Caribou, Grimes, Lizzo y Viva Suecia entran al top 40 de JNSP; sube The Weeknd

Por | 16 Dic 19, 19:39

Billie Eilish afianza su posición entre lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, pese a que le costara 36 semanas llegar al número 1 con ‘bad guy’. En el top 10 destaca la subida de ‘Blinding Lights’ de The Weeknd, y en el top 20, la de ‘Alocao’ y ‘La canción’. Las entradas de la semana son Caribou, Grimes, Lizzo y Viva Suecia. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Un boomerang’ y ‘Want You In My Room’, las canciones que están en la mitad baja de la tabla con 10 o más semanas en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 37 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
2 5 1 16 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
3 2 2 6 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 4 1 72 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
5 3 1 28 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
6 6 3 23 Milionària Rosalía Vota
7 18 7 2 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
8 7 1 24 God Control Madonna Vota
9 13 9 4 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
10 16 1 19 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
11 10 6 14 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
12 8 6 6 sad day FKA twigs Vota
13 10 3 18 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
14 9 2 13 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
15 20 15 7 Look at Her Now Selena Gomez Vota
16 31 11 7 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
17 14 1 29 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
18 12 9 8 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry Vota
19 30 19 7 Alocao Omar Montes, Bad Gyal Vota
20 39 20 8 La Canción J Balvin, Bad Bunny Vota
21 19 18 10 All Mirrors Angel Olsen Vota
22 23 13 9 White Mercedes Charli XCX Vota
23 23 1 You and I Caribou Vota
24 21 15 9 Lights Up Harry Styles Vota
25 15 15 10 Want You In My Room Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
26 35 26 5 You Ain’t the Problem Michael Kiwanuka Vota
27 33 6 10 Un boomerang Fangoria Vota
28 37 26 7 It Might Be Time Tame Impala Vota
29 29 1 My Name Is Dark Grimes Vota
30 28 28 7 So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings Caroline Polachek Vota
31 11 11 5 Narcissus Róisín Murphy Vota
32 29 29 6 Now I’m In It Haim Vota
33 33 1 Good As Hell Lizzo Vota
34 34 31 3 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks Vota
35 26 26 3 Champion of the World Coldplay Vota
36 40 29 4 Preparada El Columpio Asesino Vota
37 38 37 2 Save Room for Us Tinashe Vota
38 32 32 6 In My Room Frank Ocean Vota
39 36 27 4 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes Vota
40 40 1 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Cola Arlo Parks Vota
Braquage Wugo Vota
Las noches de ayer Cora Yako Vota
Run for Me SebastiAn Vota
In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
Not Big Thief Vota
Hazme el favor Samantha Hudson Vota
Pluto Projector Rex Orange County Vota
Crown Stormzy Vota
Buleríâ del aire acondiçionao Califato ¾ Vota
Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
Yayito Bravo Fisher, La Bien Querida Vota
Cumpleañera Gomet Vota

