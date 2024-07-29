escribe aquí...
«Cigarettes», Primal Scream, Clairo, stivijoes… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

102
0
0

El top 1 de JENESAISPOP sigue inalterable. Charli xcx y Lorde conservan el puesto de honor con ‘girl, so confusing’, esta vez con más del 43% de los votos en X. Kesha y Kylie simplemente cambian posiciones y Katy Perry se mantiene en el número 4 con ‘Woman’s World’. Las entradas hay que buscarlas más abajo. Cigarettes After Sex quedan a las puertas del top 10 y hacia la mitad de la lista entran Primal Scream y Clairo. stivijoes protagoniza la única entrada nacional esta vez.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
2 3 2 2 My Oh My Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo Vota
3 2 2 3 JOYRIDE Kesha Vota
4 4 4 2 Woman’s World Katy Perry Vota
5 5 3 3 Lift You Up Jessie Ware, Romy Vota
6 9 6 3 Tough Quavo, Lana del Rey Vota
7 7 2 5 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
8 13 4 4 Reason Why SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom Vota
9 15 8 6 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
10 6 3 6 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
11 11 1 Dark Vacay Cigarettes After Sex Vota
12 8 1 6 Nanai Amaia Vota
13 12 1 8 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
14 14 14 3 Alibi Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult Vota
15 10 4 7 Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter Vota
16 11 6 5 the boy is mine Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica Vota
17 21 6 5 Rompehielos Amaral Vota
18 24 1 9 Love Bites Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
19 16 1 11 360 Charli XCX Vota
20 28 20 3 Rockstar LISA Vota
21 36 16 4 HOT UPTOWN Camila Cabello, Drake Vota
22 25 1 23 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
23 22 1 38 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
24 24 1 Love Insurrection Primal Scream Vota
25 25 1 Nomad Clairo Vota
26 31 1 21 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
27 23 1 14 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
28 38 2 25 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
29 20 1 10 LUNCH Billie Eilish Vota
30 30 30 3 El último rumor Espanto Vota
31 31 1 Did It First Ice Spice, Central Cee Vota
32 32 1 Solo stivijoes Vota
33 35 1 20 we can’t be friends Ariana Grande Vota
34 18 18 2 Love You Got Kelly Lee Owens Vota
35 37 4 9 Nasty Tinashe Vota
36 26 10 6 La Reina Lola Indigo Vota
37 29 19 4 To Be Alright AURORA Vota
38 17 17 3 Take My Time Normani Vota
39 27 11 5 Favourite Fontaines DC Vota
40 40 1 Crash Kehlani Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
B2B Cariño Vota
Yayo Rema Vota
Angel of my Dreams JADE Vota
breaking news flowerovlove Vota
SIN MIEDO JPEGMAFIA Vota
boys, bugs and men Paris Paloma Vota
Long Dark Night Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Vota
I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
Diamante Daga Voladora Vota
Only One Cassandra Jenkins Vota

