–
|Bullet from a Man
|Skepta
|–
|All Mirrors
|Angel Olsen
|–
|Cumbia de milagro
|Víctor Coyote
|–
|Rocket Fuel
|DJ Shadow, De La Soul
|–
|I’ll Be Back Someday
|Tegan & Sara
|–
|Skin Game
|DIIV
|–
|Stupid
|G Flip
|–
|All the Time
|Zara Larsson
Etiquetas: bad gyal, cariño, charli xcx, christine and the queens, dellafuente, fontaines dc, jenny hval, la mala rodríguez, mónica naranjo, sam smith