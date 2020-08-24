Miley Cyrus, Sufjan Stevens, Kiesza y Future Islands, entre lo más votado de JNSP; Drake, no

Kylie Minogue continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Say Something’, aunque ’Midnight Sky’ de Miley Cyrus es una seria amenaza al ser entrada directa al número 2. La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Sufjan Stevens con ‘Video Game’, al tiempo que ‘America’ vuelve a ascender. También tenemos entradas nuevas de Kiesza y Future Islands, y es hora de despedirse de ‘Stupid Love’ de Gaga, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con más de 10 semanas en lista, casi medio año, concretamente. Quien no logra llegar a nuestro humilde top 40 es Drake, cuyo nuevo single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ solo ha recibido 2 votos entre nuestros lectores. DOS. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|3
|3
|3
|3
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|4
|5
|1
|29
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|5
|7
|1
|13
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|6
|4
|1
|7
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|7
|7
|2
|39
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|8
|2
|2
|4
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|9
|6
|2
|15
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|10
|9
|9
|14
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|11
|13
|1
|22
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|13
|17
|13
|7
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|14
|22
|3
|6
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|15
|–
|14
|1
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|16
|8
|5
|22
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|17
|14
|1
|42
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|18
|15
|6
|12
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|19
|16
|1
|53
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|20
|37
|19
|2
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|21
|20
|1
|25
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|22
|29
|8
|5
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|23
|18
|18
|2
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|24
|30
|15
|9
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|25
|11
|11
|3
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|26
|21
|3
|9
|Blame It On Me
|Melanie C
|27
|23
|19
|4
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|28
|28
|28
|2
|Impact
|SG Lewis, Robyn, Channel Tres
|29
|34
|26
|7
|Chicos transparentes
|Algora
|30
|12
|12
|3
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|31
|19
|19
|7
|Don’t Wanna
|HAIM
|32
|26
|1
|9
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Thrill
|Future Islands
|34
|33
|32
|3
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|35
|24
|16
|5
|Un gatito
|La Bien Querida
|36
|27
|14
|8
|Mequetrefe
|Arca
|37
|31
|31
|2
|AUATC
|Bon Iver
|38
|32
|28
|7
|Bad Friend
|Rina Sawayama
|39
|35
|22
|8
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|40
|36
|19
|6
|Natalie Don’t
|RAYE
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Echoes
|Roosevelt
|–
|Pecados capitales
|Chlöe’s Clue
|–
|Identical
|Phoenix
|–
|Baby
|El Bicho
|–
|My Game
|Zella Day
|–
|That’s That
|Rumer
|–
|Hail Taxi
|METZ
|–
|Legends Never Die
|Orville Peck, Shania Twain
|–
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|–
|To S.
|Father John Misty
|–
|Oh Yeah
|A.G. Cook
|–
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|–
|The One
|The Lemon Twigs
|–
|Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching
|Iggy Azalea, Tinashe
|–
|The Glow
|DMA’s
|–
|The Plan
|Travis Scott
