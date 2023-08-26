escribe aquí...
Troye Sivan recupera el top 1 de JNSP; entran Charli XCX, Noname, Addison Rae…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
0

Troye Sivan recupera el número 1 de JNSP tras el paréntesis Sufjan Stevens. La entrada más fuerte es la de Charli XCX con su tema para ‘Barbie’. En partes más bajas de la lista encontramos a Noname, recientemente nuestro Disco de la Semana, Birdy, Tinashe, Post Malone, Addison Rae y Japanese House.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 6 Rush Troye Sivan Vota
2 1 1 2 So You Are Tired Sufjan Stevens Vota
3 3 2 4 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
4 4 2 4 Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
5 5 1 Speed Drive Charli XCX Vota
6 11 5 6 What Was I Made For Billie Eilish Vota
7 5 5 2 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
8 6 6 3 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
9 8 4 6 Sliver of Ice ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
10 7 7 3 Si te portas bonito Sofia Kourtesis Vota
11 13 11 2 The Hype Sigrid Vota
12 15 12 2 Fire of Mercy Hot Chip, yunè pinku Vota
13 20 16 4 St Charles Square Blur Vota
14 12 12 3 Paint the Town Red Doja Cat Vota
15 10 10 2 Tristesse Zaho de Sagazan Vota
16 9 6 5 Live Again The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud Vota
17 18 17 3 Back on 74 Jungle Vota
17 17 17 2 Give It Up for Love Georgia Vota
18 21 16 3 Don’t Leave Me Now Jessy Lanza Vota
19 14 1 13 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
20 19 8 4 Desire Calvin Harris, Sam Smith Vota
21 25 2 28 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
22 22 1 black mirror Noname Vota
23 23 1 Paradise Calling Birdy Vota
24 23 1 18 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
25 31 1 27 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
26 40 4 5 I Can See You Taylor Swift Vota
27 16 2 10 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
28 26 5 14 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
29 30 13 5 Vampire Empire Big Thief Vota
30 34 1 27 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
31 31 1 Needs Tinashe Vota
32 32 1 Chemical Post Malone Vota
33 27 14 7 CANIJO Judeline Vota
34 22 3 8 vampire Olivia Rodrigo Vota
35 28 2 10 Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia Vota
36 33 2 27 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
37 24 4 18 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
38 38 12 5 Syreen Lindstrøm Vota
39 39 1 2 die 4 Addison Rae, Charli XCX Vota
40 40 1 Sad to Breathe The Japanese House Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
Stay Blessed Genesis Owusu Vota
Uneasy Jon Batiste, Lil Wayne Vota
Bauhaus Staircase OMD Vota
All We Ever Do Is Talk Del Water Gap Vota
Tenochtitlán Mon Laferte Vota
BABY HELLO Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap Vota
Crassy Mel Sextile Vota
Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
Afectuosamente suyo Alexanderplatz Vota

