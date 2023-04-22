Ellie Goulding, Polachek, Rodrigo Cuevas y Romy, top 10 en JNSP

Aitana sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Los Ángeles’, primero en la web y luego en el “Desempate de Twitter”. ‘Easy Lover’ de Ellie Goulding llega al puesto 4 del top 40, siendo la entrada más fuerte. Cerca quedan Caroline Polachek, Rodrigo Cuevas y Romy, todos ellos en el top 10.
Daughter entran hacia la mitad mientras Labrinth lo logra en la parte más baja, quizá porque no ha acreditado a Billie Eilish.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|Vota
|2
|3
|1
|6
|River
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Beso
|Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Easy Lover
|Ellie Goulding
|Vota
|5
|8
|5
|5
|Miracle
|Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Smoke
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|7
|21
|7
|2
|Substitution
|Purple Disco Machine
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Más animal
|Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe
|Vota
|9
|9
|3
|6
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|Vota
|11
|28
|10
|4
|Heaven
|Shygirl, Tinashe
|Vota
|12
|5
|1
|9
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|13
|13
|3
|7
|Amnesia
|M83
|Vota
|14
|6
|2
|5
|CooCool
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|15
|10
|7
|3
|Not Strong Enough
|boygenius
|Vota
|16
|18
|3
|8
|Me he pillao x ti
|Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|17
|17
|17
|3
|Desastre de persona
|Ginebras, Dani Martín
|Vota
|18
|25
|11
|6
|GALGO
|Belén Aguilera
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Swim Back
|Daughter
|Vota
|20
|11
|11
|2
|DEATH
|Melanie Martinez
|Vota
|21
|20
|20
|2
|SORRY NOT SORRY
|Tyler the Creator
|Vota
|22
|26
|2
|14
|Flowers
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|23
|16
|9
|4
|New Bottega
|Torren Foot, Azealia Banks
|Vota
|24
|23
|11
|3
|DOGTOOTH
|Tyler, the Creator
|Vota
|25
|12
|1
|9
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|26
|14
|2
|10
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|27
|15
|6
|5
|Even It Out
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|28
|29
|4
|6
|No quiero ser un cantante
|Sen Senra
|Vota
|29
|32
|1
|43
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|Vota
|30
|34
|9
|9
|Black Mascara.
|RAYE
|Vota
|31
|39
|4
|11
|Trustfall
|P!nk
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Never Felt So Alone
|Labrinth
|Vota
|33
|4
|4
|2
|Replaced
|Warmi
|Vota
|34
|36
|34
|2
|eclipse de amor
|NOIA
|Vota
|35
|19
|5
|7
|Prometo no olvidar
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|36
|22
|2
|9
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|37
|35
|26
|7
|TQG
|Karol G, Shakira
|Vota
|38
|27
|14
|8
|Enough for Love
|Kelela
|Vota
|39
|33
|9
|9
|Contact
|Kelela
|Vota
|40
|7
|6
|3
|Echolalia
|Yves Tumor
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|TONTA
|NATHY PELUSO
|Vota
|–
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|–
|Sal de mi casa
|El Faro
|Vota
|–
|alyosha
|Susanne Sundfør
|Vota
|–
|Y de repente
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|–
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|–
|Missionsuicida
|Bb trickz
|Vota
|–
|no fun/party
|Kara Jackson
|Vota
|–
|síndrómé dél ímpóstór
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|–
|Borrow Trouble
|Feist
|Vota