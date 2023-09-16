Lola con Dellafuente, los Rolling, Tirzah, Lea Leone… entran al top 40 de JNSP

Kylie mantiene el top 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Tension’, pese a competir contra sí misma con ‘Padam Padam’. ‘Tension’ se ha llevado el 43% de los votos, por un 19% de “Padam” en el “desempate de Twitter”.
La entrada más fuerte queda fuera del top 10 por los pelos y es la de Lola Indigo con Dellafuente. Siguen Rolling Stones y Sofia Kourtesis. Por los pelos llegan al top 40 Tirzah, Royal Blood y Lea Leone.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|2
|2
|2
|alife
|Slowdive
|3
|17
|1
|16
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|5
|12
|2
|7
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|6
|9
|8
|3
|Tenochtitlán
|Mon Laferte
|7
|16
|7
|3
|Bauhaus Staircase
|OMD
|8
|6
|2
|4
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|9
|23
|9
|2
|Last Time I Saw You
|Nicki Minaj
|10
|5
|5
|5
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|11
|–
|11
|1
|MALA SUERTE
|Lola Indigo, DELLAFUENTE
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Vajkoczy
|Sofia Kourtesis
|14
|14
|1
|9
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|15
|3
|3
|3
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|16
|7
|2
|7
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|17
|11
|11
|4
|Paradise Calling
|Birdy
|18
|15
|1
|5
|So You Are Tired
|Sufjan Stevens
|19
|36
|19
|3
|Afectuosamente suyo
|Alexanderplatz
|20
|8
|7
|6
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|21
|10
|10
|2
|Demons
|Doja Cat
|22
|13
|13
|2
|Snooze
|SZA
|23
|39
|23
|2
|A Barely Lit Path
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|24
|28
|2
|31
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|25
|29
|1
|21
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|26
|22
|2
|13
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|27
|27
|1
|30
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|28
|31
|4
|21
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|29
|18
|6
|6
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|30
|24
|5
|9
|What Was I Made For
|Billie Eilish
|31
|25
|7
|6
|Si te portas bonito
|Sofia Kourtesis
|32
|–
|32
|1
|No Limit
|Tirzah
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Pull Me Through
|Royal Blood
|34
|19
|8
|7
|Desire
|Calvin Harris, Sam Smith
|35
|21
|6
|4
|2 die 4
|Addison Rae, Charli XCX
|36
|30
|29
|4
|Chemical
|Post Malone
|37
|34
|34
|2
|On My Mama
|Victoria Monét
|38
|40
|38
|2
|Fall In Love
|Icona Pop
|39
|38
|1
|30
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|40
|–
|40
|1
|aquel sábado
|Lea Leone
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
|Sufjan Stevens
|–
|Loading
|James Blake
|–
|No me arrepiento de ti
|Belenciana
|–
|Loveher
|Romy
|–
|You Knew
|Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze
|–
|Motorbike
|Poppy
|–
|From the Start
|Laufey
|–
|Heaven
|Mitski
|–
|Skipping Like a Stone
|The Chemical Brothers, Beck
|–
|I Fucked It Up
|Sparklehorse
