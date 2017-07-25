Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd y Katy Perry lideran las nominaciones de los MTV VMA’s 2017

MTV continúa dando sus premios anuales a los mejores vídeos del año y esta vez la ceremonia tendrá lugar el 27 de agosto en California, dentro de aproximadamente un mes. Hoy se ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados, liderada muy claramente por Kendrick Lamar con 8 nominaciones. No tendría que tener rival dada la calidad y el icono que ha supuesto su vídeo de ‘HUMBLE.’, pero ha de quitarse de encima a Bruno Mars y en la categoría de Artista del Año también a Ed Sheeran. Y ojo, el público puede votar (aunque no por ejemplo desde España) en algunas categorías, así que cualquier cosa puede pasar.
Aparecen con 5 nominaciones, de hecho por encima de Bruno y Sheeran, tanto The Weeknd como Katy Perry, si bien pese al reconocimiento a la calidad de los vídeos de ‘Bon Appétit’ y ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, Perry no está nominada a Vídeo del Año ni a Artista del Año, a diferencia de lo que sucede, por ejemplo, con Ariana Grande y Lorde. Debajo podéis encontrar todos los nominados.
Vídeo del Año:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Artista del año:
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
Mejor revelación:
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Mejor colaboración:
Charlie Puth: “We Don’t Talk Anymore” [ft. Selena Gomez]
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]
Calvin Harris: “Feels” [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]
Zayn and Taylor Swift: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
Mejor vídeo de pop:
Shawn Mendes: “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran: “Shape of You”
Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”
Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Miley Cyrus: “Malibu”
Mejor vídeo de hip-hop:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Big Sean: “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper: “Same Drugs”
D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Migos: “Bad and Boujee” [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]
DJ Khaled: “I’m the One” [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]
Mejor vídeo de dance:
Zedd and Alessia Cara: “Stay”
Kygo and Selena Gomez: “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris: “My Way”
Major Lazer: “Cold Water” [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]
Afrojack: “Gone” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
Mejor vídeo de rock:
Coldplay: “A Head Full of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy: “Young And Menace”
Twenty One Pilots: “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day: “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters: “Run”
Mejor lucha contra el sistema:
Logic: “Black SpiderMan”
The Hamilton Mixtape: “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
Big Sean: “Light”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
Taboo: “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” [ft. Shailene Woodley]
John Legend: “Surefire”
Mejor fotografía:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Imagine Dragons: “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran: “Castle on the Hill”
DJ Shadow: “Nobody Speak” [ft. Run the Jewels]
Halsey: “Now or Never”
Mejor dirección:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Mejor dirección de arte:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”
Katy Perry: “Bon Appetit” [ft. Migos]
DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”
Mejores efectos especiales:
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
A Tribe Called Quest: “Dis Generation”
KYLE: “iSpy” [ft. Lil Yachty]
Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]
Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”
Mejor coreografía:
Kanye West: “Fade”
Ariana Grande: “Side to Side” [ft. Nicki Minaj]
Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”
Sia: “The Greatest”
Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]
Mejor Montaje:
Future: “Mask Off”
Young Thug: “Wyclef Jean”
Lorde: “Green Light”
The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]
The Weeknd: “Reminder”