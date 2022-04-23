escribe aquí...
Psychotic Beats, top 1 en JNSP; entran Lizzo, Jamie xx, Empress Of…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Psychotic Beats llega al número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Hammering Noises’ gracias a un llamamiento realizado a través de sus Stories. Es la segunda vez que es top 1 en nuestro top tras haberlo logrado hace 2 años con una canción bien diferente, el bolero ‘Desciende a mí’. La electro ‘Hammering Noises’ suma ya más de 50.000 streamings en Spotify pese a no haber sido apoyada por ninguna de las playlists masivas de la compañía.

La entrada más fuerte es la de Lizzo en el top 10, seguida muy de cerca por Jamie xx. Empress Of y Wet Leg bordean el top 20; Sondre Lerche y Teenage Fanclub, el top 30; y Kae Tempest llega por los pelos al top 40.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 11 3 5 Hammering Noises Pshycotic Beats Vota
2 1 1 3 Marchar Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
3 2 1 5 Candy Rosalía Vota
4 3 3 3 As It Was Harry Styles Vota
5 5 5 2 No hay futuro La Casa Azul Vota
6 8 6 2 Carreteras de pasión Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux Vota
7 4 4 2 Out of Time The Weeknd Vota
8 14 8 2 psychofreak Camilo Cabello, WILLOW Vota
9 10 3 5 The Lightning II Arcade Fire Vota
10 10 1 About Damn Time Lizzo Vota
11 6 1 6 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
12 12 1 Let’s Do It Again Jamie xx Vota
13 7 4 5 Mismo amor Julieta Venegas Vota
14 17 7 4 No Hotel Lykke Li Vota
15 29 15 2 Hiedra verde VVV [Trippin’you] Vota
16 16 1 11 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
17 24 1 17 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 26 11 4 Skinty Fia Fontaines DC Vota
19 13 13 3 Una daixona de pols Antònia Font Vota
20 20 7 3 All the Good Times Angel Olsen Vota
21 23 21 3 Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread Destroyer Vota
22 22 1 Save Me Empress Of Vota
23 23 1 Angelica Wet Leg Vota
24 34 1 26 Yo invito Amaia Vota
25 30 3 11 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
26 40 26 2 the dealer Nilüfer Yanya Vota
27 27 2 20 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
28 37 2 41 Please Jessie Ware Vota
29 22 6 6 Sweetest Pie Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Vota
30 30 1 Cut Sondre Lerche Vota
31 31 1 I Left a Light On Teenage Fanclub Vota
32 9 9 4 Muchas cosas Natalia Lacunza Vota
33 36 28 4 Silver Balloons Little Boots Vota
34 12 1 8 King Florence + the Machine Vota
35 21 6 6 Demasiado coño Samantha Hudson Vota
36 18 18 3 Hold Me Closer Cornelia Jakobs Vota
37 19 9 7 Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
38 25 4 7 Fils de joie Stromae Vota
39 28 7 9 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
40 40 1 No Prizes Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Mauvais rôle BRÖ Vota
Free Florence + the Machine Vota
Tamagotchi PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
Energía rara Dorian Vota
llorando en la acera Cariño Vota
Contigo Innercut, valverdina Vota
Ceras rosas dani Vota
Used to Know Me Charli XCX Vota
AGUA Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro Vota
Holiday Confidence Man Vota
The Curse of the Blackened Eye Orville Peck Vota
