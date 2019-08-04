Zara Larsson, Angel Olsen y Clairo entran en el top 40 de JNSP

De Mónica Naranjo continúa siendo la canción más votada de JNSP, seguida por otras pistas de Madonna y Rosalía, como es habitual. Las únicas tres entradas se producen en posiciones modestas y corresponden a Zara Larsson, Angel Olsen y Clairo. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Glad He’s Gone’ de Tove Lo (aunque ya tiene nuevo single) y ‘Julien’ de Carly Rae Jepsen, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|2
|2
|1
|5
|God Control
|Madonna
|3
|4
|2
|9
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|4
|7
|1
|53
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|6
|6
|2
|16
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|7
|5
|2
|18
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|8
|11
|2
|28
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|9
|9
|2
|35
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|10
|12
|10
|9
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|11
|8
|1
|10
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|12
|13
|2
|42
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|13
|10
|1
|15
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|14
|14
|14
|2
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|15
|14
|1
|13
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|16
|16
|1
|6
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|17
|15
|3
|9
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|18
|25
|18
|2
|Hookah
|Bad Gyal
|19
|20
|5
|10
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|20
|22
|20
|2
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|21
|19
|4
|4
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|22
|23
|20
|10
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|23
|26
|16
|5
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|24
|18
|15
|4
|Lento
|Najwa
|25
|21
|19
|9
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|26
|30
|26
|3
|Find U Again
|Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello
|27
|27
|27
|2
|:(
|Cariño
|28
|24
|15
|10
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|29
|28
|1
|6
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|30
|–
|30
|1
|All the Time
|Zara Larsson
|31
|33
|31
|5
|Aguante
|Mala Rodríguez
|32
|31
|9
|8
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|33
|29
|25
|6
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|34
|32
|32
|5
|Traffic
|Thom Yorke
|35
|37
|24
|3
|Un whisky con hielo
|Raúl Querido
|36
|–
|36
|1
|All Mirrors
|Angel Olsen
|37
|40
|37
|2
|Una, glande y libre
|Fuerza nueva
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Sofia
|Clairo
|39
|34
|23
|3
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|40
|36
|36
|2
|Te enamoras
|Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|–
|Teenage Birdsong
|Four Tet
|–
|So Am I
|Ava Max
|–
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|–
|Black Bull
|Foals
|–
|Show Me
|Mikal Cronin
|–
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|–
|Boyfriend
|Ariana Grande, Social House
|–
|Congo
|Egosex
|–
|Bad as the Boys
|Tove Lo, ALMA
|–
|Piensa en mí
|Sticky M.A., Steve Lean, Duki
|–
|Mañana
|Jose Domingo
|–
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
Etiquetas: angel olsen, clairo, mónica naranjo, Zara Larsson