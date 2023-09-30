Troye, Olivia, The National, Ralphie Choo, Belako… en el top 40 de JNSP

Kylie mantiene el número 1 de JNSP en la semana de salida de ‘Tension’ con el corte titular. En X ha obtenido el 46% de los votos. La entrada más fuerte llega hasta la 2ª plaza, ‘Got Me Started’ de Troye Sivan, que de momento no ha repetido el top 1 de ‘Rush’. También llega al top 10 lo último de Olivia Rodrigo.
Las entradas de la zona media son los nuevos singles de The National, el viral de Kenya Grace y Ralphie Choo junto a rusowsky. En las dos últimas plazas encontramos temas de Recycled J con Villano Antillano y Belako.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Got Me Started
|Troye Sivan
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
|Sufjan Stevens
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Loveher
|Romy
|5
|22
|1
|18
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|6
|4
|4
|2
|Loading
|James Blake
|7
|–
|7
|1
|get him back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|8
|12
|4
|5
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|9
|5
|5
|2
|You Knew
|Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze
|10
|6
|6
|3
|MALA SUERTE
|Lola Indigo, DELLAFUENTE
|11
|19
|2
|9
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|12
|7
|7
|2
|Heaven
|Mitski
|13
|9
|9
|2
|Skipping Like a Stone
|The Chemical Brothers, Beck
|14
|25
|13
|4
|Snooze
|SZA
|15
|30
|2
|9
|Psychedelic Switch
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|16
|10
|3
|5
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|17
|13
|1
|7
|So You Are Tired
|Sufjan Stevens
|18
|31
|1
|11
|Rush
|Troye Sivan
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)
|The National
|20
|36
|1
|23
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|21
|11
|2
|6
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Strangers
|Kenya Grace
|23
|–
|23
|1
|GATA
|Ralphie Choo, rusowsky
|24
|8
|2
|4
|alife
|Slowdive
|25
|15
|10
|4
|Demons
|Doja Cat
|26
|23
|9
|4
|Last Time I Saw You
|Nicki Minaj
|27
|16
|12
|3
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|28
|20
|8
|5
|Tenochtitlán
|Mon Laferte
|29
|24
|7
|8
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|30
|14
|5
|7
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|31
|18
|1
|32
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|32
|29
|7
|5
|Bauhaus Staircase
|OMD
|33
|38
|4
|23
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|34
|40
|2
|33
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|35
|37
|2
|15
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|36
|26
|6
|8
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|37
|33
|33
|4
|Fall In Love
|Icona Pop
|38
|39
|1
|32
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|39
|–
|39
|1
|CRUEL
|Recycled J, Villano Antillano
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Orein Orain
|Belako
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|VENIER
|Espineli
|–
|CÓMO YE?!
|Rodrigo Cuevas
|–
|Life Is Like
|French 79
|–
|AUTOTUNÉAME
|Pantera Blue
|–
|Where do we go now?
|Gracie Abrams
|–
|New York Transit Queen
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|–
|Agora Hills
|Doja Cat
|–
|Miss Belladonna
|Slayyter
|–
|Kiss Me
|Empress Of, Rina Sawayama
|–
|Mosquito
|PinkPantheress
