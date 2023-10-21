escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
DestacadosMúsicaTop 40

Troye Sivan logra su tercer top 1 en JNSP; entran Aitana, Mitski, J…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
- Publicidad -

Troye Sivan logra su tercer top 1 en JNSP; entran Aitana, Mitski, J…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

‘One of Your Girls’ de Troye Sivan ha gustado más que el sampleo de ‘Got Me Started’ y es el 2º número 1 de esta era para el cantante australiano, el 3º histórico en total. ‘One of Your Girls’ se ha hecho con el 37% de los votos en X tras estar entre lo más votado de la web.

- Publicidad -

La segunda entrada más fuerte por detrás de Troye es Aitana con ‘Dararí’, mientras Mitski también se cuela en el top 10 con su nuevo viral en TikTok, aunque sin llegar a las primeras posiciones -como tampoco llegó ‘Heaven’-.

Las entradas se completan con Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran y J de Los Planetas.

- Publicidad -

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 One of Your Girls Troye Sivan Vota
2 2 1 Dararí Aitana Vota
3 8 2 4 Got Me Started Troye Sivan Vota
4 1 1 2 Nunca llega 05 Natalia Lacunza Vota
5 17 3 4 get him back! Olivia Rodrigo Vota
6 3 3 3 CÓMO YE?! Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
7 2 1 7 Tension Kylie Minogue Vota
8 15 8 2 All She Wants Kim Petras, Paris Hilton Vota
9 9 1 My Love Mine All Mine Mitski Vota
10 6 3 5 Loveher Romy Vota
11 9 2 5 Will Anybody Ever Love Me? Sufjan Stevens Vota
12 10 10 2 Me la pegué Delaporte Vota
13 5 4 5 Loading James Blake Vota
14 7 5 5 You Knew Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze Vota
15 36 15 3 Agora Hills Doja Cat Vota
16 11 1 21 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
17 33 7 5 Heaven Mitski Vota
18 18 1 Monaco Bad Bunny Vota
19 19 1 American Town Ed Sheeran Vota
20 20 1 Arrebato (Un buen día para Iván) J Vota
21 37 1 35 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
22 14 14 2 Ordinary Love Roosevelt Vota
23 31 23 2 2 + 1 Judeline Vota
24 4 4 3 AUTOTUNÉAME Pantera Blue Vota
25 24 15 3 Miss Belladonna Slayyter Vota
26 25 21 3 New York Transit Queen Corinne Bailey Rae Vota
27 34 3 8 Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
28 27 2 12 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
29 39 5 10 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
30 12 12 2 Crushing Eartheater Vota
31 28 2 18 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
32 29 6 11 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
33 35 14 3 Mosquito PinkPantheress Vota
34 20 12 6 Angry The Rolling Stones Vota
35 23 4 8 Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
36 13 7 4 Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces) The National Vota
37 21 19 4 GATA Ralphie Choo, rusowsky Vota
38 26 26 4 Orein Orain Belako Vota
39 38 22 4 Strangers Kenya Grace Vota
40 16 9 5 Skipping Like a Stone The Chemical Brothers, Beck Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
In the City Charli XCX, Sam Smith Vota
Dang Caroline Polachek Vota
Affirmations Hannah Diamond/td>

Vota
El tren de la bruja Joe Crepúsculo Vota
Capable of Love PinkPantheress Vota
Boomerang Jamila Woods Vota
sulky baby yeule Vota
Gem & I Animal Collective Vota
Guapa y lista Rocío Saiz, Chica Sobresalto Vota
Run Run Run The Libertines Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com