Sufjan Stevens logra su 2º top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Sufjan Stevens consigue ser lo más votado en JNSP con el anticipo de su nuevo álbum. ‘So You Are Tired’ se ha hecho con el 35% de los votos en el Desempate de Twitter. Es tan sólo su 2º número 1 en nuestra lista después del logrado en 2010, hace 13 años, con ‘Too Much’.‘Should Have Known Better’ fue top 4 en 2015 derrotada, entre otras, por ‘Lionsong’ de Björk. ‘Mystery of Love’ quedó en el puesto 13 en 2017 en una semana en que votasteis sobre todo por ‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent.
Las entradas de la semana se completan con Olivia Rodrigo, Hot Chip y Zaho de Sagazan.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|So You Are Tired
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|6
|7
|6
|2
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|Vota
|7
|9
|7
|2
|Si te portas bonito
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Vota
|8
|4
|4
|5
|Sliver of Ice
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|Vota
|9
|6
|6
|4
|Live Again
|The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Tristesse
|Zaho de Sagazan
|Vota
|11
|10
|5
|5
|What Was I Made For
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|12
|39
|12
|2
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|13
|–
|13
|1
|The Hype
|Sigrid
|Vota
|14
|12
|1
|12
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Fire of Mercy
|Hot Chip, yunè pinku
|Vota
|16
|27
|2
|9
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|17
|17
|17
|2
|Give It Up for Love
|Georgia
|Vota
|18
|18
|18
|2
|Back on 74
|Jungle
|Vota
|19
|8
|8
|3
|Desire
|Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
|Vota
|20
|21
|16
|3
|St Charles Square
|Blur
|Vota
|21
|16
|16
|2
|Don’t Leave Me Now
|Jessy Lanza
|Vota
|22
|22
|3
|7
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|23
|28
|1
|17
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|24
|28
|4
|17
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|25
|33
|2
|27
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|26
|26
|5
|13
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|27
|37
|14
|6
|CANIJO
|Judeline
|Vota
|28
|15
|2
|9
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|29
|5
|5
|4
|Looking for Love
|Disclosure
|Vota
|30
|13
|13
|4
|Vampire Empire
|Big Thief
|Vota
|31
|25
|1
|26
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|32
|20
|15
|3
|Super Shy
|NewJeans
|Vota
|33
|36
|2
|26
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|34
|38
|1
|26
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Overcome
|Nothing But Thieves
|Vota
|36
|11
|11
|4
|S91
|KAROL G
|Vota
|37
|24
|2
|10
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|Vota
|38
|31
|12
|4
|Syreen
|Lindstrøm
|Vota
|39
|32
|4
|11
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|40
|19
|4
|4
|I Can See You
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Boomerang
|Jamila Woods
|Vota
|–
|2 die 4
|Addison Rae, Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Paradise Calling
|Birdy
|Vota
|–
|black mirror
|Noname
|Vota
|–
|Sad to Breathe
|The Japanese House
|Vota
|–
|Bogus Operandi
|The Hives
|Vota
|–
|Needs
|Tinashe
|Vota
|–
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Chemical
|Post Malone
|Vota
|–
|Ozone Scraper
|DJ Shadow
|Vota