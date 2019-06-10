Madonna, Rosalía, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens y Tove Lo, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Madonna es el nuevo número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Crave’ tras haberlo logrado también con ‘Medellín’, situada en el puesto 2. Amaia es así desplazada al puesto 3 con ‘El relámpago’. Entre las entradas de la semana están ‘Aute Cuture’ de Rosalía, que aparentemente tampoco será número 1 en España a juzgar por los datos que deja ver Spotify; Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens y Tove Lo. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|2
|3
|1
|7
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|5
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|5
|6
|5
|2
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|6
|5
|2
|8
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|7
|9
|1
|45
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|8
|11
|2
|10
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|9
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|Vota
|10
|12
|1
|30
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|Vota
|11
|13
|2
|27
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|13
|10
|10
|13
|Joder, no sé
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|14
|14
|2
|26
|Honey
|Robyn
|Vota
|15
|4
|2
|34
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|17
|20
|1
|11
|El final del amor eterno
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|18
|8
|2
|20
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|19
|16
|1
|30
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|20
|15
|15
|2
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|21
|22
|15
|5
|New York City
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|23
|18
|13
|6
|Cellophane
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|24
|40
|24
|2
|Mixtape
|Delafé, La Bien Querida
|Vota
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|26
|23
|9
|4
|El Fango
|Zahara
|Vota
|27
|32
|27
|2
|Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|28
|28
|14
|4
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|29
|19
|19
|8
|Late Night Feelings
|Mark Ronson, Lykke Li
|Vota
|30
|26
|18
|4
|Mares Igual Que Tú
|Amaral
|Vota
|31
|24
|15
|6
|Una persona sospechosa
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|32
|25
|25
|3
|Nightmare
|Halsey
|Vota
|33
|27
|22
|5
|Maldición
|Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt
|Vota
|34
|17
|17
|3
|Blame It On Your Love
|Charli XCX, Lizzo
|Vota
|35
|29
|17
|6
|ME!
|Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
|Vota
|36
|32
|17
|9
|Ruido
|La Prohibida
|Vota
|37
|33
|16
|8
|Borderline
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|38
|36
|22
|7
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|39
|21
|21
|4
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|Vota
|40
|37
|29
|7
|Doble tic azul
|Putochinomaricón
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Sizzling
|Daphni
|Vota
|–
|Remember the Future
|ionnalee
|Vota
|–
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|–
|La Chaqueta Azul
|Tronco
|Vota
|–
|Shoulderblades
|Girl Band
|Vota
|–
|Number One Fan
|MUNA
|Vota
|–
|Dream Glow
|BTS, Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Wonder
|Alfred García, PAVVLA
|Vota
|–
|Shockwave
|Liam Gallagher
|Vota
|–
|Diviner
|Hayden Thorpe
|Vota
|–
|Barakaldo
|Lisasinson
|Vota
|–
|Kids in the Dark
|Bat for Lashes
|Vota
|–
|Devoto cardenal
|Medalla
|Vota
|–
|Press
|Cardi B
|Vota
|–
|Taste
|Ty Segall
|Vota
