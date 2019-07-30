Mónica Naranjo, Charli y Christine, Sam Smith, Bad Gyal, Cariño, Fontaines DC, Fuerza Nueva… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 30 Jul 19, 20:53

Mónica Naranjo sube al puesto 1 del top de JENESAISPOP al ser ‘Doble corazón’ la canción más votada de la semana, mientras la entrada más fuerte es el tema colaborativo entre Charli XCX y Christine and the Queens. También son novedad en el top 40 lo nuevo de Sam Smith, Bad Gyal, Cariño, Dellafuente con La Mala, Fontaines DC, Jenny Hval y Fuerza Nueva. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 5 1 2 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo Vota
2 1 1 4 God Control Madonna Vota
3 6 3 3 Milionària Rosalía Vota
4 8 2 8 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
5 16 2 17 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
6 13 2 15 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
7 14 1 52 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
8 3 1 9 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
9 17 2 34 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
10 2 1 14 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
11 18 2 27 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
12 10 11 8 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
13 12 2 41 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
14 7 1 12 El relámpago Amaia Vota
15 11 3 8 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
16 19 1 5 Ever Again Robyn Vota
17 17 1 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens Vota
18 15 15 3 Lento Najwa Vota
19 4 4 3 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal Vota
20 9 5 9 Soldi Mahmood Vota
21 37 19 8 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
22 21 1 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith Vota
23 21 20 9 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
24 38 15 9 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
25 25 1 Hookah Bad Gyal Vota
26 26 16 4 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo Vota
27 27 1 :( Cariño Vota
28 25 1 5 nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
29 21 25 5 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
30 33 30 2 Find U Again Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello Vota
31 29 9 7 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
32 40 36 4 Traffic Thom Yorke Vota
33 39 35 4 Aguante Mala Rodríguez Vota
34 23 23 2 Faith Bon Iver Vota
35 32 32 2 Salted Caramel Ice Cream Metronomy Vota
36 36 1 Te enamoras Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez Vota
37 24 24 2 Un whisky con hielo Raúl Querido Vota
38 38 1 Fontaines D.C. Sha Sha Sha Vota
39 39 1 Ashes to Ashes Jenny Hval Vota
40 40 1 Una, glande y libre Fuerza nueva Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Angela Bill Callahan Vota
Diamond in the Dark LIZ Vota
Do You Remember Chance the Rapper, Death Cab for Cutie Vota
Benzo Blood Orange Vota
No me sueltes más Sen Senra Vota
Daydream Bleached Vota
Sofia Clairo Vota
Bullet from a Man Skepta Vota
All Mirrors Angel Olsen Vota
Cumbia de milagro Víctor Coyote Vota
Rocket Fuel DJ Shadow, De La Soul Vota
I’ll Be Back Someday Tegan & Sara Vota
Skin Game DIIV Vota
Stupid G Flip Vota
All the Time Zara Larsson Vota

