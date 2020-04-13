Troye Sivan y Carolina Durante entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa vuelve a ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, aunque ahora con ‘Break My Heart’ en lugar de con ‘Physical’. Es el único cambio que encontramos en todo el top 5, si bien en el top 10 hay que destacar la subida de ‘Flashback’ de Javiera Mena. Dos entradas llegan al top 40, en concreto lo último de Troye Sivan y el tema colaborativo entre Carolina Durante y Jota. Esta semana nos despedimos de los singles de La Casa Azul y Pet Shop Boys, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|2
|1
|1
|10
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|3
|1
|23
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|4
|4
|19
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|6
|7
|1
|6
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|7
|6
|1
|33
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|8
|8
|8
|3
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|9
|21
|9
|2
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|10
|11
|8
|6
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|11
|16
|9
|9
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|12
|9
|1
|54
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|13
|20
|9
|12
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|14
|12
|6
|21
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|15
|14
|10
|8
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|16
|15
|6
|23
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|18
|10
|1
|41
|God Control
|Madonna
|19
|17
|12
|10
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|20
|13
|2
|30
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|21
|31
|21
|6
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|22
|37
|22
|5
|Steps
|Haim
|23
|22
|15
|6
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|24
|27
|24
|2
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|25
|19
|9
|4
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|26
|26
|26
|6
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|27
|18
|18
|4
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|28
|24
|17
|6
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|29
|28
|12
|5
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|30
|30
|27
|4
|Caution
|The Killers
|31
|33
|29
|6
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|32
|23
|19
|10
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|33
|29
|21
|5
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|34
|35
|29
|8
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|35
|25
|10
|10
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|36
|32
|32
|4
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|37
|34
|34
|4
|Mami
|Mala Rodríguez
|38
|–
|38
|1
|La canción que creo que no te mereces
|Carolina Durante, Jota
|39
|38
|38
|2
|4 American Dollars
|US Girls
|40
|40
|26
|5
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Give Me Another Chance
|Empress Of
|–
|Fire
|Waxahatchee
|–
|WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던
|yaeji
|–
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|–
|More
|Sorry
|–
|Kill Your Local Indie Softboy
|Izzy Camina
|–
|Kerosene!
|Yves Tumor
|–
|Me llamo Abba
|Sidonie
|–
|Kyoto
|Phoebe Bridgers
|–
|No estás
|Arista Fiera
|–
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|–
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|–
|Escape
|Desire
Etiquetas: carolina durante, dua lipa, troye sivan