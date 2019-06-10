Madonna, Rosalía, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens y Tove Lo, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Por | 10 Jun 19, 14:57

Madonna es el nuevo número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Crave’ tras haberlo logrado también con ‘Medellín’, situada en el puesto 2. Amaia es así desplazada al puesto 3 con ‘El relámpago’. Entre las entradas de la semana están ‘Aute Cuture’ de Rosalía, que aparentemente tampoco será número 1 en España a juzgar por los datos que deja ver Spotify; Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens y Tove Lo. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
2 3 1 7 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
3 1 1 5 El relámpago Amaia Vota
4 4 1 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
5 6 5 2 Soldi Mahmood Vota
6 5 2 8 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
7 9 1 45 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
8 11 2 10 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
9 7 1 9 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
10 12 1 30 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
11 13 2 27 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
12 12 1 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
13 10 10 13 Joder, no sé Carolina Durante Vota
14 14 2 26 Honey Robyn Vota
15 4 2 34 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
16 16 1 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
17 20 1 11 El final del amor eterno La Casa Azul Vota
18 8 2 20 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
19 16 1 30 thank u, next Ariana Grande Vota
20 15 15 2 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
21 22 15 5 New York City Kylie Minogue Vota
22 22 1 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
23 18 13 6 Cellophane FKA twigs Vota
24 40 24 2 Mixtape Delafé, La Bien Querida Vota
25 25 1 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
26 23 9 4 El Fango Zahara Vota
27 32 27 2 Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo Carolina Durante Vota
28 28 14 4 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
29 19 19 8 Late Night Feelings Mark Ronson, Lykke Li Vota
30 26 18 4 Mares Igual Que Tú Amaral Vota
31 24 15 6 Una persona sospechosa Los Punsetes Vota
32 25 25 3 Nightmare Halsey Vota
33 27 22 5 Maldición Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt Vota
34 17 17 3 Blame It On Your Love Charli XCX, Lizzo Vota
35 29 17 6 ME! Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Vota
36 32 17 9 Ruido La Prohibida Vota
37 33 16 8 Borderline Tame Impala Vota
38 36 22 7 Jenny of Oldstones Florence + the Machine Vota
39 21 21 4 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
40 37 29 7 Doble tic azul Putochinomaricón Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Sizzling Daphni Vota
Remember the Future ionnalee Vota
Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
La Chaqueta Azul Tronco Vota
Shoulderblades Girl Band Vota
Number One Fan MUNA Vota
Dream Glow BTS, Charli XCX Vota
Wonder Alfred García, PAVVLA Vota
Shockwave Liam Gallagher Vota
Diviner Hayden Thorpe Vota
Barakaldo Lisasinson Vota
Kids in the Dark Bat for Lashes Vota
Devoto cardenal Medalla Vota
Press Cardi B Vota
Taste Ty Segall Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , ,
«

destacamos

Matthew Koma destruye a Zedd en una carta pública: “La toxicidad no genera felicidad”

Los Estanques también llegan a la felicidad en chándal

Sesión de Control: Tomasa del Real, Bearoid, DORA, Camellos, Mariana Montenegro, Boyanka Kostova…

Paraíso Festival verá aumentada en un 30 o 40% su asistencia en 2019: los 10 artistas imprescindibles

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Madonna, Rosalía, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens y Tove Lo, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Bat For Lashes anuncia nuevo álbum ‘Lost Girls’ y lo adelanta con la nostálgica ‘Kids In The Dark’

Billie Eilish amplía los aforos de sus conciertos de septiembre en Barcelona y Madrid

La Canción del Día: esa sensación de volverte “gilipollas integral” que plasman Lisasinson en la irresistible ‘Barakaldo’

Send this to a friend