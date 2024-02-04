Boygenius gana el Grammy al Mejor Álbum Alternativo

La pregala de la 66.ª edición de los Premios Grammy, donde se anuncian la mayoría de categorías, ha dejado noticias importantes para los amantes de la música. La más destacada es que Boygenius se ha hecho con los tres primeros Grammy de su carrera, destacando el conseguido por ‘The Record’ al Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa.

Ya sea por Boygenius o por los triunfos de Paramore gracias a ‘This Is Why’, esto inevitablemente supone la derrota de Lana Del Rey y su ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ en las categorías de género alternativo. De esta forma, mientras ella aún no huele la victoria (aún tiene opciones en las principales categorías), Paramore, Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Fred again… o Peso Pluma sí consiguen ganar su primer Grammy durante la pregala.

Otra de las noticias que deja la pregala es el triunfo de Kylie Minogue en la categoría de Mejor Grabación Pop Dance gracias a su éxito ‘Padam Padam’, tratándose del segundo Grammy de su carrera tras el logrado por su tema ‘Come Into My World’. Además, los Grammy también tuvieron su momento ‘Barbenheimer’, premiando a ‘Oppenheimer’ con el gramófono a la Mejor Banda Sonora y dejando a ‘Barbie’ el gramófono al Mejor Recopilatorio de Banda Sonora.

Estos son algunos de los ganadores de la pregala:

Mejor Canción Pop Duo/Group

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine (GANADORA)

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electronic

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble (GANADORA)

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake – Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong

Mejor Grabación Pop Dance

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam (GANADORA)

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Troye Sivan – Rush

Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (GANADOR)

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Mejor Recopilación de Banda Sonora

Barbie the Album (GANADORA)

Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mejor Banda Sonora

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Audiovisuales

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (GANADORA)

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Mejor Videoclip

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping (GANADOR)

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Mejor Película Musical

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream (GANADORA)

Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard – I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama

Álbum Mejor Producido, No Clásico

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (GANADOR)

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning (GANADOR)

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

SZA – Love Language

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét – Hollywood

Mejor Álbum R&B

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (GANADOR)

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Mejor Interpretación Rock

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough (GANADOR)

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Mejor Canción Rock

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough (GANADORA)

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Mejor Álbum Rock

Paramore – This Is Why (GANADOR)

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa

Paramore – This Is Why (GANADOR)

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Boygenius – The Record (GANADOR)

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor Interpretación Country Duo/Grupo

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything (GANADOR)

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings – High Note

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Mejor Álbum Folk

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) (GANADOR)

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Mejor Interpretación R&B

Coco Jones – ICU (GANADORA)

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo

SZA – SOS (GANADOR)

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Productor del Año, No Clásico

Jack Antonoff (GANADOR)

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin