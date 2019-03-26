Justin Bieber no volverá de momento: “La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada lo es más que mi familia y mi salud”

Por | 26 Mar 19, 9:16

Justin Bieber arrasó en 2015 y 2016, atrayendo a un público menos infantil y ligeramente más adulto con los singles enormes que contenía ‘Purpose’. Después, ha continuado publicando temas sueltos y colaboraciones, pero no ha llegado a dar continuidad a aquel enorme trabajo de pop contemporáneo, haciéndonos preguntarnos qué estaba pasando con su carrera musical. El cantante había sido noticia por acercarse a la religión, por ejemplo, pero no por concretar cuándo volvería a anunciar un álbum de estudio.

Bieber ha acudido a Instagram esta noche para revelar que no se encuentra bien y que quiere arreglar sus problemas internos antes de continuar profesionalmente: “He leído un montón de mensajes vuestros diciendo que queréis un álbum. He hecho giras durante toda mi adolescencia y mis primeros veintitantos, y me he dado cuenta y quizá vosotros también, de que era infeliz en la última gira, y de que yo no me merezco eso. Ni tampoco vosotros, que pagáis para ver un concierto enérgico y divertido, y yo era incapaz emocionalmente de daros eso hacia el final de la gira”.

Continúa: “he estado buscando, intentando, haciendo “prueba y error” como todos hacemos, y ahora estoy concentrado en reparar de raíz algunos de los problemas profundos que tengo y que todos tenemos, para no derrumbarme, para poder sostener mi matrimonio y ser el padre que quiero ser. La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada lo es más que mi familia y mi salud. Volveré con un álbum de puta madre tan pronto como sea posible”. El artista, que acaba de cumplir 25 años este mes, concluye que su “swag” no se ha acabado y que su regreso será a lo grande (habla incluso de “venganza”), pero por el momento, su público tendrá que esperar.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

Una publicación compartida de Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

Etiquetas:
«
»
  • Unown

    Me parece genial. Lo sigo desde que lanzó su álbum navideño, que ya despuntaba por su voz, pero que no nos venda ropa fea que nadie necesita.

  • Ding Dong

    No hay prisa para su regreso…

  • aBsol

    Muy bien por Justin! Afrontando así sus problemas de psique, da a sus fans un gran ejemplo de vida.
    Y si el álbum venidero ha de ser mejor que Purpose, merecerá la pena esperar, que este hombre domina <3

  • Hakuna Matata

    Probablemente el artista más sobrevalorado de la última década. O sea, su disco “Purpose” arrasó las listas y puso algo sobre la mesa. Pero por lo demás su carrera ha estado muy inflada desde sus inicios. La industria necesitaba un nuevo rompecorazones y lo escogieron a él. Después vinieron One Direction y otros sucedáneos.

    Este chico vocalmente es mediocre, y como performer varios le dan vueltas. En voz tenemos a Bruno Mars, en baile Justin Timberlake, en composición Ed Sheeran y en físico está Shawn Mendes.

    Justin Bieber ha sido el producto prefabricado más rentable desde que saliera Britney Spears con sus 16 añitos y vestida de colegiala.

  • Ampelmännchen

    Pequeña corrección en la traducción: “y yo era incapaz emocionalmente de daros eso hacia el inicio de la gira” debería ser “hacia el *final de la gira”

destacamos

Lana Del Rey confiesa que no sabe cuándo va a salir su disco, ¿puede Billie Eilish tener algo que ver?

David Otero, marcado por El Último de la Fila, Radiohead, Silvio Rodríguez… ¡y Emilio Aragón!

Las 5 razones por las que Almodóvar puede reconquistar público con ‘Dolor y gloria’

La Casa Azul: “Creo que para Fangoria hacer un disco entero conmigo sería un error”

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

La Canción del Día: los “Tú y yo” conforman uno de los estribillos más hermosos de La Casa Azul

Justin Bieber no volverá de momento: “La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada lo es más que mi familia y mi salud”

¿Está la buena canción que hay en ‘Patience’ de Tame Impala demasiado escondida?

10 fotos que no debiste perderte: Rihanna, J Balvin, Morrissey, Cardi B, La Zowi, Billie Eilish…

Send this to a friend