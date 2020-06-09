Tímidas entradas de Rosalía con Travis Scott, Mala Rodríguez y Josef Salvat en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Rain On Me’ de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande continúa siendo la canción favorita de nuestros lectores, encabezando el top 40 de JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva. Dua Lipa y The Weeknd vuelven a ocupar las posiciones restantes del top 5. Esta semana se producen tan sólo 3 entradas, destacando ‘TKN’ de Rosalía con Travis Scott, aunque en una posición modesta para lo que suele acostumbrar por estos lares, el número 10. Mala Rodríguez queda fuera del top 20 con ‘Peleadora’ mientras Josef Salvat asoma la cabeza por los pelos en el número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de lo último de Javiera y Christine and the Queens, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|18
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|8
|1
|14
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|31
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|5
|2
|27
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|41
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|6
|1
|10
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|11
|6
|11
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|9
|10
|6
|14
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Vota
|11
|12
|10
|8
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|12
|13
|7
|3
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|13
|21
|13
|6
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|14
|9
|1
|13
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|15
|7
|2
|4
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|16
|14
|10
|16
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|Vota
|17
|18
|17
|3
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|18
|20
|18
|3
|claws
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|19
|19
|19
|11
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|20
|15
|6
|5
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|Vota
|21
|17
|17
|3
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|22
|16
|11
|10
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|23
|22
|9
|10
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|24
|23
|9
|9
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|25
|24
|24
|2
|Time
|Arca
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|27
|25
|11
|8
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|28
|26
|16
|4
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|29
|30
|19
|5
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|30
|27
|27
|7
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|31
|33
|31
|2
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|32
|37
|27
|8
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|Vota
|33
|39
|33
|2
|Pa’ romperla
|Bad Bunny, Don Omar
|Vota
|34
|31
|31
|2
|Together
|Sia
|Vota
|35
|36
|35
|2
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|Vota
|36
|35
|35
|5
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|Vota
|37
|28
|18
|6
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|Vota
|38
|29
|29
|2
|ENERGY
|Disclosure
|Vota
|39
|34
|34
|2
|A Bloody Morning
|Owen Pallett
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|In the Afternoon
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Take Back to Radio
|Katy J Pearson
|Vota
|–
|Ooh La La
|Run the Jewels
|Vota
|–
|Más Triste Que Shinji Ikari
|Viva Belgrado
|Vota
|–
|Pa que no te duermas
|Dellafuente, Rels B
|Vota
|–
|Fluids
|Michael Medrano
|Vota
|–
|Superpoderes
|Recycled J, Selecta
|Vota
|–
|A Ghost
|Travis
|Vota
|–
|Te invito a mi piscina (para matarte)
|Maren
|Vota
|–
|Una famiglia reale
|Sr Chinarro
|Vota
|–
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|–
|Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton
|BENEE
|Vota
|–
|Dance Dance Dance
|Astrid S
|Vota