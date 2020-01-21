Jack Bisonte, Delaporte, Halsey y C. Tangana, en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Jack Bisonte han logrado ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con el vídeo estrenado en este mismo site, con el que el dúo muestra su devoción por Lana del Rey, Dua Lipa (hasta ahora número 1 de la lista, por cierto), Tracy Chapman, y sobre todo France Gall. La canción ha conseguido hacer 20.000 plays en Spotify en 10 días sin el apoyo de ni una sola de las playlists “mágicas” de la plataforma sueca. También entran en el top 40 lo nuevo de Delaporte, Halsey, y C. Tangana. Nos despedimos de ‘Alocao’, ‘Narcissus’ y ‘You Ain’t the Problem’, ya con 10 o más semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|–
|1
|1
|France Gall
|Jack Bisonte
|2
|1
|1
|11
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|3
|4
|1
|21
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|4
|3
|1
|42
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|5
|8
|1
|29
|God Control
|Madonna
|6
|5
|1
|77
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|7
|21
|7
|2
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|8
|2
|2
|28
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|9
|6
|1
|33
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|10
|14
|10
|12
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|11
|9
|7
|7
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|12
|13
|3
|23
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|13
|12
|2
|18
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|14
|20
|9
|9
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|15
|35
|15
|2
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|16
|11
|11
|14
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|17
|7
|1
|24
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|18
|15
|9
|13
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|19
|10
|6
|11
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|20
|17
|6
|19
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|21
|26
|21
|4
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|22
|30
|22
|6
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|23
|19
|19
|6
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|24
|31
|23
|6
|You and I
|Caribou
|25
|18
|8
|12
|Alocao
|Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
|26
|28
|11
|10
|Narcissus
|Róisín Murphy
|27
|29
|26
|4
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|28
|16
|3
|5
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|29
|22
|22
|10
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Clap Clap
|Delaporte
|31
|–
|31
|1
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|32
|33
|28
|5
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|33
|36
|31
|8
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|35
|39
|35
|2
|A moderno resabiado no le mires el dentado
|Chaqueta de chándal
|36
|32
|27
|9
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|37
|26
|25
|8
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|38
|37
|29
|9
|Preparada
|El Columpio Asesino
|39
|34
|32
|6
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|40
|38
|35
|5
|Not
|Big Thief
|–
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|–
|Boss
|La Zowi
|–
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|–
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|–
|24
|Georgia
|–
|Everything Else Is Gone Wrong
|Bombay Bicycle Club
|–
|Naves que arden
|091
|–
|Deseos de usar y tirar
|Bunbury
|–
|Black Qualls
|Thundercat
|–
|Sarajevo
|Lagartija Nick
|–
|Fill the Crown
|Poppy
|–
|Paper Cup
|Real Estate
|–
|Gijón
|Pablo und Destruktion
|–
|Overtime
|U.S. Girls
|–
|Corazón de agua
|Taifa Yallah
|–
|Tin King
|Ultraísta
|–
|Siete Mil Canciones
|Los Enemigos
|–
|Deal Wiv It
|Mura Masa
