Soleá Morente, The Killers y Rina Sawayama entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa recupera el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP tras las dos semanas de paréntesis Gaga. Este miércoles la cantante tendrá un nuevo single avance del álbum que se ha adelantado a este viernes. La entrada más fuerte es Soleá Morente con ‘Viniste a por mí’, seguida de ‘Caution’ de The Killers y “Comme des garçons’ de Rina Sawayama. Esta semana toca despedirse de ‘Looking for America’ de Lana del Rey y ‘You Should Be Sad’ de Halsey, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Foto: Alfredo Arias.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten #FiestaEnLaTerraza, de Bejo

24, de Georgia

All of the Feelings, de Kiesza

Antifa Dance, de Anna Tijoux

Are U Gonna Tell Her, de Tove Lo

Aute Cuture, de Rosalía

Bad Decisions, de The Strokes

bad guy, de Billie Eilish

Bikini Porn, de Tove Lo

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

By Myself, de Maya Hawke

Caramelo House (otro lado), de Chico Blanco

Caution, de The Killers

Comme des garçons (like the boys), de Rina Sawayama

Delete Forever, de Grimes

Desciende a mí, de Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor

Describe, de Perfume Genius

Do U Wanna, de Porches

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

El colapso gravitacional, de La Casa Azul

En el aire, de Vega Almohalla

Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish

God Control, de Madonna

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

La difícil, de Bad Bunny

Lost in Yesterday, de Tame Impala

Mami, de Mala Rodríguez

Monkey Business, de Pet Shop Boys

Motores de búsqueda avanzada, de Biznaga

Murphy’s Law, de Róisín Murphy

Never Come Back, de Caribou

No sentir nada, de Marem Ladson

Nuestro tiempo, de Amaral

OHMNI 202091, de M.I.A.

peacefall, de Purity Ring

People I’ve Been Sad, de Christine & the Queens

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Pienso en tu mirá, de Rosalía

Really don’t like u, de Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue

Rojo, de J Balvin

Running Red Lights, de The Avalanches, Rivers Cuomo

sad day, de FKA twigs

Say So, de Doja Cat

Spotlight, de Jessie Ware

Steps, de Haim

Stupid Love, de Lady Gaga

The Buzz, de Pretenders

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

The Man, de Taylor Swift

Time, de Childish Gambino

Torrent Sanguini, de Anna Andreu

Vigilantes del espejo, de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro

Viniste a por mí, de Soleá Morente Ver resultados