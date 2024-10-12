escribe aquí...
Breves
BrevesMúsicaTop 40

Juanjo y Martin, La Casa Azul con Soleá, The Weeknd… en el top 40 de JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

366
0
- Publicidad -

Juanjo y Martin, La Casa Azul con Soleá, The Weeknd… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Rosalía y Ralphie Choo mantienen el número 1 en JENESAISPOP al hacerse con el 49% de los votos en X. No hay quien tosa a ‘Omega’, pero Ramper entran directamente al puesto 4. Todo un mérito para su estilo. También entre las entradas fuertes Juanjo Bona y Martin Urrutia, La Casa Azul con Soleá Morente, o The Weeknd con Playboyi Carti. En la parte baja de la tabla, encontramos a Ela Minus, Debbii Dawson y Kate Pierson.

- Publicidad -
Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Omega Rosalía, Ralphie Choo Vota
2 7 1 4 Eusexua FKA twigs Vota
3 4 3 2 I’M HIS, HE’S MINE Katy Perry, Doechii Vota
4 4 1 Día estrellado Ramper Vota
5 2 2 2 Alone The Cure Vota
6 5 2 37 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
7 7 1 El destello Juanjo Bona, Martin Urrutia Vota
8 8 1 Ahora o nunca La Casa Azul, Soleá Morente Vota
9 3 3 4 Cotilleo Nebulossa Vota
10 13 1 8 New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
11 6 2 5 Ahí estás Amaral Vota
12 10 10 2 Corazón Nelly Furtado, Bomba Estéreo Vota
13 17 2 7 Taste Sabrina Carpenter Vota
14 14 1 Timeless The Weeknd, Playboi Carti Vota
15 8 4 4 Dancing In the Flames The Weeknd Vota
16 9 2 8 Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
17 11 4 9 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
18 16 12 3 it’s ok I’m ok Tate McRae Vota
19 26 15 3 Del oro Floating Points Vota
20 12 4 6 CARITA TRISTE Ana Mena, Emilia Vota
21 21 2 9 Apple Charli xcx Vota
22 31 9 7 Here’s the Thing Fontaines D.C. Vota
23 18 1 10 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
24 25 1 19 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
25 15 11 3 Mutations Nilüfer Yanya Vota
26 24 24 2 S P E Y S I D E Bon Iver Vota
27 22 1 49 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
19 13 13 2 All At Once TR/ST Vota
27 35 2 15 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
28 30 1 22 360 Charli XCX Vota
29 29 1 16 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
30 35 1 25 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
31 23 1 34 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
32 32 1 Broken Ela Minus Vota
33 40 13 4 adore u Fred again.. Vota
34 14 7 8 Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
35 28 10 4 In My Dreams Four Tet, Ellie Goulding Vota
36 20 4 7 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Taylor Swift Vota
37 32 1 32 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
38 38 23 3 Una velita Bad Bunny Vota
39 39 1 Happy World Debbii Dawson Vota
40 40 1 Take Me Back to the Party Kate Pierson Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Moonlit Floor LISA Vota
Parkour Kokoshca Vota
aggresive Jim Legxacy Vota
Georgina con Cristiano Varry Brava, María de Juan Vota
Estarán aparcando Espanto Vota
Tinc un desig Angeladorrrm Vota
Worm Grew a Spine Elias Rønnenfelt Vota
Deep Holes Rahim Redcar Vota
La Aventura León Benavente Vota
Zero Sum The Smile Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

- Publicidad -

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com