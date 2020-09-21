Chef Creador, New Order, Gorillaz, DORA, Guetta, Tricky y Rigoberta, en el top 40 de JNSP

Jessie Ware vuelve a ser lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con la estupenda ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, además de anotarse una gran subida con ‘Save a Kiss’. También ascienden considerablemente lo último de Róisín Murphy y Yelle. Las entradas se producen sobre todo a partir de la segunda mitad de la tabla pero son muy numerosas: Chef Creador, New Order, Gorillaz con Robert Smith, DORA, Guetta con Sia, Tricky y Rigoberta Bandini. Por otro lado, es momento de despedirnos del tema de Zara Larsson que llega a su 10ª semana en la mitad baja de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|10
|1
|11
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|18
|2
|19
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|5
|5
|1
|33
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|6
|6
|1
|17
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|7
|7
|1
|47
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|8
|3
|2
|43
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9
|4
|1
|26
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|10
|30
|10
|7
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|11
|13
|1
|57
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|12
|12
|5
|26
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|13
|9
|9
|18
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|14
|22
|13
|4
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|15
|36
|15
|2
|Karaté
|Yelle
|16
|17
|8
|10
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|17
|8
|2
|8
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|18
|15
|3
|7
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|19
|35
|13
|11
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Tan felices
|Chef Creador, Malamute
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Strange Timez
|Gorillaz, Robert Smith
|23
|19
|11
|7
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|24
|14
|14
|2
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|25
|34
|25
|2
|Mosquita muerta
|Chico y Chica
|26
|27
|18
|6
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|27
|33
|27
|2
|Douha (Mali Mali)
|Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara
|28
|37
|23
|4
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Oxena
|DORA
|30
|26
|19
|8
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|31
|31
|19
|6
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Let’s Love
|David Guetta, Sia
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Fall Please
|Tricky, Marta
|34
|16
|3
|10
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|35
|39
|35
|2
|Tú y yo
|Los Punsetes
|36
|20
|20
|3
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|37
|21
|21
|7
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|38
|–
|38
|1
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|39
|32
|15
|5
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|40
|11
|11
|3
|Ice Cream
|Blackpink, Selena Gomez
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Maraschino
|Syd Silvair
|–
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|–
|Freeze Tag
|Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington
|–
|911
|Lady Gaga
|–
|Sana Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|–
|In Light
|Julianna Barwick, Jónsi
|–
|Prisoners
|Doves
|–
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|–
|Las montañas
|Delaporte
|–
|Violent Sun
|Everything Everything
|–
|Are We Alright Again
|Eels
|–
|Music Makes Me High
|Sufjan Stevens
|–
|Todo me sabe a poco
|Alizzz
|–
|La manchega en la azotea
|Karmento
|–
|Child of the Flatlands
|Maximo Park
|–
|Mad at Disney
|salem ilese
|–
|Naked
|Ava Max
Etiquetas: chef creador, david guetta, dora, gorillaz, new order, rigoberta bandini, tricky