Young Fathers y Wolf Alice, rodeados de leyendas en la banda sonora de ‘Trainspotting 2’

Por | 13 Ene 17, 11:43

t2-trainspotting-2Este año se estrena la secuela de ‘Trainspotting’, la mítica cinta de Danny Boyle, de la que recientemente podíamos ver su tráiler oficial. Este contenía música de los casi recién llegados Wolf Alice, ‘Silk’, incluida en su debut, además de Underworld, que ya sonaron en la película original de 1997 con ‘Born Slippy .NUXX’.

Efectivamente ambos grupos aparecen en la banda sonora oficial de la película, que se acaba de anunciar e incluye hasta tres temas otra banda reciente, Young Fathers (ganadores del Mercury Prize en 2014), ‘Get Up’, ‘Only God Knows’ y ‘Rain or Shine’. ‘Silk’ de Wolf Alice es pista 3 y Underworld aparecen con un remix de su clásico original titulado ‘Slow Slippy’.

Curiosamente a Young Fathers y Wolf Alice no les acompañan muchas bandas contemporáneas en el disco, que incluye sobre todo temas de artistas clásicos como Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Blondie, Queen, Run D.M.C. y The Clash. Como era de esperar, abre la mítica ‘Lust for Life’ de Iggy Pop (que abría el largometraje) en un remix de The Prodigy.

‘T2 Trainspotting’:

01 Iggy Pop: “Lust for Life (The Prodigy Remix)”
02 High Contrast: “Shotgun Mouthwash”
03 Wolf Alice: “Silk”
04 Young Fathers: “Get Up”
05 Frankie Goes to Hollywood: “Relax”
06 Underworld: “Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail)” [ft. Ewen Bremner]
07 Young Fathers: “Only God Knows”
08 The Rubberbandits: “Dad’s Best Friend”
09 Blondie: “Dreaming”
10 Queen: “Radio Ga Ga”
11 Run D.M.C. vs. Jason Nevis: “It’s Like That”
12 The Clash: “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais”
13 Young Fathers: “Rain or Shine”
14 Fat White Family: “Whitest Boy on the Beach”
15 Underworld: “Slow Slippy”

Etiquetas:
«
»
  • bart_os

    Deseando escuchar ese “Slow Slippy” de Underworld. Me imagino que es una versión onírica del tema original que los protagonistas escuchan mientras “vuelan”. :-)

  • Clean.avi

    Menudo flop se viene, tanto en soundtrack como en pelicula.

  • Jota

    Joder qué ganazas tengo de ver la peli!

