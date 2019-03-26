Justin Bieber no volverá de momento: “La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada lo es más que mi familia y mi salud”

Justin Bieber arrasó en 2015 y 2016, atrayendo a un público menos infantil y ligeramente más adulto con los singles enormes que contenía ‘Purpose’. Después, ha continuado publicando temas sueltos y colaboraciones, pero no ha llegado a dar continuidad a aquel enorme trabajo de pop contemporáneo, haciéndonos preguntarnos qué estaba pasando con su carrera musical. El cantante había sido noticia por acercarse a la religión, por ejemplo, pero no por concretar cuándo volvería a anunciar un álbum de estudio.

Bieber ha acudido a Instagram esta noche para revelar que no se encuentra bien y que quiere arreglar sus problemas internos antes de continuar profesionalmente: “He leído un montón de mensajes vuestros diciendo que queréis un álbum. He hecho giras durante toda mi adolescencia y mis primeros veintitantos, y me he dado cuenta y quizá vosotros también, de que era infeliz en la última gira, y de que yo no me merezco eso. Ni tampoco vosotros, que pagáis para ver un concierto enérgico y divertido, y yo era incapaz emocionalmente de daros eso hacia el final de la gira”.

Continúa: “he estado buscando, intentando, haciendo “prueba y error” como todos hacemos, y ahora estoy concentrado en reparar de raíz algunos de los problemas profundos que tengo y que todos tenemos, para no derrumbarme, para poder sostener mi matrimonio y ser el padre que quiero ser. La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada lo es más que mi familia y mi salud. Volveré con un álbum de puta madre tan pronto como sea posible”. El artista, que acaba de cumplir 25 años este mes, concluye que su “swag” no se ha acabado y que su regreso será a lo grande (habla incluso de “venganza”), pero por el momento, su público tendrá que esperar.