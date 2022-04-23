Psychotic Beats, top 1 en JNSP; entran Lizzo, Jamie xx, Empress Of…

Psychotic Beats llega al número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Hammering Noises’ gracias a un llamamiento realizado a través de sus Stories. Es la segunda vez que es top 1 en nuestro top tras haberlo logrado hace 2 años con una canción bien diferente, el bolero ‘Desciende a mí’. La electro ‘Hammering Noises’ suma ya más de 50.000 streamings en Spotify pese a no haber sido apoyada por ninguna de las playlists masivas de la compañía.
La entrada más fuerte es la de Lizzo en el top 10, seguida muy de cerca por Jamie xx. Empress Of y Wet Leg bordean el top 20; Sondre Lerche y Teenage Fanclub, el top 30; y Kae Tempest llega por los pelos al top 40.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|11
|3
|5
|Hammering Noises
|Pshycotic Beats
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Marchar
|Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Candy
|Rosalía
|4
|3
|3
|3
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|5
|5
|5
|2
|No hay futuro
|La Casa Azul
|6
|8
|6
|2
|Carreteras de pasión
|Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux
|7
|4
|4
|2
|Out of Time
|The Weeknd
|8
|14
|8
|2
|psychofreak
|Camilo Cabello, WILLOW
|9
|10
|3
|5
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|10
|–
|10
|1
|About Damn Time
|Lizzo
|11
|6
|1
|6
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Let’s Do It Again
|Jamie xx
|13
|7
|4
|5
|Mismo amor
|Julieta Venegas
|14
|17
|7
|4
|No Hotel
|Lykke Li
|15
|29
|15
|2
|Hiedra verde
|VVV [Trippin’you]
|16
|16
|1
|11
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|17
|24
|1
|17
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|18
|26
|11
|4
|Skinty Fia
|Fontaines DC
|19
|13
|13
|3
|Una daixona de pols
|Antònia Font
|20
|20
|7
|3
|All the Good Times
|Angel Olsen
|21
|23
|21
|3
|Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
|Destroyer
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Save Me
|Empress Of
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Angelica
|Wet Leg
|24
|34
|1
|26
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|25
|30
|3
|11
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|26
|40
|26
|2
|the dealer
|Nilüfer Yanya
|27
|27
|2
|20
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|28
|37
|2
|41
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|29
|22
|6
|6
|Sweetest Pie
|Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Cut
|Sondre Lerche
|31
|–
|31
|1
|I Left a Light On
|Teenage Fanclub
|32
|9
|9
|4
|Muchas cosas
|Natalia Lacunza
|33
|36
|28
|4
|Silver Balloons
|Little Boots
|34
|12
|1
|8
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|35
|21
|6
|6
|Demasiado coño
|Samantha Hudson
|36
|18
|18
|3
|Hold Me Closer
|Cornelia Jakobs
|37
|19
|9
|7
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|38
|25
|4
|7
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|39
|28
|7
|9
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|40
|–
|40
|1
|No Prizes
|Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Mauvais rôle
|BRÖ
|–
|Free
|Florence + the Machine
|–
|Tamagotchi
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|–
|Energía rara
|Dorian
|–
|llorando en la acera
|Cariño
|–
|Contigo
|Innercut, valverdina
|–
|Ceras rosas
|dani
|–
|Used to Know Me
|Charli XCX
|–
|AGUA
|Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro
|–
|Holiday
|Confidence Man
|–
|The Curse of the Blackened Eye
|Orville Peck
