Zara Larsson, Angel Olsen y Clairo entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 04 Ago 19, 22:13

De Mónica Naranjo continúa siendo la canción más votada de JNSP, seguida por otras pistas de Madonna y Rosalía, como es habitual. Las únicas tres entradas se producen en posiciones modestas y corresponden a Zara Larsson, Angel Olsen y Clairo. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Glad He’s Gone’ de Tove Lo (aunque ya tiene nuevo single) y ‘Julien’ de Carly Rae Jepsen, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo Vota
2 2 1 5 God Control Madonna Vota
3 4 2 9 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
4 7 1 53 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
5 3 3 4 Milionària Rosalía Vota
6 6 2 16 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
7 5 2 18 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
8 11 2 28 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
9 9 2 35 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
10 12 10 9 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
11 8 1 10 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
12 13 2 42 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
13 10 1 15 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
14 14 14 2 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens Vota
15 14 1 13 El relámpago Amaia Vota
16 16 1 6 Ever Again Robyn Vota
17 15 3 9 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
18 25 18 2 Hookah Bad Gyal Vota
19 20 5 10 Soldi Mahmood Vota
20 22 20 2 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith Vota
21 19 4 4 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal Vota
22 23 20 10 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
23 26 16 5 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo Vota
24 18 15 4 Lento Najwa Vota
25 21 19 9 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
26 30 26 3 Find U Again Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello Vota
27 27 27 2 :( Cariño Vota
28 24 15 10 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
29 28 1 6 nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
30 30 1 All the Time Zara Larsson Vota
31 33 31 5 Aguante Mala Rodríguez Vota
32 31 9 8 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
33 29 25 6 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
34 32 32 5 Traffic Thom Yorke Vota
35 37 24 3 Un whisky con hielo Raúl Querido Vota
36 36 1 All Mirrors Angel Olsen Vota
37 40 37 2 Una, glande y libre Fuerza nueva Vota
38 38 1 Sofia Clairo Vota
39 34 23 3 Faith Bon Iver Vota
40 36 36 2 Te enamoras Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
En el río Vicente Navarro Vota
Teenage Birdsong Four Tet Vota
So Am I Ava Max Vota
Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
Black Bull Foals Vota
Show Me Mikal Cronin Vota
Summer Girl Haim Vota
Boyfriend Ariana Grande, Social House Vota
Congo Egosex Vota
Bad as the Boys Tove Lo, ALMA Vota
Piensa en mí Sticky M.A., Steve Lean, Duki Vota
Mañana Jose Domingo Vota
Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott Vota

