Jack Bisonte, Delaporte, Halsey y C. Tangana, en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

21 Ene 20

Jack Bisonte han logrado ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con el vídeo estrenado en este mismo site, con el que el dúo muestra su devoción por Lana del Rey, Dua Lipa (hasta ahora número 1 de la lista, por cierto), Tracy Chapman, y sobre todo France Gall. La canción ha conseguido hacer 20.000 plays en Spotify en 10 días sin el apoyo de ni una sola de las playlists “mágicas” de la plataforma sueca. También entran en el top 40 lo nuevo de Delaporte, Halsey, y C. Tangana. Nos despedimos de ‘Alocao’, ‘Narcissus’ y ‘You Ain’t the Problem’, ya con 10 o más semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 France Gall Jack Bisonte Vota
2 1 1 11 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
3 4 1 21 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
4 3 1 42 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
5 8 1 29 God Control Madonna Vota
6 5 1 77 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
7 21 7 2 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
8 2 2 28 Milionària Rosalía Vota
9 6 1 33 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
10 14 10 12 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
11 9 7 7 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
12 13 3 23 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
13 12 2 18 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
14 20 9 9 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
15 35 15 2 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree Vota
16 11 11 14 Lights Up Harry Styles Vota
17 7 1 24 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
18 15 9 13 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry Vota
19 10 6 11 sad day FKA twigs Vota
20 17 6 19 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
21 26 21 4 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
22 30 22 6 My Name Is Dark Grimes Vota
23 19 19 6 Good As Hell Lizzo Vota
24 31 23 6 You and I Caribou Vota
25 18 8 12 Alocao Omar Montes, Bad Gyal Vota
26 28 11 10 Narcissus Róisín Murphy Vota
27 29 26 4 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
28 16 3 5 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
29 22 22 10 You Ain’t the Problem Michael Kiwanuka Vota
30 30 1 Clap Clap Delaporte Vota
31 31 1 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
32 33 28 5 In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
33 36 31 8 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks Vota
34 34 1 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
35 39 35 2 A moderno resabiado no le mires el dentado Chaqueta de chándal Vota
36 32 27 9 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes Vota
37 26 25 8 Champion of the World Coldplay Vota
38 37 29 9 Preparada El Columpio Asesino Vota
39 34 32 6 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia Vota
40 38 35 5 Not Big Thief Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
Boss La Zowi Vota
Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
24 Georgia Vota
Everything Else Is Gone Wrong Bombay Bicycle Club Vota
Naves que arden 091 Vota
Deseos de usar y tirar Bunbury Vota
Black Qualls Thundercat Vota
Sarajevo Lagartija Nick Vota
Fill the Crown Poppy Vota
Paper Cup Real Estate Vota
Gijón Pablo und Destruktion Vota
Overtime U.S. Girls Vota
Corazón de agua Taifa Yallah Vota
Tin King Ultraísta Vota
Siete Mil Canciones Los Enemigos Vota
Deal Wiv It Mura Masa Vota

