Kanye West, Drake, C. Tangana, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars… lloran la muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero

Este domingo, el jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant ha muerto en un accidente de helicóptero después que este se estrellara en una zona montañosa del suburbio de Calabasas, en Los Ángeles. Tenía 41 años. La estrella global de los Lakers, un icono absoluto de la NBA y del deporte en general, ha fallecido en el siniestro junto a otras ocho personas, entre ellas su hija de 13 años, Gianni.

La trágica noticia por supuesto ha conmocionado al mundo entero, también a numerosos artistas musicales que esa misma noche acudían a la ceremonia de entrega de los premios Grammy. La fiesta musical más importante del año se veía necesariamente ensombrecida por la tragedia, pues esta tenía lugar de hecho en el famoso Staples Center de Los Ángeles, donde Bryant jugó varios partidos históricos. Durante la gala, la presentadora Alicia Keys rindió homenaje al jugador con una actuación compartida con Boyz II Men, pero los artistas se volcaron especialmente en las redes sociales.

John Legend, que esa noche cantaba en el homenaje a Nipsey Hussle, escribía que se encontraba “consternado”: “me encuentro en el Staples Arena, donde Kobe creó tantos recuerdos para nosotros, preparando un tributo a otro hombre brillante que hemos perdido demasiado pronto, Nipsey Hussle. La vida a veces puede ser brutal”. La lista de músicos que han recordado a Bryant es tan larga y variada como para incluir tanto a Kanye West como a Cher, tanto a Drake como a Alejandro Sanz, tanto a Taylor Swift como a C. Tangana, tanto a Demi Lovato como a Pharrell Williams, entre otros.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

9 años llevando el 8 por ti 🙏 me puse triste de verda pic.twitter.com/vmW7rvL3l9 — El madrileño (@c_tangana) January 26, 2020

“heroes come and go, but legends are forever” – Kobe Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KOYTp5CVNo — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 27, 2020

Selena Gomez speaks on the passing of Kobe Bryant. “So devastated to hear the news about Kobe Bryant today. What I remember most about him is how kind and gracious he was to my family. He even held my godson saying he would teach him how to shoot jump shots.“ pic.twitter.com/fYJoQT5Fe5 — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) January 27, 2020

This news is heartbreaking. I am lost for words. Praying for Vanessa and the Bryant family at this sad and difficult time. Rest In Paradise Young Legend. Heaven has gained another angel. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kkRwtXa5Yc — Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

In shock right now. RIP Kobe 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking

unbelievable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. — Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020