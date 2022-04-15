Horarios de las retransmisiones de Coachella 2022 en Youtube

Este fin de semana se celebra el primer desdoble de Coachella. El festival se retransmite online para algunos países, como es habitual, a través de 3 canales de escenarios diferentes.

Esto significa que, de madrugada, y siempre sumando una diferencia horaria de 9 horas respecto a la Península y Baleares, 8 respecto a Canarias, podréis ver decenas de conciertos. En general, de sábado a lunes, levantándote o acostándote sobre las 8 de la mañana, podrás ver a los cabezas de cartel.

Entre los shows que se van a retransmitir hay grandes fichajes como Harry Styles, Stromae, Arcade Fire, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd con Swedish House Mafia, Doja Cat, Karol G y Jamie xx, entre otras decenas que podéis consultar bajo estas líneas.







CANAL 1 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Princess Nokia

4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs

5:50 PM – Ari Lennox

6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen

7:35 PM – Anitta

8:30 PM – Arcade Fire

9:40 PM – Lil Baby

10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar

11:35 PM – Harry Styles

Canal 1 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Koffee

4:35 PM – Masego

5:05 PM – Wallows

6:00 PM – Cuco

6:50 PM – 88rising

8:10 PM – Disclosure

9:30 PM – Flume

10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion

11:30 PM – Billie Eilish

Canal 1 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Surf Curse

5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM – Vince Staples

6:35 PM – Run the Jewels

7:35 PM – Finneas

8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM – Karol G

10:05 PM – Doja Cat

11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd

CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – The HU

5:00 PM – Raveena

5:25 PM – MIKA

5:50 PM – Still Woozy

6:30 PM – Omar Apollo

7:15 PM – NIKI

8:05 PM – Madeon

9:05 PM – IDLES

10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers

11:00 PM – Louis the Child

12:05 AM – Big Sean

CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Beach Bunny

5:00 PM – J.I.D

5:45 PM – Giveon

6:40 PM – 100 gecs

7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek

8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON

9:15 PM – Danny Elfman

10:20 PM – Rich Brian

11:05 PM – Stromae

12:05 AM – 21 Savage

CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Yola

5:05 PM – Banda MS

5:40 PM – Beabadoobee

6:20 PM – Orville Peck

7:05 PM – Chicano Batman

7:55 PM – Dave

8:40 PM – Joji

10:15 PM – Jamie xx

CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – The Regrettes

5:00 PM – John Summit

5:30 PM – Role Model

6:15 PM – Dom Dolla

7:00 PM – The Marias

7:45 PM – slowthai

8:30 PM – Cordae

9:00 PM – Black Coffee

9:35 PM – Baby Keem

11:00 PM – Epik High

11:55 PM – Slander

12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD

CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler

4:55 PM – Current Joys

5:20 PM – EMO Nite

5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast

6:25 PM – girl in red

7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama

8:15 PM – Steve Lacy

8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar

9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard

11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib

11:30 PM – Hot Chip

12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)

4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM – Channel Tres

5:45 PM – Kim Petras

8:15 PM – Duck Sauce

9:55 PM – Duke Dumont

10:50 PM – Denzel Curry

11:35 PM – Belly