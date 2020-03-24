Soleá Morente, The Killers y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 24 Mar 20, 17:29

Dua Lipa recupera el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP tras las dos semanas de paréntesis Gaga. Este miércoles la cantante tendrá un nuevo single avance del álbum que se ha adelantado a este viernes. La entrada más fuerte es Soleá Morente con ‘Viniste a por mí’, seguida de ‘Caution’ de The Killers y “Comme des garçons’ de Rina Sawayama. Esta semana toca despedirse de ‘Looking for America’ de Lana del Rey y ‘You Should Be Sad’ de Halsey, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Foto: Alfredo Arias.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 7 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
2 6 2 2 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
3 3 1 20 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 1 1 3 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
5 4 4 16 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 5 1 38 God Control Madonna Vota
7 7 1 30 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
8 9 1 51 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
9 11 6 18 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
10 13 1 42 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
11 12 6 20 sad day FKA twigs Vota
12 24 12 2 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
13 10 1 86 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
14 14 9 6 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
15 15 10 5 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
16 20 2 27 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
17 22 10 7 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
18 25 15 7 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
19 19 1 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
20 33 19 7 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
21 16 15 3 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
22 19 3 32 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
23 18 9 9 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
24 28 24 3 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
25 17 17 3 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
26 31 26 2 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
27 8 8 3 Say So Doja Cat Vota
28 37 28 2 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
29 29 1 Caution The Killers Vota
30 32 30 2 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
31 26 26 3 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
32 27 20 9 24 Georgia Vota
33 39 18 9 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
34 36 22 10 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
35 40 35 2 Steps Haim Vota
36 38 29 4 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
37 37 1 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
38 35 35 3 Rojo J Balvin Vota
39 34 33 3 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
40 40 1 Mami Mala Rodríguez Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
#FiestaEnLaTerraza Bejo Vota
Running Red Lights The Avalanches, Rivers Cuomo Vota
peacefall Purity Ring Vota
Torrent Sanguini Anna Andreu Vota
Motores de búsqueda avanzada Biznaga Vota
The Buzz Pretenders Vota
En el aire Vega Almohalla Vota
OHMNI 202091 M.I.A. Vota
Caramelo House (otro lado) Chico Blanco Vota
By Myself Maya Hawke Vota
In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
No sentir nada Marem Ladson Vota
Do U Wanna Porches Vota
Antifa Dance Anna Tijoux Vota
Time Childish Gambino Vota

