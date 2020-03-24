Soleá Morente, The Killers y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa recupera el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP tras las dos semanas de paréntesis Gaga. Este miércoles la cantante tendrá un nuevo single avance del álbum que se ha adelantado a este viernes. La entrada más fuerte es Soleá Morente con ‘Viniste a por mí’, seguida de ‘Caution’ de The Killers y “Comme des garçons’ de Rina Sawayama. Esta semana toca despedirse de ‘Looking for America’ de Lana del Rey y ‘You Should Be Sad’ de Halsey, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Foto: Alfredo Arias.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|7
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|2
|6
|2
|2
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|3
|3
|1
|20
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|5
|4
|4
|16
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6
|5
|1
|38
|God Control
|Madonna
|7
|7
|1
|30
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|8
|9
|1
|51
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|9
|11
|6
|18
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|10
|13
|1
|42
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|11
|12
|6
|20
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|12
|24
|12
|2
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|13
|10
|1
|86
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|14
|14
|9
|6
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|15
|15
|10
|5
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|16
|20
|2
|27
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|17
|22
|10
|7
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|18
|25
|15
|7
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|20
|33
|19
|7
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|21
|16
|15
|3
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|22
|19
|3
|32
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|23
|18
|9
|9
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|24
|28
|24
|3
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|25
|17
|17
|3
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|26
|31
|26
|2
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|27
|8
|8
|3
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|28
|37
|28
|2
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Caution
|The Killers
|30
|32
|30
|2
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|31
|26
|26
|3
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|32
|27
|20
|9
|24
|Georgia
|33
|39
|18
|9
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|34
|36
|22
|10
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|35
|40
|35
|2
|Steps
|Haim
|36
|38
|29
|4
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|38
|35
|35
|3
|Rojo
|J Balvin
|39
|34
|33
|3
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Mami
|Mala Rodríguez
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|#FiestaEnLaTerraza
|Bejo
|Running Red Lights
|The Avalanches, Rivers Cuomo
|peacefall
|Purity Ring
|Torrent Sanguini
|Anna Andreu
|Motores de búsqueda avanzada
|Biznaga
|The Buzz
|Pretenders
|En el aire
|Vega Almohalla
|OHMNI 202091
|M.I.A.
|Caramelo House (otro lado)
|Chico Blanco
|By Myself
|Maya Hawke
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|No sentir nada
|Marem Ladson
|Do U Wanna
|Porches
|Antifa Dance
|Anna Tijoux
|Time
|Childish Gambino
