Tímidas entradas de Rosalía con Travis Scott, Mala Rodríguez y Josef Salvat en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Rain On Me’ de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande continúa siendo la canción favorita de nuestros lectores, encabezando el top 40 de JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva. Dua Lipa y The Weeknd vuelven a ocupar las posiciones restantes del top 5. Esta semana se producen tan sólo 3 entradas, destacando ‘TKN’ de Rosalía con Travis Scott, aunque en una posición modesta para lo que suele acostumbrar por estos lares, el número 10. Mala Rodríguez queda fuera del top 20 con ‘Peleadora’ mientras Josef Salvat asoma la cabeza por los pelos en el número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de lo último de Javiera y Christine and the Queens, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten A Bloody Morning, de Owen Pallett

A Ghost, de Travis

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Boyfriend, de Selena Gomez

Break My Heart, de Dua Lipa

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, de The Strokes

claws, de Charli XCX

Comme des garçons (like the boys), de Rina Sawayama

Comment est ta peine?, de Benjamin Biolay

Cyberpet, de Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto

Daisies, de Katy Perry

Dance Dance Dance, de Astrid S

Delete Forever, de Grimes

Discoteca en ruinas, de Joe Crepúsculo

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

ENERGY, de Disclosure

Fluids, de Michael Medrano

Forever, de Charli XCX

I Want You To Love Me, de Fiona Apple

IDon’tKnow, de Jamie xx

In the Afternoon, de Josef Salvat

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

Je t’aime encore, de Yelle

La fuerza, de La Bien Querida

Malibu, de Kim Petras

Más Triste Que Shinji Ikari, de Viva Belgrado

Murphy’s Law, de Róisín Murphy

Nunca estoy, de C. Tangana

On the Floor, de Perfume Genius

Ooh La La, de Run the Jewels

Pa que no te duermas, de Dellafuente, Rels B

Pa’ romperla, de Bad Bunny, Don Omar

Peleadora, de Mala Rodríguez

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Rain On Me, de Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Save A Kiss, de Jessie Ware

Say So, de Doja Cat

Stupid Love, de Lady Gaga

Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton, de BENEE

Superpoderes, de Recycled J, Selecta

Take Back to Radio, de Katy J Pearson

Take Yourself Home, de Troye Sivan

Te invito a mi piscina (para matarte), de Maren

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Time, de Arca

TKN, de Rosalía, Travis Scott

Together, de Sia

Una famiglia reale, de Sr Chinarro

Watermelon Sugar, de Harry Styles

You’re All I Want, de Cigarettes After Sex Ver resultados