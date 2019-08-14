Vicente Navarro, top 1 de JNSP; entran Amaia, Ariana Grande, Haim, Lizzo, Ava Max, Tove Lo y Foals

Vicente Navarro es el nuevo top 1 de JENESAISPOP. El cantautor revelación casi ha doblado las escuchas de ‘En el río’ y número de oyentes en Spotify durante los últimos días. También entran en nuestro top 40 lo nuevo de Amaia, Ariana Grande, Haim, Lizzo, Ava Max, Tove Lo y Foals. Por otro lado, toca despedirse de los temas de Sufjan Stevens y Mark Ronson con Miley Cyrus, ambos con más de diez semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

1 1 1 En el río Vicente Navarro
2 2 1 6 God Control Madonna
3 11 1 11 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
4 13 1 16 Medellín Madonna, Maluma
5 5 1 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
6 7 2 19 bad guy Billie Eilish
7 15 1 14 El relámpago Amaia
8 10 8 10 Mother's Daughter Miley Cyrus
9 1 1 4 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo
10 4 1 54 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
11 17 3 10 Never Really Over Katy Perry
12 3 2 10 Aute Cuture Rosalía
13 5 3 5 Milionària Rosalía
14 6 2 17 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
15 8 2 29 7 Rings Ariana Grande
16 19 5 11 Soldi Mahmood
17 12 2 43 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
18 14 14 3 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
19 19 1 Boyfriend Ariana Grande, Social House
20 20 20 3 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith
21 30 21 2 All the Time Zara Larsson
22 9 2 36 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
23 24 15 5 Lento Najwa
24 16 1 7 Ever Again Robyn
25 25 1 Summer Girl Haim
26 33 25 7 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul
27 21 4 5 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
28 25 19 10 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens
29 27 27 3 :( Cariño
30 23 16 6 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo
31 29 1 7 nana triste Natalia Lacunza
32 38 32 2 Sofia Clairo
33 33 1 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott
34 34 1 So Am I Ava Max
35 26 26 4 Find U Again Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello
36 34 32 6 Traffic Thom Yorke
37 37 1 Bad as the Boys Tove Lo, ALMA
38 38 1 Black Bull Foals
39 36 36 2 All Mirrors Angel Olsen
40 39 23 4 Faith Bon Iver
Candidatos
You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
Hey, Ma Bon Iver
Esa carita que me llevas Locoplaya
Brown Skin Girl Beyoncé
Autoestima Cupido
Hot Shower Chance the Rapper
Looking for America Lana del Rey
The New Gizz Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba
Castles Freya Riddings
Jump Little Boots
Can't Believe the Way We Flow James Blake
Identity Crisis Jarina de Marco
Kingston Faye Webster
Ocean of Tears Caroline Polachek
Money Miquela
You've Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby IDER
Do Me Kim Petras
Not Big Thief

