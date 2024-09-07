escribe aquí...
Ana Mena, Caribou, Magdalena Bay, Nick Cave… en nuestro top 40

Sebas E. Alonso
Charli xcx y Billie Eilish recuperan el número 1 semanal con ‘Guess’ tras una semana de descanso. Lo logran con el 45% de los votos en X. La entrada más fuerte, de Ana Mena con Emilia, queda fuera del top 10, seguida por ‘Come Find Me’ Caribou.

Completan la lista de novedades Magdalena Bay, Nick Cave, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard y Caliza.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 5 1 5 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
2 4 2 2 Taste Sabrina Carpenter Vota
3 3 2 32 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
4 10 4 2 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Taylor Swift Vota
5 7 2 4 Apple Charli xcx Vota
6 2 2 3 Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
7 1 1 3 New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
8 6 4 4 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
9 21 9 2 Here’s the Thing Fontaines D.C. Vota
10 8 7 3 Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
11 11 1 CARITA TRISTE Ana Mena, Emilia Vota
12 9 9 3 Lucky Halsey Vota
13 20 13 3 Don’t Get Me Started The Smile Vota
14 13 2 8 My Oh My Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo Vota
15 11 1 6 Angel of my Dreams JADE Vota
16 16 1 Come Find Me Caribou Vota
17 29 1 17 360 Charli XCX Vota
18 28 1 14 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
19 31 6 4 Diet Pepsi Addison Rae Vota
20 15 1 44 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
21 18 5 5 All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Vota
22 26 1 11 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
23 27 1 20 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
24 24 1 Death & Romance Magdalena Bay Vota
25 32 1 27 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
26 22 4 13 Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter Vota
27 23 2 9 JOYRIDE Kesha Vota
28 40 28 2 Check FLO Vota
29 17 1 29 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
30 14 5 6 I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
31 36 3 12 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
32 32 1 Song of the Lake Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Vota
33 33 1 Le Risque King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Vota
34 19 6 9 Tough Quavo, Lana del Rey Vota
35 16 4 8 Woman’s World Katy Perry Vota
36 12 12 3 Why Why Why Shawn Mendes Vota
37 35 2 11 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
38 38 1 Nunca le pida que diga la verdad Caliza Vota
39 25 4 7 Dark Vacay Cigarettes After Sex Vota
40 37 8 12 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Chico Bueno María Rodés, BRONQUIO Vota
IRTE A BUSCAR Persona, Claudia Allmang Vota
Ahí estás Amaral Vota
Cursed Romantics Maude Latour Vota
Girls The Dare Vota
Slow It Down Benson Boone Vota
I Said What I Said The Softies Vota
Run Run Run The Libertines Vota
Quincallera Viuda Vota

