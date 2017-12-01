Las Mejores Canciones de 1997

Como acompañamiento a nuestra lista de mejores discos de 1997, compartimos también un top 100 con las mejores canciones de aquel año. Una nueva celebración del Brit Pop, pero también un recordatorio del profundo antagonismo entre indie y mainstream en España (parece mentira que la grabación de Fresones Rebeldes sea del mismo espacio y tiempo que la de Alejandro Sanz) o de la forma en que el mainstream estadounidense iba a cambiar para siempre de mano de Missy Elliott y Timbaland. Hay una buena colección de exquisitos “one hit wonders”, aunque la lista de lo que antes se conocía como “placeres culpables” sacude también nuestro país. Compartimos también una playlist en la que están todas las canciones excepto ‘Buenas cosas mal dispuestas’ de La Buena Vida, debido a su pertenencia a Siesta.

1.-The Verve / Bittersweet Symphony

2.-Björk / Bachelorette

3.-Daft Punk / Around the World

4.-Radiohead / Paranoid Android

5.-Bob Dylan / Make You Feel My Love

6.-Blur / Song 2

7.-Rialto / Monday Morning 5.19

8.-Natalie Imbruglia / Torn

9.-Los Fresones Rebeldes / Al amanecer

10.-The Chemical Brothers / Black Rockin’ Beats

11.-La Buena Vida / Buenas cosas mal dispuestas

12.-The Prodigy / Smack My Bitch Up

13.-Depeche Mode / Home

14.-Andrés Calamaro / Flaca

15.-Gala / Freed from Desire

16.-Primal Scream / Kowalski

17.-Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / Into My Arms

18.-White Town / Your Woman

19.-Elliott Smith / Between the Bars

20.-Spiritualized / Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space

21.-Buena Vista Social Club / Chan Chan

22.-Missy Elliott ft Da Brat / Sock It 2 Me

23.-Texas / Say What You Want

24.-Portishead / All Mine

25.-The Divine Comedy / Everybody Knows (except you)

26.-Cornershop / Brimful of Asha (The Norman Cook Remix)

27.-The Sundays / Summertime

28.-Hanson / MmmBop

29.-Ultra Naté / Free

30.-All Saints / Never Ever

31.-Robbie Williams / Angels

32.-Kula Shaker / Hush

33.-U2 / Discotheque

34.-Alejandro Sanz / Corazón partío

35.-Ocean Colour Scene / Hundred Mile High City

36.-Prefab Sprout / Electric Guitars

37.-Spice Girls / Stop

38.-Mariah Carey / Honey

39.-The Notorious Big / Mo Money Mo Problems

40.-Janet Jackson / Got Til It’s Gone

41.-Mónica Naranjo / Desátame

42.-Dover / Loli Jackson

43.-Veruca Salt / Volcano Girls

44.-Monaco / What Do You Want From Me?

45.-Olive / You’re Not Alone (Radio Mix)

46.-Belle & Sebastian / Lazy Line Painter Jane

47.-Oasis / Stand By Me

48.-James / She’s a Star

49.-Lighthouse Family / High

50.-Stereolab / Miss Modular

51.-Chucho / Un ángel turbio

52.-Paul McCartney / Young Boy

53.-Chumbawamba / Tubthumping

54.-Backstreet Boys / As Long As You Love Me

55.-Bran Van 3000 / Drinking in L.A.

56.-Rammstein / Du hast

57.-Sixpence Non The Richer / Kiss Me

58.-Yo La Tengo / Sugarcube

59.-Morrissey / Alma Matters

60.-Apollo 440 / Ain’t Talkin Bout Dub

61.-The Charlatans / North Country Boy

62.-The Dandy Warhols / Every Day Should Be a Holiday

63.-Will Smith / Gettin’ Jiggy Wi It

64.-Bentley Rhythm Ace / Bentley’s Gonna Sort You Out

65.-Finley Quaye / Sunday Shining

66.-Aqua / Doctor Jones

67.-The Brand New Heavies / You Are the Universe

68.-Sr Chinarro / Quiromántico

69.-Diddy, Faith Evans / I’ll Be Missing You

70.-Meredith Brooks / Bitch

71.-The Rolling Stones / Anybody Seen My Baby?

72.-Usher / You Make Me Wanna

73.-Molotov / Gimme tha Power

74.-GusGus / Polyesterday

75.-Lambchop / Your Fucking Sunny Day

76.-World Party / She’s the One

77.-The Corrs / What Can I Do

78.-Foo Fighters / Everlong

79.-Le Mans / Mi novela autobiográfica

80.-Metallica, Marianne Faithful / The Memory Remains

81.-Carlos Berlanga / Cuándo, para qué, cómo y con quién

82.-Eggstone / Taramasalata

83.-Gene / Fighting Fit

84.-Teenage Fanclub / Ain’t That Enough

85.-OP8 / It’s a Rainbow

86.-Shania Twain / You’re Still the One

87.-Supergrass / Sun Hits the Sky

88.-David Bowie / Little Wonder

89.-David Summers / Si sí… o si no

90.-Mercromina / En un mundo tan pequeño

91.-Manta Ray, Corcobado / Gitanita

92.-Bertrand Betsch / A l’ouverture des miroirs

93.-Embrace / Fireworks

94.-Katrina & The Waves / Love Shine a Light

95.-Robyn / Show Me Love

96.-Kylie Minogue / Breathe

97.-Savage Garden / Break Me Shake Me

98.-Astrud / Supermán

99.-Anouk / Nobody’s Wife

100.-Travis / Tied to the 90s