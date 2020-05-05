Karmento, Fiona Apple, C. Tangana, Yelle, Lido Pimienta y Chromatics, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Karmento logra situarse como lo más votado de JNSP exactamente que igual antes conseguía su compañero de sello en El Tragaluz Vicente Navarro. También entran en el top 40 de lo más votado Fiona Apple, C. Tangana, Yelle, Lido Pimienta y Chromatics. Esta semana es momento de despedirnos de ‘Bikini Porn’ de Tove Lo, ya con más de 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla aunque la sueca continúa presente con otras 2 de sus canciones. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Cri cri
|Karmento
|2
|1
|1
|13
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|4
|3
|1
|26
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|5
|5
|4
|22
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6
|8
|6
|9
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|7
|7
|1
|9
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|8
|6
|6
|6
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|9
|12
|1
|44
|God Control
|Madonna
|10
|9
|1
|36
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|11
|15
|6
|24
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|12
|13
|1
|57
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|13
|14
|2
|33
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|14
|11
|11
|3
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|15
|10
|10
|3
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|16
|–
|16
|1
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|17
|17
|9
|12
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|18
|16
|10
|11
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|19
|20
|9
|4
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|20
|32
|20
|9
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|21
|19
|9
|15
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|22
|29
|12
|8
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|24
|23
|23
|6
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|25
|25
|9
|5
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|26
|18
|18
|5
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|27
|26
|17
|9
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|28
|35
|27
|7
|Caution
|The Killers
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|30
|33
|30
|2
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|31
|22
|15
|9
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|32
|28
|27
|3
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|33
|31
|26
|9
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|34
|34
|34
|2
|Aries
|Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia
|35
|30
|21
|8
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|36
|27
|18
|7
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Nada
|Lido Pimienta
|38
|37
|9
|7
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Teacher
|Chromatics
|40
|36
|36
|3
|WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던
|yaeji
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|The Scotts
|The Scotts
|–
|Saved My Life
|Sia
|–
|Give/Take
|Porridge Radio
|–
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|–
|Connemara
|Núria Graham
|–
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|–
|Soy un extraño
|LEO, Santi Balmes
|–
|Been Around
|A Girl Called Eddy
|–
|Goteo
|Paloma Mami
|–
|Savage
|Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé
|–
|COFFEE
|Kelly Rowland
|–
|Quarantine With You
|Tversky
|–
|Nonbinary
|Arca
|–
|La de Parks
|Marcos y Molduras
|–
|Shangri-La
|EOB
Etiquetas: c tangana, chromatics, fiona apple, karmento, lido pimienta, yelle