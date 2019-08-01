La Canción del Día: Haim evocan a Lou Reed para olvidar un cáncer en la preciosa ‘Summer Girl’

Haim han vuelto con una canción llamada ‘Summer Girl’ que de momento no avanza en particular ningún álbum, sino que simplemente han querido compartir, como sucedía antes de su primer álbum, sin ceder a la esclavitud de los periodos de la industria musical.

‘Summer Girl’ es un delicioso medio tiempo abiertamente inspirado en Lou Reed, en concreto ‘Walk on the Wild Side’, sobre el cáncer que sufrió el colega y co-productor de Haim Ariel Rechtshaid y del que ya se ha recuperado. Situado en Los Ángeles, ciudad indisociable de grupo y productor, que también ha terminado teniendo créditos aquí, el tema es una declaración de amor (“estás ahí cuando cierro los ojos, tan difícil de alcanzar”), que huye de los “terremotos”, de las “lágrimas tras las gafas de sol oscuras” y de “los miedos del corazón” que son “profundos como cuchilladas”, para ofrecer un “amor incondicional” y un final alternativo a través de esos “ángeles que caen a la tierra”. Contribuyen a contener el mal los estupendos “doo doos” y el saxo que otro colega, Rostam, decidió aportar en un par de minutos.

La canción comenzaba como una demo de GarageBand que tenía Danielle Haim en el móvil, siendo entonces solo una línea de bajo, batería, unas “tonterías” y una pequeña melodía de “doop doop doop”. De momento, se desconoce cuándo saldrá la continuación del último álbum de Haim, ‘Something To Tell You‘, que llegaba hace dos veranos.







