Cariño, Chico y Chica, Yelle, Los Punsetes y Disclosure entran en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Midnight Sky’ de Miley Cyrus continúa siendo la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP por segunda semana consecutiva. Mientras destacan las subidas de ‘ICE CREAM’ de Blackpink y ‘Cyr’ de Smashing Pumpkins, son varias las canciones que llegan a la lista esta semana. Entre las entradas hay varias canciones españolas: ‘Modo avión’ de Cariño y Natalia Lacunza, ‘Mosquita muerta’ de Chycha y ‘Tú y yo’ de Los Punsetes. También ‘Karaté’ de Yelle llega al top 40, lo cual reduce las entradas anglosajonas al caso de Disclosure. Esta semana es momento de despedirse de varios temas que llegan a su 10ª semana o mayor en la segunda mitad de la tabla: ‘Don’t Wanna’ de HAIM’, ‘TKN’, ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ de The Killers, ‘America’ de Sufjan Stevens y ‘Chicos transparentes’ de Algora. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|42
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|5
|1
|25
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|6
|1
|32
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|3
|1
|16
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|46
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|9
|2
|7
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|9
|11
|9
|17
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|10
|10
|1
|10
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|11
|35
|11
|2
|Ice Cream
|Blackpink, Selena Gomez
|Vota
|12
|7
|5
|25
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|13
|19
|1
|56
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|15
|18
|3
|6
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|Vota
|16
|22
|3
|9
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|17
|15
|8
|9
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|18
|12
|2
|18
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|19
|17
|11
|6
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|20
|30
|20
|2
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Vota
|21
|36
|21
|6
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|Vota
|22
|13
|13
|3
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|Vota
|23
|29
|19
|10
|Don’t Wanna
|HAIM
|Vota
|24
|RE
|24
|2
|Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching
|Iggy Azalea, Tinashe
|Vota
|25
|20
|6
|15
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Vota
|26
|23
|19
|7
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|Vota
|27
|25
|18
|5
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|Vota
|28
|14
|5
|4
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|29
|16
|16
|11
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|Vota
|30
|33
|12
|6
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|31
|24
|19
|5
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|Vota
|32
|37
|15
|4
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Douha (Mali Mali)
|Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Mosquita muerta
|Chico y Chica
|Vota
|35
|21
|13
|10
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Karaté
|Yelle
|Vota
|37
|28
|23
|3
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|38
|32
|26
|10
|Chicos transparentes
|Algora
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Tú y yo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|40
|38
|33
|4
|Thrill
|Future Islands
|Vota
