Horarios de las retransmisiones de Coachella 2022 en Youtube

Este fin de semana se celebra el primer desdoble de Coachella. El festival se retransmite online para algunos países, como es habitual, a través de 3 canales de escenarios diferentes.
Esto significa que, de madrugada, y siempre sumando una diferencia horaria de 9 horas respecto a la Península y Baleares, 8 respecto a Canarias, podréis ver decenas de conciertos. En general, de sábado a lunes, levantándote o acostándote sobre las 8 de la mañana, podrás ver a los cabezas de cartel.
Entre los shows que se van a retransmitir hay grandes fichajes como Harry Styles, Stromae, Arcade Fire, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd con Swedish House Mafia, Doja Cat, Karol G y Jamie xx, entre otras decenas que podéis consultar bajo estas líneas.
CANAL 1 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
7:35 PM – Anitta
8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
9:40 PM – Lil Baby
10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
11:35 PM – Harry Styles
Canal 1 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Koffee
4:35 PM – Masego
5:05 PM – Wallows
6:00 PM – Cuco
6:50 PM – 88rising
8:10 PM – Disclosure
9:30 PM – Flume
10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
Canal 1 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Surf Curse
5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
5:35 PM – Vince Staples
6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
7:35 PM – Finneas
8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
9:15 PM – Karol G
10:05 PM – Doja Cat
11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd
CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – The HU
5:00 PM – Raveena
5:25 PM – MIKA
5:50 PM – Still Woozy
6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
7:15 PM – NIKI
8:05 PM – Madeon
9:05 PM – IDLES
10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
11:00 PM – Louis the Child
12:05 AM – Big Sean
CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
5:00 PM – J.I.D
5:45 PM – Giveon
6:40 PM – 100 gecs
7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON
9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
10:20 PM – Rich Brian
11:05 PM – Stromae
12:05 AM – 21 Savage
CANAL 2 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Yola
5:05 PM – Banda MS
5:40 PM – Beabadoobee
6:20 PM – Orville Peck
7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
7:55 PM – Dave
8:40 PM – Joji
10:15 PM – Jamie xx
CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 15 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – The Regrettes
5:00 PM – John Summit
5:30 PM – Role Model
6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
7:00 PM – The Marias
7:45 PM – slowthai
8:30 PM – Cordae
9:00 PM – Black Coffee
9:35 PM – Baby Keem
11:00 PM – Epik High
11:55 PM – Slander
12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD
CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 16 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
4:55 PM – Current Joys
5:20 PM – EMO Nite
5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
6:25 PM – girl in red
7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard
11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib
11:30 PM – Hot Chip
12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
CANAL 3 COACHELLA: 17 de abril (+9 horas)
4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
5:00 PM – Channel Tres
5:45 PM – Kim Petras
8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
11:35 PM – Belly