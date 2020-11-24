Ladilla Rusa, Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Eels y Teenage Fanclub, en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 24 Nov 20, 16:10

‘El encuentro’ sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP mientras ‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ de C. Tangana sube al puesto 3. La entrada más fuerte también es nacional, pues se trata de Ladilla Rusa, mientras han de conformarse con entradas más modestas Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Teenage Fanclub y los Eels. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Break My Heart’ y ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ambas con más de 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
2 2 1 8 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
3 6 3 2 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
4 3 1 14 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
5 8 1 9 911 Lady Gaga Vota
6 4 1 17 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
7 7 7 6 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
8 5 1 20 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
9 9 4 7 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
10 14 2 53 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
11 23 11 4 Golden Harry Styles Vota
12 13 1 42 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
13 10 1 25 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
14 18 1 66 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
15 20 2 17 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
16 16 1 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
17 15 10 10 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 12 2 28 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
19 17 1 56 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
20 16 5 35 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
21 21 1 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
22 11 1 35 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
23 19 9 27 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
24 21 13 6 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
25 27 7 4 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
26 33 26 2 Letter to You Bruce Springsteen Vota
27 34 27 3 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
28 25 6 4 positions Ariana Grande Vota
29 26 20 7 Lifetime Romy Vota
30 29 11 3 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
31 31 1 Blin Blin Bad Gyal Vota
32 28 26 7 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
33 33 1 Si te vas dani, La Casa Azul Vota
34 24 12 9 betty Taylor Swift Vota
35 32 25 8 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
36 36 28 5 Before James Blake Vota
37 38 18 3 OMG What’s Happening Ava Max Vota
38 38 1 Shame Shame Foo Fighters Vota
39 39 1 Everything Is Falling Apart Teenage Fanclub Vota
40 40 1 Are We Alright Again Eels Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
la luz Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez Vota
Body Megan Thee Stallion Vota
Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David Vota
Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
Cantaloupe Thurston Moore Vota
Nostalgia El Último Vecino Vota
A lo mío La Cebolla, Negro Jari Vota
chinatown Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen Vota
Man’s World Marina Vota
nhs slowthai Vota
Canto alegre Vermú Vota
Fatherless Sílvia Pérez Cruz Vota
anything adrianne lenker Vota

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

La unidad implacable de Little Mix, tocada sólo por problemas de salud

Morrissey dice que BMG prescinde de él y defiende su etapa en este sello

Las claves visuales de los vídeos de C. Tangana, Ariana Grande, Hot Chip y The Weeknd

‘Adult Material’: lo que nadie se molestó en preguntar sobre la industria del porno

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

AC/DC dejan a Rauw Alejandro sin número 1 en la lista de álbumes española

Ladilla Rusa, Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Eels y Teenage Fanclub, en el top 40 de JNSP

AC/DC vuelven a arrasar, The Killers siguen perdiendo público

Dua Lipa confirma a Kylie, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Miley, FKA twigs… en Studio 2054