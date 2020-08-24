Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens, Kiesza y Future Islands, entre lo más votado de JNSP; Drake, no

Kylie Minogue continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Say Something’, aunque ’Midnight Sky’ de Miley Cyrus es una seria amenaza al ser entrada directa al número 2. La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Sufjan Stevens con ‘Video Game’, al tiempo que ‘America’ vuelve a ascender. También tenemos entradas nuevas de Kiesza y Future Islands, y es hora de despedirse de ‘Stupid Love’ de Gaga, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con más de 10 semanas en lista, casi medio año, concretamente. Quien no logra llegar a nuestro humilde top 40 es Drake, cuyo nuevo single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ solo ha recibido 2 votos entre nuestros lectores. DOS. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
3 3 3 3 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
4 5 1 29 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
5 7 1 13 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
6 4 1 7 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
7 7 2 39 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
8 2 2 4 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
9 6 2 15 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
10 9 9 14 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
11 13 1 22 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
12 12 1 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
13 17 13 7 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
14 22 3 6 Love Me Land Zara Larsson Vota
15 14 1 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
16 8 5 22 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
17 14 1 42 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
18 15 6 12 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
19 16 1 53 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
20 37 19 2 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
21 20 1 25 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
22 29 8 5 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
23 18 18 2 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
24 30 15 9 Do It Chloe x Halle Vota
25 11 11 3 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
26 21 3 9 Blame It On Me Melanie C Vota
27 23 19 4 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
28 28 28 2 Impact SG Lewis, Robyn, Channel Tres Vota
29 34 26 7 Chicos transparentes Algora Vota
30 12 12 3 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
31 19 19 7 Don’t Wanna HAIM Vota
32 26 1 9 ¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo Vota
33 33 1 Thrill Future Islands Vota
34 33 32 3 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
35 24 16 5 Un gatito La Bien Querida Vota
36 27 14 8 Mequetrefe Arca Vota
37 31 31 2 AUATC Bon Iver Vota
38 32 28 7 Bad Friend Rina Sawayama Vota
39 35 22 8 My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
40 36 19 6 Natalie Don’t RAYE Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Echoes Roosevelt Vota
Pecados capitales Chlöe’s Clue Vota
Identical Phoenix Vota
Baby El Bicho Vota
My Game Zella Day Vota
That’s That Rumer Vota
Hail Taxi METZ Vota
Legends Never Die Orville Peck, Shania Twain Vota
Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
To S. Father John Misty Vota
Oh Yeah A.G. Cook Vota
Dying Breed The Killers Vota
The One The Lemon Twigs Vota
Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching Iggy Azalea, Tinashe Vota
The Glow DMA’s Vota
The Plan Travis Scott Vota

