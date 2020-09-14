Cariño, Chico y Chica, Yelle, Los Punsetes y Disclosure entran en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Midnight Sky’ de Miley Cyrus continúa siendo la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP por segunda semana consecutiva. Mientras destacan las subidas de ‘ICE CREAM’ de Blackpink y ‘Cyr’ de Smashing Pumpkins, son varias las canciones que llegan a la lista esta semana. Entre las entradas hay varias canciones españolas: ‘Modo avión’ de Cariño y Natalia Lacunza, ‘Mosquita muerta’ de Chycha y ‘Tú y yo’ de Los Punsetes. También ‘Karaté’ de Yelle llega al top 40, lo cual reduce las entradas anglosajonas al caso de Disclosure. Esta semana es momento de despedirse de varios temas que llegan a su 10ª semana o mayor en la segunda mitad de la tabla: ‘Don’t Wanna’ de HAIM’, ‘TKN’, ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ de The Killers, ‘America’ de Sufjan Stevens y ‘Chicos transparentes’ de Algora. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
2 4 1 7 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
3 2 2 42 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
4 5 1 25 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
5 6 1 32 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 3 1 16 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
7 8 1 46 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
8 9 2 7 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
9 11 9 17 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
10 10 1 10 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
11 35 11 2 Ice Cream Blackpink, Selena Gomez Vota
12 7 5 25 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
13 19 1 56 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
14 14 1 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
15 18 3 6 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
16 22 3 9 Love Me Land Zara Larsson Vota
17 15 8 9 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
18 12 2 18 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
19 17 11 6 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
20 30 20 2 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
21 36 21 6 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
22 13 13 3 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
23 29 19 10 Don’t Wanna HAIM Vota
24 RE 24 2 Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching Iggy Azalea, Tinashe Vota
25 20 6 15 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
26 23 19 7 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
27 25 18 5 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
28 14 5 4 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
29 16 16 11 My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
30 33 12 6 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
31 24 19 5 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
32 37 15 4 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
33 33 1 Douha (Mali Mali) Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara Vota
34 34 1 Mosquita muerta Chico y Chica Vota
35 21 13 10 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
36 36 1 Karaté Yelle Vota
37 28 23 3 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
38 32 26 10 Chicos transparentes Algora Vota
39 39 1 Tú y yo Los Punsetes Vota
40 38 33 4 Thrill Future Islands Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
Oxena DORA Vota
Calor Monterrosa, Miqui Brightside Vota
Murcia delenda Est Alexanderplatz Vota
Child of the Flatlands Clean Bandit Vota
Surreal Dan Croll Vota
Fall Please Tricky, Marta Vota
Tan felices Chef Creador, Malamute Vota
Mi mejor momento Varry Brava Vota
Be a Rebel New Order Vota
Let’s Love David Guetta, Sia Vota
Strange Timez Gorillaz, Robert Smith Vota
Get Paid Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom Vota
All Nerve Belako Vota
Pigeons Bill Callahan Vota
The Turning of Our Bones Arab Strap Vota
We Are Chaos Marilyn Manson Vota

