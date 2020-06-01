“Rain on Me”, Disclosure, Sia, “Cigarettes”, Owen Pallett, Rakky Ripper, Sparks y Bad Bunny entran a nuestro top 40

‘Rain on Me’ es entrada directa al número 1 de JENESAISPOP, al igual que ha sucedido en Reino Unido y parece que sucederá en Estados Unidos. El tema es seguido en nuestra lista por dos temas de Dua Lipa. El resto de entradas quedan en la mitad baja de la tabla, aunque son bien variadas. Se trata de lo nuevo de Disclosure, Sia, Cigarettes After Sex, Owen Pallett, Rakky Ripper, Sparks y Bad Bunny con Don Omar. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
2 5 1 17 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 12 1 30 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 20 1 40 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
5 4 2 26 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 9 1 9 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
7 2 2 3 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
8 8 1 13 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
9 1 1 12 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
10 15 6 13 Say So Doja Cat Vota
11 13 6 10 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
12 24 10 7 Forever Charli XCX Vota
13 7 7 2 On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
14 14 10 15 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
15 6 6 4 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
16 11 11 9 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
17 17 17 2 Daisies Katy Perry Vota
18 25 18 2 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
19 28 19 10 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
20 19 19 2 claws Charli XCX Vota
21 36 21 5 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
22 10 9 9 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
23 29 9 8 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
24 24 1 Time Arca Vota
25 26 11 7 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
26 16 16 3 Malibu Kim Petras Vota
27 30 27 6 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
28 18 18 5 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
29 29 1 ENERGY Disclosure Vota
30 33 19 4 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
31 31 1 Together Sia Vota
32 23 23 3 Mountain Baby Austra Vota
33 33 1 You’re All I Want Cigarettes After Sex Vota
34 34 1 A Bloody Morning Owen Pallett Vota
35 37 35 4 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
36 36 1 Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto Vota
37 38 27 7 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
38 38 1 Lawnmower Sparks Vota
39 39 1 Pa’ romperla Bad Bunny, Don Omar Vota
40 34 34 2 Arch Enemy Everything Everything Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Articulation Rival Consoles Vota
Desde otro lugar Maga Vota
hey girl Boy Pablo Vota
In the Afternoon Josef Salvat Vota
No Glory In the West Orville Peck Vota
Tú y yo Mujeres Vota
TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
Love Not Loving You Foxes Vota
Peleadora Mala Rodríguez Vota

