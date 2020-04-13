Troye Sivan y Carolina Durante entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa vuelve a ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, aunque ahora con ‘Break My Heart’ en lugar de con ‘Physical’. Es el único cambio que encontramos en todo el top 5, si bien en el top 10 hay que destacar la subida de ‘Flashback’ de Javiera Mena. Dos entradas llegan al top 40, en concreto lo último de Troye Sivan y el tema colaborativo entre Carolina Durante y Jota. Esta semana nos despedimos de los singles de La Casa Azul y Pet Shop Boys, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
2 1 1 10 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 23 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 4 4 19 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 5 1 5 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
6 7 1 6 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
7 6 1 33 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
8 8 8 3 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
9 21 9 2 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
10 11 8 6 Say So Doja Cat Vota
11 16 9 9 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
12 9 1 54 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
13 20 9 12 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
14 12 6 21 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
15 14 10 8 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
16 15 6 23 sad day FKA twigs Vota
17 17 1 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
18 10 1 41 God Control Madonna Vota
19 17 12 10 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
20 13 2 30 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
21 31 21 6 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
22 37 22 5 Steps Haim Vota
23 22 15 6 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
24 27 24 2 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
25 19 9 4 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
26 26 26 6 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
27 18 18 4 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
28 24 17 6 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
29 28 12 5 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
30 30 27 4 Caution The Killers Vota
31 33 29 6 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
32 23 19 10 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
33 29 21 5 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
34 35 29 8 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
35 25 10 10 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
36 32 32 4 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
37 34 34 4 Mami Mala Rodríguez Vota
38 38 1 La canción que creo que no te mereces Carolina Durante, Jota Vota
39 38 38 2 4 American Dollars US Girls Vota
40 40 26 5 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Give Me Another Chance Empress Of Vota
Fire Waxahatchee Vota
WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 yaeji Vota
Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
More Sorry Vota
Kill Your Local Indie Softboy Izzy Camina Vota
Kerosene! Yves Tumor Vota
Me llamo Abba Sidonie Vota
Kyoto Phoebe Bridgers Vota
No estás Arista Fiera Vota
Forever Charli XCX Vota
Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
Escape Desire Vota

