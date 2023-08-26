Troye Sivan recupera el top 1 de JNSP; entran Charli XCX, Noname, Addison Rae…

Troye Sivan recupera el número 1 de JNSP tras el paréntesis Sufjan Stevens. La entrada más fuerte es la de Charli XCX con su tema para ‘Barbie’. En partes más bajas de la lista encontramos a Noname, recientemente nuestro Disco de la Semana, Birdy, Tinashe, Post Malone, Addison Rae y Japanese House.
- Publicidad -
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|2
|So You Are Tired
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|6
|11
|5
|6
|What Was I Made For
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|7
|5
|5
|2
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|8
|6
|6
|3
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|Vota
|9
|8
|4
|6
|Sliver of Ice
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|Vota
|10
|7
|7
|3
|Si te portas bonito
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Vota
|11
|13
|11
|2
|The Hype
|Sigrid
|Vota
|12
|15
|12
|2
|Fire of Mercy
|Hot Chip, yunè pinku
|Vota
|13
|20
|16
|4
|St Charles Square
|Blur
|Vota
|14
|12
|12
|3
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|15
|10
|10
|2
|Tristesse
|Zaho de Sagazan
|Vota
|16
|9
|6
|5
|Live Again
|The Chemical Brothers, Halo Maud
|Vota
|17
|18
|17
|3
|Back on 74
|Jungle
|Vota
|17
|17
|17
|2
|Give It Up for Love
|Georgia
|Vota
|18
|21
|16
|3
|Don’t Leave Me Now
|Jessy Lanza
|Vota
|19
|14
|1
|13
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|20
|19
|8
|4
|Desire
|Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
|Vota
|21
|25
|2
|28
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|black mirror
|Noname
|Vota
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Paradise Calling
|Birdy
|Vota
|24
|23
|1
|18
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|25
|31
|1
|27
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|26
|40
|4
|5
|I Can See You
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|27
|16
|2
|10
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|28
|26
|5
|14
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|29
|30
|13
|5
|Vampire Empire
|Big Thief
|Vota
|30
|34
|1
|27
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Needs
|Tinashe
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Chemical
|Post Malone
|Vota
|33
|27
|14
|7
|CANIJO
|Judeline
|Vota
|34
|22
|3
|8
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|35
|28
|2
|10
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|36
|33
|2
|27
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|37
|24
|4
|18
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|38
|38
|12
|5
|Syreen
|Lindstrøm
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|2 die 4
|Addison Rae, Charli XCX
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Sad to Breathe
|The Japanese House
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|–
|Stay Blessed
|Genesis Owusu
|Vota
|–
|Uneasy
|Jon Batiste, Lil Wayne
|Vota
|–
|Bauhaus Staircase
|OMD
|Vota
|–
|All We Ever Do Is Talk
|Del Water Gap
|Vota
|–
|Tenochtitlán
|Mon Laferte
|Vota
|–
|BABY HELLO
|Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap
|Vota
|–
|Crassy Mel
|Sextile
|Vota
|–
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|Vota
|–
|Afectuosamente suyo
|Alexanderplatz
|Vota
Cargando ...