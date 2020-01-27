Kanye West, Drake, C. Tangana, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars… lloran la muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero

Este domingo, el jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant ha muerto en un accidente de helicóptero después que este se estrellara en una zona montañosa del suburbio de Calabasas, en Los Ángeles. Tenía 41 años. La estrella global de los Lakers, un icono absoluto de la NBA y del deporte en general, ha fallecido en el siniestro junto a otras ocho personas, entre ellas su hija de 13 años, Gianni.

La trágica noticia por supuesto ha conmocionado al mundo entero, también a numerosos artistas musicales que esa misma noche acudían a la ceremonia de entrega de los premios Grammy. La fiesta musical más importante del año se veía necesariamente ensombrecida por la tragedia, pues esta tenía lugar de hecho en el famoso Staples Center de Los Ángeles, donde Bryant jugó varios partidos históricos. Durante la gala, la presentadora Alicia Keys rindió homenaje al jugador con una actuación compartida con Boyz II Men, pero los artistas se volcaron especialmente en las redes sociales.

John Legend, que esa noche cantaba en el homenaje a Nipsey Hussle, escribía que se encontraba “consternado”: “me encuentro en el Staples Arena, donde Kobe creó tantos recuerdos para nosotros, preparando un tributo a otro hombre brillante que hemos perdido demasiado pronto, Nipsey Hussle. La vida a veces puede ser brutal”. La lista de músicos que han recordado a Bryant es tan larga y variada como para incluir tanto a Kanye West como a Cher, tanto a Drake como a Alejandro Sanz, tanto a Taylor Swift como a C. Tangana, tanto a Demi Lovato como a Pharrell Williams, entre otros.

