Big Thief, Kim Petras, Troye Sivan, Orville Peck… entran al top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

‘Santo’ de Christina Aguilera y Ozuna se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP seguida por ‘SAOKO’ en el que puede ser el top 2 más extraño de nuestra historia. Otras cosas pasan en el top 10 y los últimos temas de FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek y Röyksopp alcanzan nuevos máximos.

Entra en el top 10 ’Simulation Swarm’ de Big Thief y quedan a las puertas del mismo temas de Kim Petras, Troye Sivan y Orville Peck. alt-J llega al top 20 y en la parte baja de la tabla entran Future Islands y Cupido, lo que significa que tenemos en el top 40 un ‘Santo’, una ‘Santa’ y un ‘Santé’.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Santo Christina Aguilera, Ozuna Vota
2 2 1 3 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
3 3 3 3 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
4 8 4 2 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
5 7 5 2 Love Me More Mitski Vota
6 11 6 2 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
7 13 7 3 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
8 4 4 2 Mi burbuja vital Fangoria Vota
9 6 1 9 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
10 10 1 Simulation Swarm Big Thief Vota
11 11 1 Treat Me Like a Slut Kim Petras Vota
12 12 1 Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som Vota
13 18 13 2 ÁBREME LA PUERTA El último vecino Vota
14 9 3 6 L’enfer Stromae Vota
15 15 1 C’mon Baby, Cry Orville Peck Vota
16 5 2 4 How Long Tove Lo Vota
17 14 6 5 meta angel FKA twigs Vota
18 20 18 3 Granja Escuela Carolina Durante Vota
19 12 2 6 Sacrifice The Weeknd Vota
20 20 1 Get Better alt-J Vota
21 19 2 7 No pensar en ti Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul Vota
22 15 15 2 Por si Miss Caffeina Vota
23 16 3 9 Raffaella Varry Brava Vota
24 24 6 5 Light Switch Charlie Puth Vota
25 40 3 11 Todo lamento Natalia Lacunza Vota
26 23 7 7 Santé Stromae Vota
27 26 1 18 Yo invito Amaia Vota
28 30 2 12 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
29 17 2 9 Terra Tanxugueiras Vota
30 25 18 5 Pódium Algora Vota
31 10 8 3 A Temporary High AURORA Vota
32 34 7 6 Jackie Down the Line Fontaines DC Vota
33 31 1 Santa Cupido Vota
34 34 1 King of Sweden Future Islands Vota
35 38 2 33 Please Jessie Ware Vota
36 28 5 4 midnight sun Nilüfer Yanya Vota
37 31 28 4 Champion Warpaint Vota
38 36 23 4 The Overload Yard Act Vota
39 39 14 6 Happy New Year Let’s Eat Grandma Vota
40 21 5 10 Culpa Javiera Mena Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
I’m Sorry Josef Salvat Vota
Bad Friday Everything Everything Vota
Forget About You Sally Shapiro Vota
Next to Normal Lucius Vota
Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
Broken Bones Wasted Time Yaunest Vota
Show Me Love Tove Styrke Vota
No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
King Florence + the Machine Vota
One Last Kiss Hikaru Utada Vota
