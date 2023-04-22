escribe aquí...
Ellie Goulding, Polachek, Rodrigo Cuevas y Romy, top 10 en JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Aitana sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Los Ángeles’, primero en la web y luego en el “Desempate de Twitter”. ‘Easy Lover’ de Ellie Goulding llega al puesto 4 del top 40, siendo la entrada más fuerte. Cerca quedan Caroline Polachek, Rodrigo Cuevas y Romy, todos ellos en el top 10.

Daughter entran hacia la mitad mientras Labrinth lo logra en la parte más baja, quizá porque no ha acreditado a Billie Eilish.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
2 3 1 6 River Miley Cyrus Vota
3 2 2 3 Beso Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro Vota
4 4 1 Easy Lover Ellie Goulding Vota
5 8 5 5 Miracle Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding Vota
6 6 1 Smoke Caroline Polachek Vota
7 21 7 2 Substitution Purple Disco Machine Vota
8 8 1 Más animal Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe Vota
9 9 3 6 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
10 10 1 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
11 28 10 4 Heaven Shygirl, Tinashe Vota
12 5 1 9 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
13 13 3 7 Amnesia M83 Vota
14 6 2 5 CooCool Róisín Murphy Vota
15 10 7 3 Not Strong Enough boygenius Vota
16 18 3 8 Me he pillao x ti Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza Vota
17 17 17 3 Desastre de persona Ginebras, Dani Martín Vota
18 25 11 6 GALGO Belén Aguilera Vota
19 19 1 Swim Back Daughter Vota
20 11 11 2 DEATH Melanie Martinez Vota
21 20 20 2 SORRY NOT SORRY Tyler the Creator Vota
22 26 2 14 Flowers Miley Cyrus Vota
23 16 9 4 New Bottega Torren Foot, Azealia Banks Vota
24 23 11 3 DOGTOOTH Tyler, the Creator Vota
25 12 1 9 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
26 14 2 10 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
27 15 6 5 Even It Out Fever Ray Vota
28 29 4 6 No quiero ser un cantante Sen Senra Vota
29 32 1 43 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
30 34 9 9 Black Mascara. RAYE Vota
31 39 4 11 Trustfall P!nk Vota
32 32 1 Never Felt So Alone Labrinth Vota
33 4 4 2 Replaced Warmi Vota
34 36 34 2 eclipse de amor NOIA Vota
35 19 5 7 Prometo no olvidar La Casa Azul Vota
36 22 2 9 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
37 35 26 7 TQG Karol G, Shakira Vota
38 27 14 8 Enough for Love Kelela Vota
39 33 9 9 Contact Kelela Vota
40 7 6 3 Echolalia Yves Tumor Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
TONTA NATHY PELUSO Vota
Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
Sal de mi casa El Faro Vota
alyosha Susanne Sundfør Vota
Y de repente Miss Caffeina Vota
NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
Missionsuicida Bb trickz Vota
no fun/party Kara Jackson Vota
síndrómé dél ímpóstór PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
Borrow Trouble Feist Vota
