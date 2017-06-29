Kylie y Kendall Jenner están por encima de Pink Floyd y 2Pac

mypictr_380x225-3Las hermanas Kylie y Kendall Jenner, hermanas de Kim Kardashian, han estrenado una línea de camisetas “vintage” compuesta por camisetas de grupos de rock y hip-hop como Pink Floyd o 2Pac. La noticia tendría la misma gracia que H&M vendiendo camisetas de Nirvana o The Doors sino fuera porque es mucho peor y da mucha más vergüenza ajena.

Por si fuera poco que las hermanas Jenner se hayan apropiado de una cultura que ni conocen ni les interesa como es la musical, sus nuevas camisetas vienen con sus caras y con el logo de su marca impresos encima de las imágenes de grupos usadas. Por ejemplo el logo “KK” (de Kylie y Kendall) aparece impuesto sobre 2Pac o el rostro de Kendall en la portada de ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. Una camiseta en particular ha causado cierta controversia: es de 2Pac y una imagen de Kylie Jenner saliendo de la piscina por encima. Con trenzas africanas.

Para colmo, las camisetas en cuestión se han ha puesto a la venta en la web de las hermanas a un precio imposible de 125 euros. El postureo ha llegado a su máxima expresión. Por supuesto los fans de la música no se han dejado burlar por las Jenner y han arrasado con ellas en Twitter, donde han denunciado su mal gusto y pedido que se retire la línea. ¿Y después de su polémica con Pepsi, Kendall no pensó que esto sería una mala idea?

