Green Day afirman que el “rock ya no tiene huevos” y lanzan el breve single punk-rock que titula su nuevo álbum

Green Day han anunciado nuevo álbum. ‘Father of All…’ sale el 17 de febrero de 2020 y su portada realiza un homenaje muy evidente a la de ‘American Idiot’, el álbum superventas que Billie Joe Armstrong y compañía publicaban en 2004. Aunque en este caso el protagonista no es una mano cogiendo una granada sino un simpático unicornio que vomita un arcoiris… ¿un homenaje a los fans LGBT del grupo? El texto de la cubierta revela también que el título completo del disco es ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’.

En Instagram, Green Day escriben que “no hay nada que diga “jódete” mejor que un unicornio” y, por lo que puede entenderse en su post, que no es que se entienda muy bien, será un trabajo lleno de “himnos punk” con influencias del soul, la Motown y el glam y de “canciones peligrosas para chavales peligrosos”. Dicen que las letras reflejarán “la fiesta y el modo de vida” que surgen cuando “todo te importa una mierda” e indican que estas “no serán políticas”. También manifiestan que el “rock ya no tiene huevos” y de su escrito se desprende que ellos han venido a devolvérselos. Con ‘Father of All…’ dicen que van a “restregar sus huevos en las caras de todos estos hijos de puta”. El término usado exactamente es “teabagging“, sí, como las bolsitas de té, porque el inglés es así.

El primer avance de ‘Father of All…’ es precisamente el tema que lo titula, un tiro de punk-rock de apenas 2 minutos y medio que suena como una canción de The Black Keys. ¿Será que van en serio con lo de sonar un poco soul y quizá blues? Además, Green Day han anunciado “mega-gira” conjunta con Fall Out Boy y Weezer, que será mundial y pasará por Europa, aunque de momento no se ha confirmado fecha en España. Estos dos grupos también publican single hoy: el de los primeros es ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ con Wyclef Jean y el de los segundos ‘The End of the Game’, el primer adelanto de un nuevo largo (sí, otro) llamado ‘Van Weezer’ que publicarán el próximo 15 de mayo.







