Dave Mustaine, fundador de Megadeth, revela que padece cáncer de garganta

Dave Mustaine, vocalista y guitarrista de Megadeth, banda que fundó en 1983 tras ser despedido de Metallica, ha anunciado que padece cáncer de garganta. En un comunicado, ha escrito: “Me han diagnosticado cáncer de garganta. Es claramente algo que respetar y a lo que enfrentarse sin miedo, pero yo ya me he enfrentado a obstáculos en el pasado. Estoy trabajando próximo a mis médicos, y hemos trazado un tratamiento que ellos creen puede tener una tasa de éxito del 90%. El tratamiento ya ha empezado”.

En el texto, Mustaine confirma que la mayoría de fechas de Megadeath han sido canceladas, aunque apunta que el crucero MEGACRUISE seguirá teniendo lugar, como está previsto del 13 al 18 de octubre en Los Ángeles. El músico confirma también que Megadeth se encuentra en el estudio trabajando en su próximo álbum, el sucesor de ‘Dystopia’, lanzado en 2016.

Megadeth es una de las bandas de heavy metal más populares de todos los tiempos. Sus álbumes ‘Rust in Peace’ (1990) y ‘Countdown to Extinction’ fueron millonarios, si bien no fue hasta ‘Dystopia’ cuando el grupo logró ganar su primer y único Grammy por el tema titular, sumando 12 nominaciones en total. Mustaine integra el grupo junto a David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro y Dirk Verbeuren.