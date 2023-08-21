escribe aquí...
Sufjan Stevens logra su 2º top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Sufjan Stevens consigue ser lo más votado en JNSP con el anticipo de su nuevo álbum. ‘So You Are Tired’ se ha hecho con el 35% de los votos en el Desempate de Twitter. Es tan sólo su 2º número 1 en nuestra lista después del logrado en 2010, hace 13 años, con ‘Too Much’.‘Should Have Known Better’ fue top 4 en 2015 derrotada, entre otras, por ‘Lionsong’ de Björk. ‘Mystery of Love’ quedó en el puesto 13 en 2017 en una semana en que votasteis sobre todo por ‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent.

Las entradas de la semana se completan con Olivia Rodrigo, Hot Chip y Zaho de Sagazan.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 So You Are Tired Sufjan Stevens Vota
2 1 1 5 Rush Troye Sivan Vota
3 3 2 3 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
4 3 2 3 Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
5 5 1 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
6 7 6 2 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
7 9 7 2 Si te portas bonito Sofia Kourtesis Vota
8 4 4 5 Sliver of Ice ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
9 6 6 4 Live Again The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud Vota
10 10 1 Tristesse Zaho de Sagazan Vota
11 10 5 5 What Was I Made For Billie Eilish Vota
12 39 12 2 Paint the Town Red Doja Cat Vota
13 13 1 The Hype Sigrid Vota
14 12 1 12 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
15 15 1 Fire of Mercy Hot Chip, yunè pinku Vota
16 27 2 9 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
17 17 17 2 Give It Up for Love Georgia Vota
18 18 18 2 Back on 74 Jungle Vota
19 8 8 3 Desire Calvin Harris, Sam Smith Vota
20 21 16 3 St Charles Square Blur Vota
21 16 16 2 Don’t Leave Me Now Jessy Lanza Vota
22 22 3 7 vampire Olivia Rodrigo Vota
23 28 1 17 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
24 28 4 17 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
25 33 2 27 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
26 26 5 13 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
27 37 14 6 CANIJO Judeline Vota
28 15 2 9 Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia Vota
29 5 5 4 Looking for Love Disclosure Vota
30 13 13 4 Vampire Empire Big Thief Vota
31 25 1 26 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
32 20 15 3 Super Shy NewJeans Vota
33 36 2 26 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
34 38 1 26 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
35 35 1 Overcome Nothing But Thieves Vota
36 11 11 4 S91 KAROL G Vota
37 24 2 10 Tuya Rosalía Vota
38 31 12 4 Syreen Lindstrøm Vota
39 32 4 11 I like u Tove Lo Vota
40 19 4 4 I Can See You Taylor Swift Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Boomerang Jamila Woods Vota
2 die 4 Addison Rae, Charli XCX Vota
Paradise Calling Birdy Vota
black mirror Noname Vota
Sad to Breathe The Japanese House Vota
Bogus Operandi The Hives Vota
Needs Tinashe Vota
Speed Drive Charli XCX Vota
Chemical Post Malone Vota
Ozone Scraper DJ Shadow Vota
