Dua Lipa, Alizzz, RAYE, Amaarae y Bombay, en el top 40 de JNSP

Kylie continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP, ratificado por el 73% de la audiencia en Twitter. Lo nuevo de su amiga Dua Lipa no ha sido una amenaza para ‘Padam Padam’, pero el tema de ‘Barbie’ llega al puesto 2 con el 14% de los votos aprox.
La segunda entrada más fuerte es lo nuevo de Alizzz y Amaia, seguido del tema de Doja Cat que en realidad no va a ser un single principal de su álbum. RAYE, Amaarae y Bombay Bicycle Club completan las entradas de la semana.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Vulgar
|Sam Smith, Madonna
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|7
|5
|4
|3
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|8
|11
|5
|5
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Attention
|Doja Cat
|10
|8
|6
|5
|Jaded
|Miley Cyrus
|11
|16
|1
|9
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|12
|10
|2
|6
|Candy Necklace
|Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste
|13
|9
|2
|5
|The Narcissist
|Blur
|14
|6
|1
|5
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|15
|18
|4
|9
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|16
|22
|4
|5
|It Must Change
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|17
|12
|7
|3
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|18
|27
|2
|19
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Flip A Switch.
|RAYE, Coi Leray
|20
|21
|18
|4
|Stars
|PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna
|21
|7
|3
|3
|Estrella solitaria
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|22
|15
|11
|5
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|23
|29
|8
|6
|Lipstick Lover
|Janelle Monáe
|24
|34
|1
|18
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|25
|20
|2
|18
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|26
|26
|3
|7
|Moonlight
|Kali Uchis
|27
|14
|3
|6
|Todo me da igual
|Vicco
|28
|13
|9
|4
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Sparks
|29
|19
|1
|18
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|30
|17
|11
|7
|Eat the Acid
|Kesha
|31
|24
|5
|8
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|32
|30
|30
|2
|Las Babys
|Aitana
|33
|38
|3
|15
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|34
|33
|2
|10
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Wasted Eyes
|Amaarae
|36
|37
|1
|12
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|37
|–
|37
|1
|My Big Day
|Bombay Bicycle Club
|38
|23
|6
|7
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|39
|28
|18
|7
|Satellite
|Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg
|40
|35
|6
|8
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Little Things
|Jorja Smith
|–
|Gente corriente
|Jordana B
|–
|Highway
|Lewis OfMan, Empress Of
|–
|heavun
|hemlock springs
|–
|Slipstream
|Django Django
|–
|kisses
|Slowdive
|–
|Daddy
|Nourished by Time
|–
|Chulo pt 2
|Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Mike
|–
|Gold
|Sigur Rós
|–
|Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
|Aphex Twin
