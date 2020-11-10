‘El encuentro’ de Amaia y Alizzz, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; suben Rigoberta y Romy

‘El encuentro’ de Amaia y Alizzz, que va camino de ser la canción más exitosa de la primera, pues se mantiene fuerte en torno al top 50 en Spotify España dos semanas después de su edición, sube del puesto 19 al puesto 1 de nuestro top 40, en una semana en la que destacan las subidas de Ariana Grande o Rina Sawayama. Rigoberta Bandini llega por primera vez al top 10, mientras Romy llega por primera vez al top 20. Entran Nena Daconte, Novio Caballo, Ava Max, Joe Crepúsculo, Busta Rhymes, Bad Bunny, Oneohtrix Point Never, Maren, Danny Elfman y Ana Béjar. Esta semana no habrá eliminados en la segunda mitad de la tabla debido a un problema técnico en la encuesta múltiple. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 19 1 2 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
2 8 1 6 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
3 1 1 7 911 Lady Gaga Vota
4 11 1 15 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
5 9 1 18 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 20 6 2 positions Ariana Grande Vota
7 26 7 2 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
8 2 1 12 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
9 9 2 51 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
10 30 10 8 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
11 11 1 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
12 25 12 7 betty Taylor Swift Vota
13 13 1 Celebritis Novio Caballo Vota
14 12 1 64 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
15 16 9 25 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
16 21 16 2 Golden Harry Styles Vota
17 4 1 23 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
18 18 1 OMG What’s Happening Ava Max Vota
19 13 5 33 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
20 29 20 5 Lifetime Romy Vota
21 39 21 5 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
22 3 4 5 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
23 5 1 40 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
24 18 18 4 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
25 38 25 6 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
26 26 1 Serenata Joe Crepúsculo Vota
27 7 1 54 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
28 32 14 9 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
29 33 28 3 Before James Blake Vota
30 30 1 Look Over Your Shoulder Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar Vota
31 31 1 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
32 32 1 Long Road Home Oneohtrix Point Never Vota
33 15 2 26 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
34 17 2 15 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
35 28 13 4 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
36 36 26 5 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
37 37 1 La estación espacial de Teruel Maren Vota
38 38 1 Happy Danny Elfman Vota
39 39 1 Sahara Star Ana Béjar Vota
40 10 1 33 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
Want Me Baby Queen Vota
La clase media La Trinidad Vota
Love of Your Life RAYE Vota
Together We Stand Myd Vota
Straight to the Morning Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker Vota
Letter to You Bruce Springsteen Vota
Ya no hay verano Depresión sonora Vota
Una voz Amatria Vota
Oh Yeah A.G. Cook Vota

