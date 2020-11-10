‘El encuentro’ de Amaia y Alizzz, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; suben Rigoberta y Romy

‘El encuentro’ de Amaia y Alizzz, que va camino de ser la canción más exitosa de la primera, pues se mantiene fuerte en torno al top 50 en Spotify España dos semanas después de su edición, sube del puesto 19 al puesto 1 de nuestro top 40, en una semana en la que destacan las subidas de Ariana Grande o Rina Sawayama. Rigoberta Bandini llega por primera vez al top 10, mientras Romy llega por primera vez al top 20. Entran Nena Daconte, Novio Caballo, Ava Max, Joe Crepúsculo, Busta Rhymes, Bad Bunny, Oneohtrix Point Never, Maren, Danny Elfman y Ana Béjar. Esta semana no habrá eliminados en la segunda mitad de la tabla debido a un problema técnico en la encuesta múltiple. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|19
|1
|2
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|2
|8
|1
|6
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|3
|1
|1
|7
|911
|Lady Gaga
|4
|11
|1
|15
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|9
|1
|18
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|20
|6
|2
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|7
|26
|7
|2
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|8
|2
|1
|12
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|9
|9
|2
|51
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|10
|30
|10
|8
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|12
|25
|12
|7
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Celebritis
|Novio Caballo
|14
|12
|1
|64
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|15
|16
|9
|25
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|16
|21
|16
|2
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|17
|4
|1
|23
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|18
|–
|18
|1
|OMG What’s Happening
|Ava Max
|19
|13
|5
|33
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|20
|29
|20
|5
|Lifetime
|Romy
|21
|39
|21
|5
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|22
|3
|4
|5
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|23
|5
|1
|40
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|24
|18
|18
|4
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|25
|38
|25
|6
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Serenata
|Joe Crepúsculo
|27
|7
|1
|54
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|28
|32
|14
|9
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|29
|33
|28
|3
|Before
|James Blake
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Look Over Your Shoulder
|Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Long Road Home
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|33
|15
|2
|26
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|34
|17
|2
|15
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|35
|28
|13
|4
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|36
|36
|26
|5
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|37
|–
|37
|1
|La estación espacial de Teruel
|Maren
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Happy
|Danny Elfman
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Sahara Star
|Ana Béjar
|40
|10
|1
|33
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|–
|Want Me
|Baby Queen
|–
|La clase media
|La Trinidad
|–
|Love of Your Life
|RAYE
|–
|Together We Stand
|Myd
|–
|Straight to the Morning
|Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker
|–
|Letter to You
|Bruce Springsteen
|–
|Ya no hay verano
|Depresión sonora
|–
|Una voz
|Amatria
|–
|Oh Yeah
|A.G. Cook
