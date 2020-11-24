Ladilla Rusa, Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Eels y Teenage Fanclub, en el top 40 de JNSP

‘El encuentro’ sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP mientras ‘Tú me dejaste de querer’ de C. Tangana sube al puesto 3. La entrada más fuerte también es nacional, pues se trata de Ladilla Rusa, mientras han de conformarse con entradas más modestas Billie Eilish, Bad Gyal, dani, Foo Fighters, Teenage Fanclub y los Eels. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Break My Heart’ y ‘Watermelon Sugar’, ambas con más de 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|3
|6
|3
|2
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|14
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|5
|8
|1
|9
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|17
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|8
|5
|1
|20
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|9
|9
|4
|7
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|10
|14
|2
|53
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|11
|23
|11
|4
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|12
|13
|1
|42
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|13
|10
|1
|25
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|14
|18
|1
|66
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|15
|20
|2
|17
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|Vota
|17
|15
|10
|10
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|18
|12
|2
|28
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|19
|17
|1
|56
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|20
|16
|5
|35
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|22
|11
|1
|35
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|23
|19
|9
|27
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|24
|21
|13
|6
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|25
|27
|7
|4
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|26
|33
|26
|2
|Letter to You
|Bruce Springsteen
|Vota
|27
|34
|27
|3
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|28
|25
|6
|4
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|29
|26
|20
|7
|Lifetime
|Romy
|Vota
|30
|29
|11
|3
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Blin Blin
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|32
|28
|26
|7
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Si te vas
|dani, La Casa Azul
|Vota
|34
|24
|12
|9
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|35
|32
|25
|8
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Vota
|36
|36
|28
|5
|Before
|James Blake
|Vota
|37
|38
|18
|3
|OMG What’s Happening
|Ava Max
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Shame Shame
|Foo Fighters
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Everything Is Falling Apart
|Teenage Fanclub
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Are We Alright Again
|Eels
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|la luz
|Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|–
|Body
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Vota
|–
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|Vota
|–
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|Vota
|–
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|Vota
|–
|Cantaloupe
|Thurston Moore
|Vota
|–
|Nostalgia
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|–
|A lo mío
|La Cebolla, Negro Jari
|Vota
|–
|chinatown
|Bleachers, Bruce Springsteen
|Vota
|–
|Man’s World
|Marina
|Vota
|–
|nhs
|slowthai
|Vota
|–
|Canto alegre
|Vermú
|Vota
|–
|Fatherless
|Sílvia Pérez Cruz
|Vota
|–
|anything
|adrianne lenker
|Vota
Cargando ...
Etiquetas: bad gyal, billie eilish, dani, eels, foo fighters, ladilla rusa, teenage fanclub