Troye Sivan logra su tercer top 1 en JNSP; entran Aitana, Mitski, J…

‘One of Your Girls’ de Troye Sivan ha gustado más que el sampleo de ‘Got Me Started’ y es el 2º número 1 de esta era para el cantante australiano, el 3º histórico en total. ‘One of Your Girls’ se ha hecho con el 37% de los votos en X tras estar entre lo más votado de la web.

La segunda entrada más fuerte por detrás de Troye es Aitana con ‘Dararí’, mientras Mitski también se cuela en el top 10 con su nuevo viral en TikTok, aunque sin llegar a las primeras posiciones -como tampoco llegó ‘Heaven’-.

Las entradas se completan con Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran y J de Los Planetas.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Aitana / Dararí

Animal Collective / Gem & I

Bad Bunny / MONACO

Belako / Orein Orain

Caroline Polachek / Dang

Charli XCX, Sam Smith / In the City

Corinne Bailey Rae / New York Transit Queen

Doja Cat / Agora Hills

Dua Lipa / Dance the Night

Eartheater / Crushing

Ed Sheeran / American Town

Hannah Diamond / Affirmations

J / Arrebato (Un buen día para Iván)

James Blake / Loading

Jamila Woods / Boomerang

Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy / Freak Me Now

Joe Crepúsculo / El tren de la bruja

Judeline / 2 +1

Kenya Grace / Strangers

Kim Petras, Paris Hilton / All She Wants

Kylie Minogue / Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue / Tension

Lana del Rey / A&W

Mitski / Heaven

Mitski / My Love Mine All Mine

Natalia Lacunza / Nunca llega 05

Olivia Rodrigo / bad idea right?

Olivia Rodrigo / get him back!

Pantera Blue / AUTOTUNEAME

Peggy Gou / It Goes Like Nanana

PinkPantheress / Capable of Love

PinkPantheress / Mosquito

Ralphie Choo, rusowsky / GATA

Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze / You Knew

Rocío Saiz, Chica Sobresalto / Guapa y lista

Rodrigo Cuevas / CÓMO YE?!

Romy / Loveher

Roosevelt / Ordinary Love

Selena Gomez / Single Soon

Slayyter / Miss Belladonna

Sufjan Stevens / Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

The Chemical Brothers, Beck / Skipping Like a Stone

The Killers / Your Side of Town

The Libertines / Run Run Run

The National / Deep End (Paul's In Pieces)

The Rolling Stones / Angry

Troye Sivan / Got Me Started

Troye Sivan / One of Your Girls

yeule / sulky baby Ver resultados