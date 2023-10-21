Troye Sivan logra su tercer top 1 en JNSP; entran Aitana, Mitski, J…

‘One of Your Girls’ de Troye Sivan ha gustado más que el sampleo de ‘Got Me Started’ y es el 2º número 1 de esta era para el cantante australiano, el 3º histórico en total. ‘One of Your Girls’ se ha hecho con el 37% de los votos en X tras estar entre lo más votado de la web.
La segunda entrada más fuerte por detrás de Troye es Aitana con ‘Dararí’, mientras Mitski también se cuela en el top 10 con su nuevo viral en TikTok, aunque sin llegar a las primeras posiciones -como tampoco llegó ‘Heaven’-.
Las entradas se completan con Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran y J de Los Planetas.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|–
|One of Your Girls
|Troye Sivan
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Dararí
|Aitana
|3
|8
|2
|4
|Got Me Started
|Troye Sivan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Nunca llega 05
|Natalia Lacunza
|5
|17
|3
|4
|get him back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|6
|3
|3
|3
|CÓMO YE?!
|Rodrigo Cuevas
|7
|2
|1
|7
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|8
|15
|8
|2
|All She Wants
|Kim Petras, Paris Hilton
|9
|–
|9
|1
|My Love Mine All Mine
|Mitski
|10
|6
|3
|5
|Loveher
|Romy
|11
|9
|2
|5
|Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
|Sufjan Stevens
|12
|10
|10
|2
|Me la pegué
|Delaporte
|13
|5
|4
|5
|Loading
|James Blake
|14
|7
|5
|5
|You Knew
|Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze
|15
|36
|15
|3
|Agora Hills
|Doja Cat
|16
|11
|1
|21
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|17
|33
|7
|5
|Heaven
|Mitski
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Monaco
|Bad Bunny
|19
|–
|19
|1
|American Town
|Ed Sheeran
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Arrebato (Un buen día para Iván)
|J
|21
|37
|1
|35
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|22
|14
|14
|2
|Ordinary Love
|Roosevelt
|23
|31
|23
|2
|2 + 1
|Judeline
|24
|4
|4
|3
|AUTOTUNÉAME
|Pantera Blue
|25
|24
|15
|3
|Miss Belladonna
|Slayyter
|26
|25
|21
|3
|New York Transit Queen
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|27
|34
|3
|8
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|28
|27
|2
|12
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|29
|39
|5
|10
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|30
|12
|12
|2
|Crushing
|Eartheater
|31
|28
|2
|18
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|32
|29
|6
|11
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|33
|35
|14
|3
|Mosquito
|PinkPantheress
|34
|20
|12
|6
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|35
|23
|4
|8
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|36
|13
|7
|4
|Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)
|The National
|37
|21
|19
|4
|GATA
|Ralphie Choo, rusowsky
|38
|26
|26
|4
|Orein Orain
|Belako
|39
|38
|22
|4
|Strangers
|Kenya Grace
|40
|16
|9
|5
|Skipping Like a Stone
|The Chemical Brothers, Beck
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|In the City
|Charli XCX, Sam Smith
|–
|Dang
|Caroline Polachek
|–
|Affirmations
Hannah Diamond
|–
|El tren de la bruja
|Joe Crepúsculo
|–
|Capable of Love
|PinkPantheress
|–
|Boomerang
|Jamila Woods
|–
|sulky baby
|yeule
|–
|Gem & I
|Animal Collective
|–
|Guapa y lista
|Rocío Saiz, Chica Sobresalto
|–
|Run Run Run
|The Libertines
