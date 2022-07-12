Premios Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ arrasa en las nominaciones

Ya ha llegado la lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy de este año, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre. ‘Succession’, de momento, se lleva ya el premio a serie con el mayor número de nominaciones, con un total de 25. A esta le siguen ‘Ted Lasso’ y ‘The White Lotus’, con 20 nominaciones cada una. ‘Hacks’, ‘Euphoria’ y ‘Only Murders In The Building’ también se han llevado múltiples nominaciones.

Zendaya rompe récords. Ha sido nominada 5 veces en total y, con tan solo 25 años, se convierte en la mujer más joven en ser nominada en los Emmy en el cargo de productora, además de ser la más joven de la historia en ser nominada dos veces en el papel de actriz principal. Al igual, ‘El Juego del Calamar’ se ha convertido en la primera serie de habla no inglesa de la historia en ser nominada a un Emmy. Para la lista completa, pincha aquí.

- Publicidad -

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowjackets

- Publicidad -

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

- Publicidad -

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christian Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática:

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática:

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Mejor serie de comedia:

Abbot Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actor invitado en comedia:

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz invitada en comedia:

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night

The Late Show

Mejor miniserie:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor película de televisión:

Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911: The Hunt for Qanon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas