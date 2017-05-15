El póster de ‘Mother!’ con Jennifer Lawrence horroriza y maravilla a Twitter a partes iguales

A propósito del día de la madre, que se ha celebrado este domingo en varios países anglosajones, el director Darren Aronofsky ha compartido el póster de ‘Mother!’, su nueva película, que protagonizan los oscarizados Jennifer Lawrence y Javier Bardem.
La cinta se estrena el 13 de octubre en Paramount y de su argumento solo se conoce que relata la historia de una “pareja cuya relación se ve trastornada por la llegada a su casa de unos inesperados huéspedes”. En el reparto se encuentran también Michelle Pfeiffer, Domnhall Gleeson, Ed Harris y Kristen Wiig.
A espera de más detalles sobre la película, por supuesto el póster de ‘Mother!’ ha dado que hablar a Twitter en las últimas horas. El póster representa a una perturbada Lawrence con su corazón arrancado del pecho y ha generado tantas reacciones positivas como negativas entre los fans de la actriz y del director de ‘Cisne negro’.
HAPPY mother! DAY #firstlook #mothermovie by the great @JamesJeanArt #jenniferlawrence #javierbardem @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/3IZZITpuY4
— darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) May 14, 2017
A varios tuiteros y tuiteras les ha horrorizado completamente la animación de Lawrence y piden clases de Photoshop para Aronofsky:
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics you need a photoshop course
— gio (@wonderwkaty) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/71P6OELcVa
— ☾ellie (@primsmeadow) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JenLawFilms @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/dSzuaz6QMI
— ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics Já pode cancelar, que coisa horrorosa pic.twitter.com/FqXIYDJpFO
— 🐝 lé (@emifielove) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics Penny knows what it feels like #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/uTdvxj7HQ9
— Hugo Martinez (@HugoJM0903) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/76FM258k4q
— paul rudd (@philsadelphia) May 15, 2017
Otros fans están encantados con el póster y, sobre todo, emocionadísimos con la película:
@graceheeley @DarrenAronofsky @BramTrevorWelch @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics It makes the film look immediately intriguing though and the names associated with it are 👌
— Leigh Sanders (@LSanders_Star) May 15, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics Amazing, what piece of art.
— ❌ (@XMenTea) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics i can already tell this is gonna be fantastic
— piper (@jordync_) May 15, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics wow it's beautiful 😍
— Manon Gruaz (@manongruaz) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics This poster is beautifully heartbreaking 💔
— Blinders (@rainbow_buster) May 14, 2017
@DarrenAronofsky @JamesJeanArt @ParamountPics What a wonderful poster. Jennifer looks like a Greek goddess in that painting. 😍
— Stephen-616 (@SteSDN) May 14, 2017