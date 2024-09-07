Ana Mena, Caribou, Magdalena Bay, Nick Cave… en nuestro top 40

Charli xcx y Billie Eilish recuperan el número 1 semanal con ‘Guess’ tras una semana de descanso. Lo logran con el 45% de los votos en X. La entrada más fuerte, de Ana Mena con Emilia, queda fuera del top 10, seguida por ‘Come Find Me’ Caribou.
Completan la lista de novedades Magdalena Bay, Nick Cave, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard y Caliza.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Taste
|Sabrina Carpenter
|3
|3
|2
|32
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|4
|10
|4
|2
|I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|5
|7
|2
|4
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|6
|2
|2
|3
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|7
|1
|1
|3
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|8
|6
|4
|4
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|9
|21
|9
|2
|Here’s the Thing
|Fontaines D.C.
|10
|8
|7
|3
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|11
|–
|11
|1
|CARITA TRISTE
|Ana Mena, Emilia
|12
|9
|9
|3
|Lucky
|Halsey
|13
|20
|13
|3
|Don’t Get Me Started
|The Smile
|14
|13
|2
|8
|My Oh My
|Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo
|15
|11
|1
|6
|Angel of my Dreams
|JADE
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Come Find Me
|Caribou
|17
|29
|1
|17
|360
|Charli XCX
|18
|28
|1
|14
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|19
|31
|6
|4
|Diet Pepsi
|Addison Rae
|20
|15
|1
|44
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|21
|18
|5
|5
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|22
|26
|1
|11
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|23
|27
|1
|20
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Death & Romance
|Magdalena Bay
|25
|32
|1
|27
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|26
|22
|4
|13
|Please Please Please
|Sabrina Carpenter
|27
|23
|2
|9
|JOYRIDE
|Kesha
|28
|40
|28
|2
|Check
|FLO
|29
|17
|1
|29
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|30
|14
|5
|6
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|31
|36
|3
|12
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Song of the Lake
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Le Risque
|King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|34
|19
|6
|9
|Tough
|Quavo, Lana del Rey
|35
|16
|4
|8
|Woman’s World
|Katy Perry
|36
|12
|12
|3
|Why Why Why
|Shawn Mendes
|37
|35
|2
|11
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Nunca le pida que diga la verdad
|Caliza
|39
|25
|4
|7
|Dark Vacay
|Cigarettes After Sex
|40
|37
|8
|12
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|onvres
|arrecí0
|–
|Chico Bueno
|María Rodés, BRONQUIO
|–
|IRTE A BUSCAR
|Persona, Claudia Allmang
|–
|Ahí estás
|Amaral
|–
|Cursed Romantics
|Maude Latour
|–
|Girls
|The Dare
|–
|Slow It Down
|Benson Boone
|–
|I Said What I Said
|The Softies
|–
|Run Run Run
|The Libertines
|–
|Quincallera
|Viuda
