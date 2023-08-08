Escucha lo más votado de JNSP: Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Róisín y Jessie…

Troye Sivan repite en el número 1 de JNSP con ‘Rush’, seguido a bastante distancia por el resto. Aun así, entran fuerte el nuevo single de Carly Rae Jepsen, extraído de su disco de caras B, y el dúo entre Jessie Ware y Róisín Murphy. NewJeans, Calvin Harris con Sam Smith y Blur completan las entradas de la semana.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|4
|7
|3
|5
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|5
|4
|4
|3
|I Can See You
|Taylor Swift
|6
|5
|5
|3
|What Was I Made For
|Billie Eilish
|7
|3
|2
|7
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Desire
|Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
|9
|6
|4
|3
|Sliver of Ice
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|10
|2
|1
|10
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|11
|9
|6
|4
|Licántropo
|Belén Aguilera
|12
|25
|12
|2
|Syreen
|Lindstrøm
|13
|8
|8
|5
|Alone
|Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj
|14
|19
|14
|4
|CANIJO
|Judeline
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Super Shy
|NewJeans
|16
|–
|16
|1
|St Charles Square
|Blur
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Paper Machete
|Queens of the Stone Age
|18
|14
|14
|2
|Looking for Love
|Disclosure
|19
|22
|19
|2
|Vampire Empire
|Big Thief
|20
|23
|20
|2
|S91
|KAROL G
|21
|26
|21
|2
|Live Again
|The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud
|22
|29
|1
|24
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|23
|21
|7
|9
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|24
|17
|4
|9
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|25
|10
|2
|7
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|26
|35
|26
|2
|MÁQUINA CULONA
|Ralphie Choo, Mura Masa
|27
|16
|1
|15
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|28
|31
|4
|15
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|29
|12
|7
|3
|Praising You
|Rita Ora, Fatboy Slim
|30
|13
|4
|8
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna
|31
|15
|2
|8
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|32
|20
|10
|5
|Blue Jeans y un Crop Top
|Sen Senra
|33
|24
|8
|7
|Attention
|Doja Cat
|34
|30
|1
|11
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|35
|18
|2
|25
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|36
|11
|3
|8
|Vulgar
|Sam Smith, Madonna
|37
|32
|15
|6
|kisses
|Slowdive
|38
|28
|1
|24
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|39
|36
|2
|24
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|40
|37
|5
|11
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|–
|Si te portas bonito
|Sofia Kourtesis
|–
|Back on 74
|Jungle
|–
|Be More
|Stephen Sanchez
|–
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|–
|Chulita
|Aleesha
|–
|Muñekita
|Kali Uchis, El Alfa, JT
|–
|FE!N
|Travis Scott, Playboi Carti
|–
|Give It Up for Love
|Georgia
|–
|Don’t Leave Me Now
|Jessy Lanza
