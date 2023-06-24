escribe aquí...
Dua Lipa, Alizzz, RAYE, Amaarae y Bombay, en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Kylie continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP, ratificado por el 73% de la audiencia en Twitter. Lo nuevo de su amiga Dua Lipa no ha sido una amenaza para ‘Padam Padam’, pero el tema de ‘Barbie’ llega al puesto 2 con el 14% de los votos aprox.

La segunda entrada más fuerte es lo nuevo de Alizzz y Amaia, seguido del tema de Doja Cat que en realidad no va a ser un single principal de su álbum. RAYE, Amaarae y Bombay Bicycle Club completan las entradas de la semana.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 3 2 Vulgar Sam Smith, Madonna Vota
4 4 4 2 Popular The Weeknd, Madonna Vota
5 2 2 2 Tuya Rosalía Vota
6 6 1 Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia Vota
7 5 4 3 I like u Tove Lo Vota
8 11 5 5 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
9 9 1 Attention Doja Cat Vota
10 8 6 5 Jaded Miley Cyrus Vota
11 16 1 9 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
12 10 2 6 Candy Necklace Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste Vota
13 9 2 5 The Narcissist Blur Vota
14 6 1 5 Tattoo Loreen Vota
15 18 4 9 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
16 22 4 5 It Must Change ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
17 12 7 3 Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Vota
18 27 2 19 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
19 19 1 Flip A Switch. RAYE, Coi Leray Vota
20 21 18 4 Stars PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna Vota
21 7 3 3 Estrella solitaria Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
22 15 11 5 WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny Vota
23 29 8 6 Lipstick Lover Janelle Monáe Vota
24 34 1 18 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
25 20 2 18 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
26 26 3 7 Moonlight Kali Uchis Vota
27 14 3 6 Todo me da igual Vicco Vota
28 13 9 4 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Sparks Vota
29 19 1 18 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
30 17 11 7 Eat the Acid Kesha Vota
31 24 5 8 Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
32 30 30 2 Las Babys Aitana Vota
33 38 3 15 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
34 33 2 10 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
35 35 1 Wasted Eyes Amaarae Vota
36 37 1 12 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
37 37 1 My Big Day Bombay Bicycle Club Vota
38 23 6 7 Tropic Morning News The National Vota
39 28 18 7 Satellite Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg Vota
40 35 6 8 LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Little Things Jorja Smith Vota
Gente corriente Jordana B Vota
Highway Lewis OfMan, Empress Of Vota
heavun hemlock springs Vota
Slipstream Django Django Vota
kisses Slowdive Vota
Daddy Nourished by Time Vota
Chulo pt 2 Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Mike Vota
Gold Sigur Rós Vota
Blackbox Life Recorder 21f Aphex Twin Vota
