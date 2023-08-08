escribe aquí...
Escucha lo más votado de JNSP: Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Róisín y Jessie…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Troye Sivan repite en el número 1 de JNSP con ‘Rush’, seguido a bastante distancia por el resto. Aun así, entran fuerte el nuevo single de Carly Rae Jepsen, extraído de su disco de caras B, y el dúo entre Jessie Ware y Róisín Murphy. NewJeans, Calvin Harris con Sam Smith y Blur completan las entradas de la semana.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Rush Troye Sivan
2 2 1 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
3 3 1 Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen
4 7 3 5 vampire Olivia Rodrigo
5 4 4 3 I Can See You Taylor Swift
6 5 5 3 What Was I Made For Billie Eilish
7 3 2 7 Dance the Night Dua Lipa
8 8 1 Desire Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
9 6 4 3 Sliver of Ice ANOHNI and the Johnsons
10 2 1 10 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue
11 9 6 4 Licántropo Belén Aguilera
12 25 12 2 Syreen Lindstrøm
13 8 8 5 Alone Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj
14 19 14 4 CANIJO Judeline
15 15 1 Super Shy NewJeans
16 16 1 St Charles Square Blur
17 17 1 Paper Machete Queens of the Stone Age
18 14 14 2 Looking for Love Disclosure
19 22 19 2 Vampire Empire Big Thief
20 23 20 2 S91 KAROL G
21 26 21 2 Live Again The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud
22 29 1 24 A&W Lana del Rey
23 21 7 9 Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
24 17 4 9 I like u Tove Lo
25 10 2 7 Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia
26 35 26 2 MÁQUINA CULONA Ralphie Choo, Mura Masa
27 16 1 15 Begin Again Jessie Ware
28 31 4 15 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp
29 12 7 3 Praising You Rita Ora, Fatboy Slim
30 13 4 8 Popular The Weeknd, Madonna
31 15 2 8 Tuya Rosalía
32 20 10 5 Blue Jeans y un Crop Top Sen Senra
33 24 8 7 Attention Doja Cat
34 30 1 11 Tattoo Loreen
35 18 2 25 Pearls Jessie Ware
36 11 3 8 Vulgar Sam Smith, Madonna
37 32 15 6 kisses Slowdive
38 28 1 24 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek
39 36 2 24 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode
40 37 5 11 The Universe Róisín Murphy
Candidatos Canción Artista
Paint the Town Red Doja Cat
Si te portas bonito Sofia Kourtesis
Back on 74 Jungle
Be More Stephen Sanchez
(It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou
Chulita Aleesha
Muñekita Kali Uchis, El Alfa, JT
FE!N Travis Scott, Playboi Carti
Give It Up for Love Georgia
Don't Leave Me Now Jessy Lanza

