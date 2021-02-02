‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini, top 10 directo en JENESAISPOP; entran Bicep y Rhye

Lana del Rey se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ mientras la entrada más fuerte es ‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini. También entran Bicep y Rhye, que sacaban disco la semana pasada, en un top que es más bien de despedidas. Superan las 10 semanas en lista en la mitad baja de la tabla ’Tú me dejaste de querer’, ‘Man’s World’, ‘In Your Eyes’ tras casi un año, ‘Sweet Melody’ y ‘Entre las dos’, por lo que quedan eliminadas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|2
|3
|2
|2
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|3
|5
|1
|19
|911
|Lady Gaga
|4
|2
|1
|4
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|6
|1
|17
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|6
|8
|1
|30
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|7
|9
|6
|2
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|8
|4
|1
|18
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|9
|13
|1
|52
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Perra
|Rigoberta Bandini
|11
|7
|1
|14
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|12
|11
|1
|24
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|13
|16
|10
|20
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|14
|10
|1
|63
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|15
|14
|1
|66
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|16
|17
|9
|7
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|17
|12
|1
|27
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|18
|15
|15
|2
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|19
|18
|7
|15
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|20
|21
|9
|5
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|21
|20
|3
|12
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|22
|28
|22
|2
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|23
|29
|23
|3
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|24
|22
|22
|4
|Good Days
|SZA
|25
|24
|24
|2
|Lose Your Head
|London Grammar
|26
|23
|23
|7
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|27
|26
|12
|10
|Man’s World
|Marina
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Apricots
|Bicep
|29
|25
|25
|2
|Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)
|Perfume Genius
|30
|19
|5
|45
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|31
|32
|12
|4
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|32
|35
|24
|9
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|33
|33
|33
|2
|Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer
|Sen Senra
|34
|27
|20
|10
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|35
|37
|11
|9
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|36
|38
|32
|8
|Free
|SAULT
|37
|30
|9
|10
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|38
|40
|19
|7
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|39
|–
|38
|1
|Come In Closer
|Rhye
|40
|36
|22
|3
|Treat People with Kindness
|Harry Styles
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Murcia Delenda Est
|Alexanderplatz
|–
|Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro
|Blackpanda
|–
|Amén
|Babi
|–
|Baila conmigo
|Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
|–
|Teletecho
|Cala Vento, Amaral
|–
|Hope
|Arlo Parks
|–
|El Mundo
|Love of Lesbian
|–
|Hold Yourself
|tune-yards
|–
|Deal With It
|Ashnikko
|–
|Don’t Judge Me
|FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again
|–
|Nudge It
|Sleaford Mods
