Caribou, Grimes, Lizzo y Viva Suecia entran al top 40 de JNSP; sube The Weeknd

Billie Eilish afianza su posición entre lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, pese a que le costara 36 semanas llegar al número 1 con ‘bad guy’. En el top 10 destaca la subida de ‘Blinding Lights’ de The Weeknd, y en el top 20, la de ‘Alocao’ y ‘La canción’. Las entradas de la semana son Caribou, Grimes, Lizzo y Viva Suecia. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Un boomerang’ y ‘Want You In My Room’, las canciones que están en la mitad baja de la tabla con 10 o más semanas en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|37
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|2
|5
|1
|16
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|4
|1
|72
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|5
|3
|1
|28
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|6
|6
|3
|23
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|7
|18
|7
|2
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|8
|7
|1
|24
|God Control
|Madonna
|9
|13
|9
|4
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|10
|16
|1
|19
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|11
|10
|6
|14
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|12
|8
|6
|6
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|13
|10
|3
|18
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|14
|9
|2
|13
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|15
|20
|15
|7
|Look at Her Now
|Selena Gomez
|16
|31
|11
|7
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|17
|14
|1
|29
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|18
|12
|9
|8
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|19
|30
|19
|7
|Alocao
|Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
|20
|39
|20
|8
|La Canción
|J Balvin, Bad Bunny
|21
|19
|18
|10
|All Mirrors
|Angel Olsen
|22
|23
|13
|9
|White Mercedes
|Charli XCX
|23
|–
|23
|1
|You and I
|Caribou
|24
|21
|15
|9
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|25
|15
|15
|10
|Want You In My Room
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|26
|35
|26
|5
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|27
|33
|6
|10
|Un boomerang
|Fangoria
|28
|37
|26
|7
|It Might Be Time
|Tame Impala
|29
|–
|29
|1
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|30
|28
|28
|7
|So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
|Caroline Polachek
|31
|11
|11
|5
|Narcissus
|Róisín Murphy
|32
|29
|29
|6
|Now I’m In It
|Haim
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|34
|34
|31
|3
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|35
|26
|26
|3
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|36
|40
|29
|4
|Preparada
|El Columpio Asesino
|37
|38
|37
|2
|Save Room for Us
|Tinashe
|38
|32
|32
|6
|In My Room
|Frank Ocean
|39
|36
|27
|4
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Cola
|Arlo Parks
|–
|Braquage
|Wugo
|–
|Las noches de ayer
|Cora Yako
|–
|Run for Me
|SebastiAn
|–
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|–
|Not
|Big Thief
|–
|Hazme el favor
|Samantha Hudson
|–
|Pluto Projector
|Rex Orange County
|–
|Crown
|Stormzy
|–
|Buleríâ del aire acondiçionao
|Califato ¾
|–
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|–
|Yayito
|Bravo Fisher, La Bien Querida
|–
|Cumpleañera
|Gomet
Etiquetas: billie eilish, caribou, grimes, lizzo, viva suecia