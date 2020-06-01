“Rain on Me”, Disclosure, Sia, “Cigarettes”, Owen Pallett, Rakky Ripper, Sparks y Bad Bunny entran a nuestro top 40

‘Rain on Me’ es entrada directa al número 1 de JENESAISPOP, al igual que ha sucedido en Reino Unido y parece que sucederá en Estados Unidos. El tema es seguido en nuestra lista por dos temas de Dua Lipa. El resto de entradas quedan en la mitad baja de la tabla, aunque son bien variadas. Se trata de lo nuevo de Disclosure, Sia, Cigarettes After Sex, Owen Pallett, Rakky Ripper, Sparks y Bad Bunny con Don Omar. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|2
|5
|1
|17
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|12
|1
|30
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|20
|1
|40
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|5
|4
|2
|26
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6
|9
|1
|9
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|7
|2
|2
|3
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|8
|8
|1
|13
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|9
|1
|1
|12
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|10
|15
|6
|13
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|11
|13
|6
|10
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|12
|24
|10
|7
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|13
|7
|7
|2
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|14
|14
|10
|15
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|15
|6
|6
|4
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|16
|11
|11
|9
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|17
|17
|17
|2
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|18
|25
|18
|2
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|19
|28
|19
|10
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|20
|19
|19
|2
|claws
|Charli XCX
|21
|36
|21
|5
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|22
|10
|9
|9
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|23
|29
|9
|8
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Time
|Arca
|25
|26
|11
|7
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|26
|16
|16
|3
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|27
|30
|27
|6
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|28
|18
|18
|5
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|29
|–
|29
|1
|ENERGY
|Disclosure
|30
|33
|19
|4
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Together
|Sia
|32
|23
|23
|3
|Mountain Baby
|Austra
|33
|–
|33
|1
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|34
|–
|34
|1
|A Bloody Morning
|Owen Pallett
|35
|37
|35
|4
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|37
|38
|27
|7
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Lawnmower
|Sparks
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Pa’ romperla
|Bad Bunny, Don Omar
|40
|34
|34
|2
|Arch Enemy
|Everything Everything
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Articulation
|Rival Consoles
|–
|Desde otro lugar
|Maga
|–
|hey girl
|Boy Pablo
|–
|In the Afternoon
|Josef Salvat
|–
|No Glory In the West
|Orville Peck
|–
|Tú y yo
|Mujeres
|–
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|–
|Love Not Loving You
|Foxes
|–
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
