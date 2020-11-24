Ladilla Rusa, Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Eels y Teenage Fanclub, en el top 40 de JNSP

‘El encuentro’ sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP mientras ‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ de C. Tangana sube al puesto 3. La entrada más fuerte también es nacional, pues se trata de Ladilla Rusa, mientras han de conformarse con entradas más modestas Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Teenage Fanclub y los Eels. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Break My Heart’ y ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ambas con más de 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten 911, de Lady Gaga

A lo mío, de La Cebolla, Negro Jari

A un metro y medio de ti, de Ladilla Rusa

anything, de adrianne lenker

Are We Alright Again, de Eels

Before, de James Blake

betty, de Taylor Swift

Blin Blin, de Bad Gyal

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Body, de Megan Thee Stallion

Can I Believe You, de Fleet Foxes

Cantaloupe, de Thurston Moore

Canto alegre, de Vermú

cardigan, de Taylor Swift

chinatown, de Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen

Crying at the Discotheque, de Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Dákiti, de Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

Demasiadas mujeres, de C. Tangana

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

El encuentro, de Alizzz, Amaia

Entre las dos, de Miranda!, Javiera Mena

Everything Is Falling Apart, de Teenage Fanclub

Fatherless, de Sílvia Pérez Cruz

Golden, de Harry Styles

Hacer el amor, de Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David

Hojas secas, de Nena Daconte

In Spain We Call It Soledad, de Rigoberta Bandini

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

la luz, de Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez

Letter to You, de Bruce Springsteen

Levitating, de Dua Lipa

Lifetime, de Romy

Magic, de Kylie Minogue

Man’s World, de Marina

Midnight Sky, de Miley Cyrus

nhs, de slowthai

Nostalgia, de El Último Vecino

OMG What’s Happening, de Ava Max

Physical, de Dua Lipa

positions, de Ariana Grande

Rain On Me, de Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Sana, Sana, de Nathy Peluso

Save A Kiss, de Jessie Ware

Say Something, de Kylie Minogue

Shame Shame, de Foo Fighters

Si te vas, de dani, La Casa Azul

Sweet Melody, de Little Mix

Tú me dejaste de querer, de C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Therefore I Am, de Billie Eilish

What’s Your Pleasure?, de Jessie Ware

XS, de Rina Sawayama Ver resultados