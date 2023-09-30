escribe aquí...
Troye, Olivia, The National, Ralphie Choo, Belako… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Kylie mantiene el número 1 de JNSP en la semana de salida de ‘Tension’ con el corte titular. En X ha obtenido el 46% de los votos. La entrada más fuerte llega hasta la 2ª plaza, ‘Got Me Started’ de Troye Sivan, que de momento no ha repetido el top 1 de ‘Rush’. También llega al top 10 lo último de Olivia Rodrigo.

Las entradas de la zona media son los nuevos singles de The National, el viral de Kenya Grace y Ralphie Choo junto a rusowsky. En las dos últimas plazas encontramos temas de Recycled J con Villano Antillano y Belako.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Tension Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 Got Me Started Troye Sivan Vota
3 2 2 2 Will Anybody Ever Love Me? Sufjan Stevens Vota
4 3 3 2 Loveher Romy Vota
5 22 1 18 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
6 4 4 2 Loading James Blake Vota
7 7 1 get him back! Olivia Rodrigo Vota
8 12 4 5 Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
9 5 5 2 You Knew Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze Vota
10 6 6 3 MALA SUERTE Lola Indigo, DELLAFUENTE Vota
11 19 2 9 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
12 7 7 2 Heaven Mitski Vota
13 9 9 2 Skipping Like a Stone The Chemical Brothers, Beck Vota
14 25 13 4 Snooze SZA Vota
15 30 2 9 Psychedelic Switch Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
16 10 3 5 Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
17 13 1 7 So You Are Tired Sufjan Stevens Vota
18 31 1 11 Rush Troye Sivan Vota
19 19 1 Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces) The National Vota
20 36 1 23 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
21 11 2 6 Speed Drive Charli XCX Vota
22 22 1 Strangers Kenya Grace Vota
23 23 1 GATA Ralphie Choo, rusowsky Vota
24 8 2 4 alife Slowdive Vota
25 15 10 4 Demons Doja Cat Vota
26 23 9 4 Last Time I Saw You Nicki Minaj Vota
27 16 12 3 Angry The Rolling Stones Vota
28 20 8 5 Tenochtitlán Mon Laferte Vota
29 24 7 8 Paint the Town Red Doja Cat Vota
30 14 5 7 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
31 18 1 32 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
32 29 7 5 Bauhaus Staircase OMD Vota
33 38 4 23 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
34 40 2 33 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
35 37 2 15 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
36 26 6 8 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
37 33 33 4 Fall In Love Icona Pop Vota
38 39 1 32 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
39 39 1 CRUEL Recycled J, Villano Antillano Vota
40 40 1 Orein Orain Belako Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
VENIER Espineli Vota
CÓMO YE?! Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
Life Is Like French 79 Vota
AUTOTUNÉAME Pantera Blue Vota
Where do we go now? Gracie Abrams Vota
New York Transit Queen Corinne Bailey Rae Vota
Agora Hills Doja Cat Vota
Miss Belladonna Slayyter Vota
Kiss Me Empress Of, Rina Sawayama Vota
Mosquito PinkPantheress Vota
