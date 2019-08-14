Vicente Navarro, top 1 de JNSP; entran Amaia, Ariana Grande, Haim, Lizzo, Ava Max, Tove Lo y Foals

Vicente Navarro es el nuevo top 1 de JENESAISPOP. El cantautor revelación casi ha doblado las escuchas de ‘En el río’ y número de oyentes en Spotify durante los últimos días. También entran en nuestro top 40 lo nuevo de Amaia, Ariana Grande, Haim, Lizzo, Ava Max, Tove Lo y Foals. Por otro lado, toca despedirse de los temas de Sufjan Stevens y Mark Ronson con Miley Cyrus, ambos con más de diez semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|2
|2
|1
|6
|God Control
|Madonna
|3
|11
|1
|11
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|4
|13
|1
|16
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|6
|7
|2
|19
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|7
|15
|1
|14
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|8
|10
|8
|10
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|9
|1
|1
|4
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|10
|4
|1
|54
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|11
|17
|3
|10
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|12
|3
|2
|10
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|13
|5
|3
|5
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|14
|6
|2
|17
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|15
|8
|2
|29
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|16
|19
|5
|11
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|17
|12
|2
|43
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|18
|14
|14
|3
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Boyfriend
|Ariana Grande, Social House
|20
|20
|20
|3
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|21
|30
|21
|2
|All the Time
|Zara Larsson
|22
|9
|2
|36
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|23
|24
|15
|5
|Lento
|Najwa
|24
|16
|1
|7
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|26
|33
|25
|7
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|27
|21
|4
|5
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|28
|25
|19
|10
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|29
|27
|27
|3
|:(
|Cariño
|30
|23
|16
|6
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|31
|29
|1
|7
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|32
|38
|32
|2
|Sofia
|Clairo
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|34
|–
|34
|1
|So Am I
|Ava Max
|35
|26
|26
|4
|Find U Again
|Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello
|36
|34
|32
|6
|Traffic
|Thom Yorke
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Bad as the Boys
|Tove Lo, ALMA
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Black Bull
|Foals
|39
|36
|36
|2
|All Mirrors
|Angel Olsen
|40
|39
|23
|4
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|–
|Hey, Ma
|Bon Iver
|–
|Esa carita que me llevas
|Locoplaya
|–
|Brown Skin Girl
|Beyoncé
|–
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|–
|Hot Shower
|Chance the Rapper
|–
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|–
|The New Gizz
|Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba
|–
|Castles
|Freya Riddings
|–
|Jump
|Little Boots
|–
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|–
|Identity Crisis
|Jarina de Marco
|–
|Kingston
|Faye Webster
|–
|Ocean of Tears
|Caroline Polachek
|–
|Money
|Miquela
|–
|You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
|IDER
|–
|Do Me
|Kim Petras
|–
|Not
|Big Thief
Etiquetas: amaia, ariana grande, ava max, foals, haim, lizzo, tove lo, vicente navarro