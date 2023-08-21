Sufjan Stevens logra su 2º top 1 en JENESAISPOP

Sufjan Stevens consigue ser lo más votado en JNSP con el anticipo de su nuevo álbum. ‘So You Are Tired’ se ha hecho con el 35% de los votos en el Desempate de Twitter. Es tan sólo su 2º número 1 en nuestra lista después del logrado en 2010, hace 13 años, con ‘Too Much’.‘Should Have Known Better’ fue top 4 en 2015 derrotada, entre otras, por ‘Lionsong’ de Björk. ‘Mystery of Love’ quedó en el puesto 13 en 2017 en una semana en que votasteis sobre todo por ‘Los Ageless’ de St Vincent.

Las entradas de la semana se completan con Olivia Rodrigo, Hot Chip y Zaho de Sagazan.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten Addison Rae, Charli XCX / 2 die 4

Alison Goldfrapp / NeverStop

Alizzz, Amaia / Sexo en la playa

ANOHNI and the Johnsons / Sliver of Ice

Big Thief / Vampire Empire

Billie Eilish / What Was I Made For?

Birdy / Paradise Calling

Blur / St Charles Square

Carly Rae Jepsen / Psychedelic Switch

Caroline Polachek / Welcome to My Island

Charli XCX / Speed Drive

Depeche Mode / Ghosts Again

Disclosure / Looking for Love

DJ Shadow / Ozone Scraper

Doja Cat / Paint the Town Red

Dua Lipa / Dance the Night

Georgia / Give It Up for Love

Hot Chip, yunè pinku / Fire of Mercy

Jamila Woods / Boomerang

Jessie Ware / Begin Again

Jessie Ware / Pearls

Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy / Freak Me Now

Jessy Lanza / Don't Leave Me Now

Judeline / CANIJO

Jungle / Back on 74

KAROL G / S91

Kylie Minogue / Padam Padam

Lana del Rey / A&W

Lindstrøm / Syreen

Miley Cyrus / Jaded

NewJeans / Super Shy

Noname / black mirror

Nothing But Thieves / Overcome

Olivia Rodrigo / bad idea right?

Olivia Rodrigo / vampire

Peggy Gou / It Goes Like Nanana

Post Malone / Chemical

Róisín Murphy / The Universe

Rosalía / TUYA

Sofía Kortesis / Si te portas bonito

Sufjan Stevens / So You Are Tired

Taylor Swift / I Can See You

The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud / Live Again

The Hives / Bogus Operandi

The Japanese House / Sad to Breathe

Tinashe / Needs

Tove Lo / i like u

Troye Sivan / Rush

Zaho de Sagazan / Tristesse

Zaho de Sagazan / Tristesse Ver resultados