Big Thief, Kim Petras, Troye Sivan, Orville Peck… entran al top 40 de JENESAISPOP

‘Santo’ de Christina Aguilera y Ozuna se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP seguida por ‘SAOKO’ en el que puede ser el top 2 más extraño de nuestra historia. Otras cosas pasan en el top 10 y los últimos temas de FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek y Röyksopp alcanzan nuevos máximos.
Entra en el top 10 ’Simulation Swarm’ de Big Thief y quedan a las puertas del mismo temas de Kim Petras, Troye Sivan y Orville Peck. alt-J llega al top 20 y en la parte baja de la tabla entran Future Islands y Cupido, lo que significa que tenemos en el top 40 un ‘Santo’, una ‘Santa’ y un ‘Santé’.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Santo
|Christina Aguilera, Ozuna
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|3
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|4
|8
|4
|2
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|5
|7
|5
|2
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|6
|11
|6
|2
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|7
|13
|7
|3
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|8
|4
|4
|2
|Mi burbuja vital
|Fangoria
|Vota
|9
|6
|1
|9
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Simulation Swarm
|Big Thief
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Treat Me Like a Slut
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Vota
|13
|18
|13
|2
|ÁBREME LA PUERTA
|El último vecino
|Vota
|14
|9
|3
|6
|L’enfer
|Stromae
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|C’mon Baby, Cry
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|16
|5
|2
|4
|How Long
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|17
|14
|6
|5
|meta angel
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|18
|20
|18
|3
|Granja Escuela
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|19
|12
|2
|6
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Get Better
|alt-J
|Vota
|21
|19
|2
|7
|No pensar en ti
|Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul
|Vota
|22
|15
|15
|2
|Por si
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|23
|16
|3
|9
|Raffaella
|Varry Brava
|Vota
|24
|24
|6
|5
|Light Switch
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|25
|40
|3
|11
|Todo lamento
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|26
|23
|7
|7
|Santé
|Stromae
|Vota
|27
|26
|1
|18
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|28
|30
|2
|12
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|29
|17
|2
|9
|Terra
|Tanxugueiras
|Vota
|30
|25
|18
|5
|Pódium
|Algora
|Vota
|31
|10
|8
|3
|A Temporary High
|AURORA
|Vota
|32
|34
|7
|6
|Jackie Down the Line
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|33
|–
|31
|1
|Santa
|Cupido
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|Vota
|35
|38
|2
|33
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|36
|28
|5
|4
|midnight sun
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|37
|31
|28
|4
|Champion
|Warpaint
|Vota
|38
|36
|23
|4
|The Overload
|Yard Act
|Vota
|39
|39
|14
|6
|Happy New Year
|Let’s Eat Grandma
|Vota
|40
|21
|5
|10
|Culpa
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I’m Sorry
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|–
|Bad Friday
|Everything Everything
|Vota
|–
|Forget About You
|Sally Shapiro
|Vota
|–
|Next to Normal
|Lucius
|Vota
|–
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|–
|Broken Bones Wasted Time
|Yaunest
|Vota
|–
|Show Me Love
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|–
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|–
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|–
|One Last Kiss
|Hikaru Utada
|Vota