Mariah Carey, Carolina Durante, The National, Joe Crepúsculo y The Black Keys entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Buen viaje’ de Anni B Sweet continúa siendo la canción más votada de nuestro top, mientras las entradas de la semana corresponden a los últimos sencillos de Mariah Carey, Carolina Durante, The National, Joe Crepúsculo y The Black Keys. Es momento de despedirnos de nuestro número 1 navideño: ‘Un nuevo lugar’ de Amaia, que baja por primera vez a la segunda mitad de la tabla y cuenta con más de 10 semanas en lista. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Buen viaje
|Anni B Sweet
|Vota
|2
|17
|2
|4
|Llama
|Ana Torroja
|Vota
|3
|4
|2
|15
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|4
|5
|1
|18
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|Vota
|5
|6
|1
|33
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|5
|On Social Media
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|7
|3
|2
|8
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|8
|7
|8
|16
|Merlí
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|9
|14
|3
|12
|Mujer bruja
|Lola Indigo, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|10
|8
|2
|22
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|Vota
|11
|15
|4
|24
|Hoy la bestia cena en casa
|Zahara
|Vota
|12
|21
|12
|2
|Now That I Found You
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|13
|10
|2
|16
|Perdona (ahora sí que sí)
|Carolina Durante, Amaia Romero
|Vota
|14
|18
|14
|2
|Prende
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|15
|23
|15
|6
|bury a friend
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|16
|9
|1
|41
|Malamente
|Rosalía
|Vota
|17
|11
|1
|18
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|18
|12
|2
|14
|Honey
|Robyn
|Vota
|19
|19
|12
|4
|365
|Zedd, Katy Perry
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|A No No
|Mariah Carey
|Vota
|21
|13
|1
|13
|Un nuevo lugar
|Amaia
|Vota
|22
|20
|3
|4
|¿De qué me culpas?
|Fangoria
|Vota
|23
|26
|22
|4
|Dancing With a Stranger
|Sam Smith, Normani
|Vota
|24
|29
|10
|7
|Moderation
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|25
|30
|14
|7
|Harmony Hall
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Joder, no sé
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|27
|22
|2
|5
|Handmade Heaven
|Marina
|Vota
|28
|36
|24
|7
|Exits
|Foals
|Vota
|29
|24
|9
|9
|Lucky Strike
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|You Had Your Soul With You
|The National
|Vota
|31
|25
|15
|8
|All Over Now
|The Cranberries
|Vota
|32
|31
|31
|3
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|España
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Lo/Hi
|The Black Keys
|Vota
|35
|16
|2
|3
|Jesús es negro
|Novio caballo
|Vota
|36
|33
|27
|9
|Giant
|Calvin Harris, Rag’N’Bone Man
|Vota
|37
|40
|37
|2
|Almeda
|Solange
|Vota
|38
|27
|18
|9
|When I Was Older
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|39
|28
|25
|8
|Body Chemistry
|The Drums
|Vota
|40
|34
|29
|3
|The Island
|Ladytron
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Talk
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Vota
|–
|Issues / Hold On
|Teyana Taylor
|Vota
|–
|Only Human
|Four Tet
|Vota
|–
|Luz de luna
|Rocío Márquez
|Vota
|–
|Viva la vida
|La Estrella de David
|Vota
|–
|Lola à l’eau
|Lola Le Lann
|Vota
|–
|Romance romántico
|Mujeres
|Vota
|–
|Sally Walker
|Iggy Azalea
|Vota
|–
|Boys Will Be Boys
|Stella Donelly
|Vota
|–
|Contra la pared
|Sean Paul, J Balvin
|Vota
|–
|Eternal
|Holly Herndon
|Vota
|–
|Quién es la sombra
|Selvática
|Vota
|–
|We’ve Got to Try
|The Chemical Brothers
|Vota
|–
|Win
|Nasty Cherry
|Vota
|–
|Streatham
|Dave
|Vota
Cargando ...