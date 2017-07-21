La música negra rinde especial tributo a Chester Bennington de Linkin Park

La noticia de la muerte de Chester Bennington, que está siendo investigada como suicidio, impresionaba ayer a todos los que han seguido el curso de la música popular durante los últimos 17 años. Teniendo en cuenta las trágicas circunstancias en que se ha producido, en medio de una gira de Linkin Park y justo en el día en que su amigo Chris Cornell tenía que haber cumplido 53 años, han sido muchas las estrellas que han querido enviar sus condolencias a los allegados al artista o mostrar su pesar.

El primero de ellos ha sido su compañero de banda Mike Shinoda, con quien compartía protagonismo en el hit de Linkin Park ‘In the End’, quien afirmaba estar “en shock y destrozado”. De manera muy llamativa, los artistas que han rendido homenaje a Chester en las últimas horas son de lo más variado, desde Owen Pallett a Avril Lavigne, quien ha compartido una foto con él, a Tegan & Sara pasando por OneRepublic, Garbage o Bryan Adams. Pero lo llamativo en estos días en que tanto se habla de apropiacionismo u oportunismo es el gran número de artistas de música negra que han querido realizar un homenaje y sentido tributo a Bennington. Linkin Park eran una banda de rock, con un poso fuerte de hip-hop, pero en absoluto purista, que no obstante parece haber emocionado por igual a gente como Pharrell, Rihanna, Timbaland, Chance the Rapper, Killer Mike, Nile Rodgers, Lupe Fiasco o Stormzy, quien ha llegado a colaborar con el grupo en su último disco.

Así, Rihanna es una de las que deja los mensajes más emocionados, afirmando de la voz de Chester que es “el mayor talento que h[a] visto en vivo jamás. Una bestia vocal”. Pharrell dice que nunca olvidará el día que Linkin Park dejaron telonear a su grupo, NERD, en Alemania. “La última vez que te vi, me diste escalofríos”. Y Stormzy habla sobre lo difícil que es ver lo mal que lo puede estar pasando una persona.

Otro mensaje emocionado es el de Billie Joe Armstrong de Green Day, quien recuerda haber visto a Chester “un par de veces”. “Era muy amable y muy inteligente. Y un cantante cojonudo”. Además, deja un teléfono para la prevención del suicidio. La líder de Paramore, que también ha sufrido depresión, habla del sufrir de los artistas, reflexionando sobre su sensibilidad y su facilidad para ver “lo oscuro”.

