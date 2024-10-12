Juanjo y Martin, La Casa Azul con Soleá, The Weeknd… en el top 40 de JNSP

Rosalía y Ralphie Choo mantienen el número 1 en JENESAISPOP al hacerse con el 49% de los votos en X. No hay quien tosa a ‘Omega’, pero Ramper entran directamente al puesto 4. Todo un mérito para su estilo. También entre las entradas fuertes Juanjo Bona y Martin Urrutia, La Casa Azul con Soleá Morente, o The Weeknd con Playboyi Carti. En la parte baja de la tabla, encontramos a Ela Minus, Debbii Dawson y Kate Pierson.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Omega
|Rosalía, Ralphie Choo
|2
|7
|1
|4
|Eusexua
|FKA twigs
|3
|4
|3
|2
|I’M HIS, HE’S MINE
|Katy Perry, Doechii
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Día estrellado
|Ramper
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Alone
|The Cure
|6
|5
|2
|37
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|7
|–
|7
|1
|El destello
|Juanjo Bona, Martin Urrutia
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Ahora o nunca
|La Casa Azul, Soleá Morente
|9
|3
|3
|4
|Cotilleo
|Nebulossa
|10
|13
|1
|8
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|11
|6
|2
|5
|Ahí estás
|Amaral
|12
|10
|10
|2
|Corazón
|Nelly Furtado, Bomba Estéreo
|13
|17
|2
|7
|Taste
|Sabrina Carpenter
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Timeless
|The Weeknd, Playboi Carti
|15
|8
|4
|4
|Dancing In the Flames
|The Weeknd
|16
|9
|2
|8
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|17
|11
|4
|9
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|18
|16
|12
|3
|it’s ok I’m ok
|Tate McRae
|19
|26
|15
|3
|Del oro
|Floating Points
|20
|12
|4
|6
|CARITA TRISTE
|Ana Mena, Emilia
|21
|21
|2
|9
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|22
|31
|9
|7
|Here’s the Thing
|Fontaines D.C.
|23
|18
|1
|10
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|24
|25
|1
|19
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|25
|15
|11
|3
|Mutations
|Nilüfer Yanya
|26
|24
|24
|2
|S P E Y S I D E
|Bon Iver
|27
|22
|1
|49
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|19
|13
|13
|2
|All At Once
|TR/ST
|27
|35
|2
|15
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|28
|30
|1
|22
|360
|Charli XCX
|29
|29
|1
|16
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|30
|35
|1
|25
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|31
|23
|1
|34
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Broken
|Ela Minus
|33
|40
|13
|4
|adore u
|Fred again..
|34
|14
|7
|8
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|35
|28
|10
|4
|In My Dreams
|Four Tet, Ellie Goulding
|36
|20
|4
|7
|I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|37
|32
|1
|32
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|38
|38
|23
|3
|Una velita
|Bad Bunny
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Happy World
|Debbii Dawson
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Take Me Back to the Party
|Kate Pierson
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Moonlit Floor
|LISA
|–
|Parkour
|Kokoshca
|–
|aggresive
|Jim Legxacy
|–
|Georgina con Cristiano
|Varry Brava, María de Juan
|–
|Estarán aparcando
|Espanto
|–
|Tinc un desig
|Angeladorrrm
|–
|Worm Grew a Spine
|Elias Rønnenfelt
|–
|Deep Holes
|Rahim Redcar
|–
|La Aventura
|León Benavente
|–
|Zero Sum
|The Smile
