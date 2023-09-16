escribe aquí...
Lola con Dellafuente, los Rolling, Tirzah, Lea Leone… entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

0

Kylie mantiene el top 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Tension’, pese a competir contra sí misma con ‘Padam Padam’. ‘Tension’ se ha llevado el 43% de los votos, por un 19% de “Padam” en el “desempate de Twitter”.

La entrada más fuerte queda fuera del top 10 por los pelos y es la de Lola Indigo con Dellafuente. Siguen Rolling Stones y Sofia Kourtesis. Por los pelos llegan al top 40 Tirzah, Royal Blood y Lea Leone.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Tension Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 2 2 alife Slowdive Vota
3 17 1 16 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
4 4 4 3 Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
5 12 2 7 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
6 9 8 3 Tenochtitlán Mon Laferte Vota
7 16 7 3 Bauhaus Staircase OMD Vota
8 6 2 4 Speed Drive Charli XCX Vota
9 23 9 2 Last Time I Saw You Nicki Minaj Vota
10 5 5 5 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
11 11 1 MALA SUERTE Lola Indigo, DELLAFUENTE Vota
12 12 1 Angry The Rolling Stones Vota
13 13 1 Vajkoczy Sofia Kourtesis Vota
14 14 1 9 Rush Troye Sivan Vota
15 3 3 3 Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
16 7 2 7 Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
17 11 11 4 Paradise Calling Birdy Vota
18 15 1 5 So You Are Tired Sufjan Stevens Vota
19 36 19 3 Afectuosamente suyo Alexanderplatz Vota
20 8 7 6 Paint the Town Red Doja Cat Vota
21 10 10 2 Demons Doja Cat Vota
22 13 13 2 Snooze SZA Vota
23 39 23 2 A Barely Lit Path Oneohtrix Point Never Vota
24 28 2 31 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
25 29 1 21 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
26 22 2 13 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
27 27 1 30 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
28 31 4 21 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
29 18 6 6 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
30 24 5 9 What Was I Made For Billie Eilish Vota
31 25 7 6 Si te portas bonito Sofia Kourtesis Vota
32 32 1 No Limit Tirzah Vota
33 33 1 Pull Me Through Royal Blood Vota
34 19 8 7 Desire Calvin Harris, Sam Smith Vota
35 21 6 4 2 die 4 Addison Rae, Charli XCX Vota
36 30 29 4 Chemical Post Malone Vota
37 34 34 2 On My Mama Victoria Monét Vota
38 40 38 2 Fall In Love Icona Pop Vota
39 38 1 30 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
40 40 1 aquel sábado Lea Leone Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Will Anybody Ever Love Me? Sufjan Stevens Vota
Loading James Blake Vota
No me arrepiento de ti Belenciana Vota
Loveher Romy Vota
You Knew Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze Vota
Motorbike Poppy Vota
From the Start Laufey Vota
Heaven Mitski Vota
Skipping Like a Stone The Chemical Brothers, Beck Vota
I Fucked It Up Sparklehorse Vota
