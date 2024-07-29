«Cigarettes», Primal Scream, Clairo, stivijoes… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

El top 1 de JENESAISPOP sigue inalterable. Charli xcx y Lorde conservan el puesto de honor con ‘girl, so confusing’, esta vez con más del 43% de los votos en X. Kesha y Kylie simplemente cambian posiciones y Katy Perry se mantiene en el número 4 con ‘Woman’s World’. Las entradas hay que buscarlas más abajo. Cigarettes After Sex quedan a las puertas del top 10 y hacia la mitad de la lista entran Primal Scream y Clairo. stivijoes protagoniza la única entrada nacional esta vez.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|Vota
|2
|3
|2
|2
|My Oh My
|Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|3
|JOYRIDE
|Kesha
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Woman’s World
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Lift You Up
|Jessie Ware, Romy
|Vota
|6
|9
|6
|3
|Tough
|Quavo, Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|7
|2
|5
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|Vota
|8
|13
|4
|4
|Reason Why
|SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom
|Vota
|9
|15
|8
|6
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|Vota
|10
|6
|3
|6
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Dark Vacay
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|12
|8
|1
|6
|Nanai
|Amaia
|Vota
|13
|12
|1
|8
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|14
|14
|14
|3
|Alibi
|Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult
|Vota
|15
|10
|4
|7
|Please Please Please
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|16
|11
|6
|5
|the boy is mine
|Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica
|Vota
|17
|21
|6
|5
|Rompehielos
|Amaral
|Vota
|18
|24
|1
|9
|Love Bites
|Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|19
|16
|1
|11
|360
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|20
|28
|20
|3
|Rockstar
|LISA
|Vota
|21
|36
|16
|4
|HOT UPTOWN
|Camila Cabello, Drake
|Vota
|22
|25
|1
|23
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|23
|22
|1
|38
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Love Insurrection
|Primal Scream
|Vota
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Nomad
|Clairo
|Vota
|26
|31
|1
|21
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|27
|23
|1
|14
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|28
|38
|2
|25
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|29
|20
|1
|10
|LUNCH
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|30
|30
|30
|3
|El último rumor
|Espanto
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Did It First
|Ice Spice, Central Cee
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Solo
|stivijoes
|Vota
|33
|35
|1
|20
|we can’t be friends
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|34
|18
|18
|2
|Love You Got
|Kelly Lee Owens
|Vota
|35
|37
|4
|9
|Nasty
|Tinashe
|Vota
|36
|26
|10
|6
|La Reina
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|37
|29
|19
|4
|To Be Alright
|AURORA
|Vota
|38
|17
|17
|3
|Take My Time
|Normani
|Vota
|39
|27
|11
|5
|Favourite
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Crash
|Kehlani
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|B2B
|Cariño
|Vota
|–
|Yayo
|Rema
|Vota
|–
|Angel of my Dreams
|JADE
|Vota
|–
|breaking news
|flowerovlove
|Vota
|–
|SIN MIEDO
|JPEGMAFIA
|Vota
|–
|boys, bugs and men
|Paris Paloma
|Vota
|–
|Long Dark Night
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Vota
|–
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|–
|Diamante
|Daga Voladora
|Vota
|–
|Only One
|Cassandra Jenkins
|Vota