Boygenius gana el Grammy al Mejor Álbum Alternativo

La pregala de la 66.ª edición de los Premios Grammy, donde se anuncian la mayoría de categorías, ha dejado noticias importantes para los amantes de la música. La más destacada es que Boygenius se ha hecho con los tres primeros Grammy de su carrera, destacando el conseguido por ‘The Record’ al Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa.
Ya sea por Boygenius o por los triunfos de Paramore gracias a ‘This Is Why’, esto inevitablemente supone la derrota de Lana Del Rey y su ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ en las categorías de género alternativo. De esta forma, mientras ella aún no huele la victoria (aún tiene opciones en las principales categorías), Paramore, Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Fred again… o Peso Pluma sí consiguen ganar su primer Grammy durante la pregala.
Otra de las noticias que deja la pregala es el triunfo de Kylie Minogue en la categoría de Mejor Grabación Pop Dance gracias a su éxito ‘Padam Padam’, tratándose del segundo Grammy de su carrera tras el logrado por su tema ‘Come Into My World’. Además, los Grammy también tuvieron su momento ‘Barbenheimer’, premiando a ‘Oppenheimer’ con el gramófono a la Mejor Banda Sonora y dejando a ‘Barbie’ el gramófono al Mejor Recopilatorio de Banda Sonora.
Estos son algunos de los ganadores de la pregala:
Mejor Canción Pop Duo/Group
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine (GANADORA)
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electronic
Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble (GANADORA)
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
James Blake – Loading
Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam (GANADORA)
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Troye Sivan – Rush
Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (GANADOR)
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Mejor Recopilación de Banda Sonora
Barbie the Album (GANADORA)
Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Mejor Banda Sonora
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Audiovisuales
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (GANADORA)
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Mejor Videoclip
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping (GANADOR)
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Mejor Película Musical
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream (GANADORA)
Kendrick Lamar – Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
Lewis Capaldi – How I’m Feeling Now
Little Richard – I Am Everything
Tupac Shakur – Dear Mama
Álbum Mejor Producido, No Clásico
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (GANADOR)
Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist – Multitudes
Mejor Interpretación R&B Tradicional
PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning (GANADOR)
Babyface Featuring Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
SZA – Love Language
Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét – Hollywood
Mejor Álbum R&B
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II (GANADOR)
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Mejor Interpretación Rock
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough (GANADOR)
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Mejor Canción Rock
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough (GANADORA)
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Mejor Álbum Rock
Paramore – This Is Why (GANADOR)
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa
Paramore – This Is Why (GANADOR)
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Boygenius – The Record (GANADOR)
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor Interpretación Country Duo/Grupo
Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything (GANADOR)
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings – High Note
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Mejor Álbum Folk
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) (GANADOR)
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Mejor Interpretación R&B
Coco Jones – ICU (GANADORA)
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor Álbum R&B Progresivo
SZA – SOS (GANADOR)
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Productor del Año, No Clásico
Jack Antonoff (GANADOR)
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin