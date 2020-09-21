Chef Creador, New Order, Gorillaz, DORA, Guetta, Tricky y Rigoberta, en el top 40 de JNSP

Jessie Ware vuelve a ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con la estupenda ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, además de anotarse una gran subida con ‘Save a Kiss’. También ascienden considerablemente lo último de Róisín Murphy y Yelle. Las entradas se producen sobre todo a partir de la segunda mitad de la tabla pero son muy numerosas: Chef Creador, New Order, Gorillaz con Robert Smith, DORA, Guetta con Sia, Tricky y Rigoberta Bandini. Por otro lado, es momento de despedirnos del tema de Zara Larsson que llega a su 10ª semana en la mitad baja de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 10 1 11 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
2 2 1 8 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
3 1 1 5 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
4 18 2 19 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
5 5 1 33 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 6 1 17 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
7 7 1 47 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
8 3 2 43 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
9 4 1 26 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
10 30 10 7 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
11 13 1 57 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
12 12 5 26 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
13 9 9 18 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
14 22 13 4 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
15 36 15 2 Karaté Yelle Vota
16 17 8 10 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
17 8 2 8 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
18 15 3 7 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
19 35 13 11 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
20 20 1 Tan felices Chef Creador, Malamute Vota
21 21 1 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
22 22 1 Strange Timez Gorillaz, Robert Smith Vota
23 19 11 7 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
24 14 14 2 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
25 34 25 2 Mosquita muerta Chico y Chica Vota
26 27 18 6 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
27 33 27 2 Douha (Mali Mali) Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara Vota
28 37 23 4 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
29 29 1 Oxena DORA Vota
30 26 19 8 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
31 31 19 6 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
32 32 1 Let’s Love David Guetta, Sia Vota
33 33 1 Fall Please Tricky, Marta Vota
34 16 3 10 Love Me Land Zara Larsson Vota
35 39 35 2 Tú y yo Los Punsetes Vota
36 20 20 3 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
37 21 21 7 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
38 38 1 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
39 32 15 5 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
40 11 11 3 Ice Cream Blackpink, Selena Gomez Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Maraschino Syd Silvair Vota
J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
Freeze Tag Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington Vota
911 Lady Gaga Vota
Sana Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
In Light Julianna Barwick, Jónsi Vota
Prisoners Doves Vota
betty Taylor Swift Vota
Las montañas Delaporte Vota
Violent Sun Everything Everything Vota
Are We Alright Again Eels Vota
Music Makes Me High Sufjan Stevens Vota
Todo me sabe a poco Alizzz Vota
La manchega en la azotea Karmento Vota
Child of the Flatlands Maximo Park Vota
Mad at Disney salem ilese Vota
Naked Ava Max Vota

