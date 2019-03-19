Mariah Carey, Carolina Durante, The National, Joe Crepúsculo y The Black Keys entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 19 Mar 19, 20:34

‘Buen viaje’ de Anni B Sweet continúa siendo la canción más votada de nuestro top, mientras las entradas de la semana corresponden a los últimos sencillos de Mariah Carey, Carolina Durante, The National, Joe Crepúsculo y The Black Keys. Es momento de despedirnos de nuestro número 1 navideño: ‘Un nuevo lugar’ de Amaia, que baja por primera vez a la segunda mitad de la tabla y cuenta con más de 10 semanas en lista. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Buen viaje Anni B Sweet
2 17 2 4 Llama Ana Torroja
3 4 2 15 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
4 5 1 18 Di mi nombre Rosalía
5 6 1 33 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
6 2 1 5 On Social Media Pet Shop Boys
7 3 2 8 7 Rings Ariana Grande
8 7 8 16 Merlí Miss Caffeina
9 14 3 12 Mujer bruja Lola Indigo, Mala Rodríguez
10 8 2 22 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
11 15 4 24 Hoy la bestia cena en casa Zahara
12 21 12 2 Now That I Found You Carly Rae Jepsen
13 10 2 16 Perdona (ahora sí que sí) Carolina Durante, Amaia Romero
14 18 14 2 Prende Miss Caffeina
15 23 15 6 bury a friend Billie Eilish
16 9 1 41 Malamente Rosalía
17 11 1 18 thank u, next Ariana Grande
18 12 2 14 Honey Robyn
19 19 12 4 365 Zedd, Katy Perry
20 20 1 A No No Mariah Carey
21 13 1 13 Un nuevo lugar Amaia
22 20 3 4 ¿De qué me culpas? Fangoria
23 26 22 4 Dancing With a Stranger Sam Smith, Normani
24 29 10 7 Moderation Florence + the Machine
25 30 14 7 Harmony Hall Vampire Weekend
26 26 1 Joder, no sé Carolina Durante
27 22 2 5 Handmade Heaven Marina
28 36 24 7 Exits Foals
29 24 9 9 Lucky Strike Troye Sivan
30 30 1 You Had Your Soul With You The National
31 25 15 8 All Over Now The Cranberries
32 31 31 3 Autoestima Cupido
33 33 1 España Joe Crepúsculo
34 34 1 Lo/Hi The Black Keys
35 16 2 3 Jesús es negro Novio caballo
36 33 27 9 Giant Calvin Harris, Rag'N'Bone Man
37 40 37 2 Almeda Solange
38 27 18 9 When I Was Older Billie Eilish
39 28 25 8 Body Chemistry The Drums
40 34 29 3 The Island Ladytron
Candidatos Canción Artista
Talk Two Door Cinema Club
Issues / Hold On Teyana Taylor
Only Human Four Tet
Luz de luna Rocío Márquez
Viva la vida La Estrella de David
Lola à l'eau Lola Le Lann
Romance romántico Mujeres
Sally Walker Iggy Azalea
Boys Will Be Boys Stella Donelly
Contra la pared Sean Paul, J Balvin
Eternal Holly Herndon
Quién es la sombra Selvática
We've Got to Try The Chemical Brothers
Win Nasty Cherry
Streatham Dave

