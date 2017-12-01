Las Mejores Canciones de 1997

Como acompañamiento a nuestra lista de mejores discos de 1997, compartimos también un top 100 con las mejores canciones de aquel año. Una nueva celebración del Brit Pop, pero también un recordatorio del profundo antagonismo entre indie y mainstream en España (parece mentira que la grabación de Fresones Rebeldes sea del mismo espacio y tiempo que la de Alejandro Sanz) o de la forma en que el mainstream estadounidense iba a cambiar para siempre de mano de Missy Elliott y Timbaland. Hay una buena colección de exquisitos “one hit wonders”, aunque la lista de lo que antes se conocía como “placeres culpables” sacude también nuestro país. Compartimos también una playlist en la que están todas las canciones excepto ‘Buenas cosas mal dispuestas’ de La Buena Vida, debido a su pertenencia a Siesta.
1.-The Verve / Bittersweet Symphony
2.-Björk / Bachelorette
3.-Daft Punk / Around the World
4.-Radiohead / Paranoid Android
5.-Bob Dylan / Make You Feel My Love
6.-Blur / Song 2
7.-Rialto / Monday Morning 5.19
8.-Natalie Imbruglia / Torn
9.-Los Fresones Rebeldes / Al amanecer
10.-The Chemical Brothers / Black Rockin’ Beats
11.-La Buena Vida / Buenas cosas mal dispuestas
12.-The Prodigy / Smack My Bitch Up
13.-Depeche Mode / Home
14.-Andrés Calamaro / Flaca
15.-Gala / Freed from Desire
16.-Primal Scream / Kowalski
17.-Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / Into My Arms
18.-White Town / Your Woman
19.-Elliott Smith / Between the Bars
20.-Spiritualized / Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
21.-Buena Vista Social Club / Chan Chan
22.-Missy Elliott ft Da Brat / Sock It 2 Me
23.-Texas / Say What You Want
24.-Portishead / All Mine
25.-The Divine Comedy / Everybody Knows (except you)
26.-Cornershop / Brimful of Asha (The Norman Cook Remix)
27.-The Sundays / Summertime
28.-Hanson / MmmBop
29.-Ultra Naté / Free
30.-All Saints / Never Ever
31.-Robbie Williams / Angels
32.-Kula Shaker / Hush
33.-U2 / Discotheque
34.-Alejandro Sanz / Corazón partío
35.-Ocean Colour Scene / Hundred Mile High City
36.-Prefab Sprout / Electric Guitars
37.-Spice Girls / Stop
38.-Mariah Carey / Honey
39.-The Notorious Big / Mo Money Mo Problems
40.-Janet Jackson / Got Til It’s Gone
41.-Mónica Naranjo / Desátame
42.-Dover / Loli Jackson
43.-Veruca Salt / Volcano Girls
44.-Monaco / What Do You Want From Me?
45.-Olive / You’re Not Alone (Radio Mix)
46.-Belle & Sebastian / Lazy Line Painter Jane
47.-Oasis / Stand By Me
48.-James / She’s a Star
49.-Lighthouse Family / High
50.-Stereolab / Miss Modular
51.-Chucho / Un ángel turbio
52.-Paul McCartney / Young Boy
53.-Chumbawamba / Tubthumping
54.-Backstreet Boys / As Long As You Love Me
55.-Bran Van 3000 / Drinking in L.A.
56.-Rammstein / Du hast
57.-Sixpence Non The Richer / Kiss Me
58.-Yo La Tengo / Sugarcube
59.-Morrissey / Alma Matters
60.-Apollo 440 / Ain’t Talkin Bout Dub
61.-The Charlatans / North Country Boy
62.-The Dandy Warhols / Every Day Should Be a Holiday
63.-Will Smith / Gettin’ Jiggy Wi It
64.-Bentley Rhythm Ace / Bentley’s Gonna Sort You Out
65.-Finley Quaye / Sunday Shining
66.-Aqua / Doctor Jones
67.-The Brand New Heavies / You Are the Universe
68.-Sr Chinarro / Quiromántico
69.-Diddy, Faith Evans / I’ll Be Missing You
70.-Meredith Brooks / Bitch
71.-The Rolling Stones / Anybody Seen My Baby?
72.-Usher / You Make Me Wanna
73.-Molotov / Gimme tha Power
74.-GusGus / Polyesterday
75.-Lambchop / Your Fucking Sunny Day
76.-World Party / She’s the One
77.-The Corrs / What Can I Do
78.-Foo Fighters / Everlong
79.-Le Mans / Mi novela autobiográfica
80.-Metallica, Marianne Faithful / The Memory Remains
81.-Carlos Berlanga / Cuándo, para qué, cómo y con quién
82.-Eggstone / Taramasalata
83.-Gene / Fighting Fit
84.-Teenage Fanclub / Ain’t That Enough
85.-OP8 / It’s a Rainbow
86.-Shania Twain / You’re Still the One
87.-Supergrass / Sun Hits the Sky
88.-David Bowie / Little Wonder
89.-David Summers / Si sí… o si no
90.-Mercromina / En un mundo tan pequeño
91.-Manta Ray, Corcobado / Gitanita
92.-Bertrand Betsch / A l’ouverture des miroirs
93.-Embrace / Fireworks
94.-Katrina & The Waves / Love Shine a Light
95.-Robyn / Show Me Love
96.-Kylie Minogue / Breathe
97.-Savage Garden / Break Me Shake Me
98.-Astrud / Supermán
99.-Anouk / Nobody’s Wife
100.-Travis / Tied to the 90s