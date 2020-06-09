Tímidas entradas de Rosalía con Travis Scott, Mala Rodríguez y Josef Salvat en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Rain On Me’ de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande continúa siendo la canción favorita de nuestros lectores, encabezando el top 40 de JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva. Dua Lipa y The Weeknd vuelven a ocupar las posiciones restantes del top 5. Esta semana se producen tan sólo 3 entradas, destacando ‘TKN’ de Rosalía con Travis Scott, aunque en una posición modesta para lo que suele acostumbrar por estos lares, el número 10. Mala Rodríguez queda fuera del top 20 con ‘Peleadora’ mientras Josef Salvat asoma la cabeza por los pelos en el número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de lo último de Javiera y Christine and the Queens, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
2 2 1 18 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 8 1 14 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
4 3 1 31 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
5 5 2 27 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 4 1 41 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
7 6 1 10 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
8 11 6 11 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
9 10 6 14 Say So Doja Cat Vota
10 10 1 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
11 12 10 8 Forever Charli XCX Vota
12 13 7 3 On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
13 21 13 6 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
14 9 1 13 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
15 7 2 4 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
16 14 10 16 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
17 18 17 3 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
18 20 18 3 claws Charli XCX Vota
19 19 19 11 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
20 15 6 5 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
21 17 17 3 Daisies Katy Perry Vota
22 16 11 10 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
23 22 9 10 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
24 23 9 9 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
25 24 24 2 Time Arca Vota
26 26 1 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez Vota
27 25 11 8 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
28 26 16 4 Malibu Kim Petras Vota
29 30 19 5 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
30 27 27 7 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
31 33 31 2 You’re All I Want Cigarettes After Sex Vota
32 37 27 8 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
33 39 33 2 Pa’ romperla Bad Bunny, Don Omar Vota
34 31 31 2 Together Sia Vota
35 36 35 2 Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto Vota
36 35 35 5 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
37 28 18 6 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
38 29 29 2 ENERGY Disclosure Vota
39 34 34 2 A Bloody Morning Owen Pallett Vota
40 40 1 In the Afternoon Josef Salvat Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Take Back to Radio Katy J Pearson Vota
Ooh La La Run the Jewels Vota
Más Triste Que Shinji Ikari Viva Belgrado Vota
Pa que no te duermas Dellafuente, Rels B Vota
Fluids Michael Medrano Vota
Superpoderes Recycled J, Selecta Vota
A Ghost Travis Vota
Te invito a mi piscina (para matarte) Maren Vota
Una famiglia reale Sr Chinarro Vota
La fuerza La Bien Querida Vota
Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton BENEE Vota
Dance Dance Dance Astrid S Vota

