Karmento, Fiona Apple, C. Tangana, Yelle, Lido Pimienta y Chromatics, entre lo más votado de JNSP

05 May 20

Karmento logra situarse como lo más votado de JNSP exactamente que igual antes conseguía su compañero de sello en El Tragaluz Vicente Navarro. También entran en el top 40 de lo más votado Fiona Apple, C. Tangana, Yelle, Lido Pimienta y Chromatics. Esta semana es momento de despedirnos de ‘Bikini Porn’ de Tove Lo, ya con más de 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla aunque la sueca continúa presente con otras 2 de sus canciones. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Cri cri Karmento Vota
2 1 1 13 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 2 1 5 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
4 3 1 26 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
5 5 4 22 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 8 6 9 Say So Doja Cat Vota
7 7 1 9 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
8 6 6 6 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
9 12 1 44 God Control Madonna Vota
10 9 1 36 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
11 15 6 24 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
12 13 1 57 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
13 14 2 33 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
14 11 11 3 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
15 10 10 3 Forever Charli XCX Vota
16 16 1 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
17 17 9 12 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
18 16 10 11 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
19 20 9 4 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
20 32 20 9 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
21 19 9 15 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
22 29 12 8 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
23 23 1 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
24 23 23 6 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
25 25 9 5 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
26 18 18 5 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
27 26 17 9 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
28 35 27 7 Caution The Killers Vota
29 29 1 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
30 33 30 2 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
31 22 15 9 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
32 28 27 3 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
33 31 26 9 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
34 34 34 2 Aries Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia Vota
35 30 21 8 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
36 27 18 7 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
37 37 1 Nada Lido Pimienta Vota
38 37 9 7 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
39 39 1 Teacher Chromatics Vota
40 36 36 3 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 yaeji Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
The Scotts The Scotts Vota
Saved My Life Sia Vota
Give/Take Porridge Radio Vota
Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
Connemara Núria Graham Vota
Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
Soy un extraño LEO, Santi Balmes Vota
Been Around A Girl Called Eddy Vota
Goteo Paloma Mami Vota
Savage Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé Vota
COFFEE Kelly Rowland Vota
Quarantine With You Tversky Vota
Nonbinary Arca Vota
La de Parks Marcos y Molduras Vota
Shangri-La EOB Vota

