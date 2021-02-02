‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini, top 10 directo en JENESAISPOP; entran Bicep y Rhye

02 Feb 21

Lana del Rey se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ mientras la entrada más fuerte es ‘Perra’ de Rigoberta Bandini. También entran Bicep y Rhye, que sacaban disco la semana pasada, en un top que es más bien de despedidas. Superan las 10 semanas en lista en la mitad baja de la tabla ’Tú me dejaste de querer’, ‘Man’s World’, ‘In Your Eyes’ tras casi un año, ‘Sweet Melody’ y ‘Entre las dos’, por lo que quedan eliminadas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey
2 3 2 2 MERICHANE Zahara
3 5 1 19 911 Lady Gaga
4 2 1 4 Real Groove Kylie Minogue
5 6 1 17 Levitating Dua Lipa
6 8 1 30 What's Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware
7 9 6 2 Save Your Tears The Weeknd
8 4 1 18 Magic Kylie Minogue
9 13 1 52 Physical Dua Lipa
10 10 1 Perra Rigoberta Bandini
11 7 1 14 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia
12 11 1 24 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus
13 16 10 20 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini
14 10 1 63 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
15 14 1 66 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
16 17 9 7 willow Taylor Swift
17 12 1 27 Say Something Kylie Minogue
18 15 15 2 Comerte entera C. Tangana
19 18 7 15 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana
20 21 9 5 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
21 20 3 12 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
22 28 22 2 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo
23 29 23 3 Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini
24 22 22 4 Good Days SZA
25 24 24 2 Lose Your Head London Grammar
26 23 23 7 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
27 26 12 10 Man's World Marina
28 28 1 Apricots Bicep
29 25 25 2 Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) Perfume Genius
30 19 5 45 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
31 32 12 4 El negacionista Los Planetas
32 35 24 9 Autorretrato Tulsa
33 33 33 2 Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer Sen Senra
34 27 20 10 Sweet Melody Little Mix
35 37 11 9 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente
36 38 32 8 Free SAULT
37 30 9 10 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena
38 40 19 7 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza
39 38 1 Come In Closer Rhye
40 36 22 3 Treat People with Kindness Harry Styles
Candidatos Canción Artista
Murcia Delenda Est Alexanderplatz
Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro Blackpanda
Amén Babi
Baila conmigo Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro
Teletecho Cala Vento, Amaral
Hope Arlo Parks
El Mundo Love of Lesbian
Hold Yourself tune-yards
Deal With It Ashnikko
Don't Judge Me FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again
Nudge It Sleaford Mods

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

