El póster de ‘Mother!’ con Jennifer Lawrence horroriza y maravilla a Twitter a partes iguales

A propósito del día de la madre, que se ha celebrado este domingo en varios países anglosajones, el director Darren Aronofsky ha compartido el póster de ‘Mother!’, su nueva película, que protagonizan los oscarizados Jennifer Lawrence y Javier Bardem.

La cinta se estrena el 13 de octubre en Paramount y de su argumento solo se conoce que relata la historia de una “pareja cuya relación se ve trastornada por la llegada a su casa de unos inesperados huéspedes”. En el reparto se encuentran también Michelle Pfeiffer, Domnhall Gleeson, Ed Harris y Kristen Wiig.

A espera de más detalles sobre la película, por supuesto el póster de ‘Mother!’ ha dado que hablar a Twitter en las últimas horas. El póster representa a una perturbada Lawrence con su corazón arrancado del pecho y ha generado tantas reacciones positivas como negativas entre los fans de la actriz y del director de ‘Cisne negro’.

A varios tuiteros y tuiteras les ha horrorizado completamente la animación de Lawrence y piden clases de Photoshop para Aronofsky:

Otros fans están encantados con el póster y, sobre todo, emocionadísimos con la película:

@graceheeley @DarrenAronofsky @BramTrevorWelch @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics It makes the film look immediately intriguing though and the names associated with it are 👌 — Leigh Sanders (@LSanders_Star) May 15, 2017