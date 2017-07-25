Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd y Katy Perry lideran las nominaciones de los MTV VMA’s 2017

MTV continúa dando sus premios anuales a los mejores vídeos del año y esta vez la ceremonia tendrá lugar el 27 de agosto en California, dentro de aproximadamente un mes. Hoy se ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados, liderada muy claramente por Kendrick Lamar con 8 nominaciones. No tendría que tener rival dada la calidad y el icono que ha supuesto su vídeo de ‘HUMBLE.’, pero ha de quitarse de encima a Bruno Mars y en la categoría de Artista del Año también a Ed Sheeran. Y ojo, el público puede votar (aunque no por ejemplo desde España) en algunas categorías, así que cualquier cosa puede pasar.

Aparecen con 5 nominaciones, de hecho por encima de Bruno y Sheeran, tanto The Weeknd como Katy Perry, si bien pese al reconocimiento a la calidad de los vídeos de ‘Bon Appétit’ y ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, Perry no está nominada a Vídeo del Año ni a Artista del Año, a diferencia de lo que sucede, por ejemplo, con Ariana Grande y Lorde. Debajo podéis encontrar todos los nominados.

Vídeo del Año:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Artista del año:

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Mejor revelación:

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Mejor colaboración:

Charlie Puth: “We Don’t Talk Anymore” [ft. Selena Gomez]

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]

Calvin Harris: “Feels” [ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean]

Zayn and Taylor Swift: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Mejor vídeo de pop:

Shawn Mendes: “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran: “Shape of You”

Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”

Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Miley Cyrus: “Malibu”

Mejor vídeo de hip-hop:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean: “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper: “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M.: “Broccoli” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Migos: “Bad and Boujee” [ft. Lil Uzi Vert]

DJ Khaled: “I’m the One” [ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne]

Mejor vídeo de dance:

Zedd and Alessia Cara: “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez: “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris: “My Way”

Major Lazer: “Cold Water” [ft. Justin Bieber and MØ]

Afrojack: “Gone” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

Mejor vídeo de rock:

Coldplay: “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy: “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots: “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day: “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters: “Run”

Mejor lucha contra el sistema:

Logic: “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape: “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean: “Light”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Taboo: “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” [ft. Shailene Woodley]

John Legend: “Surefire”

Mejor fotografía:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Imagine Dragons: “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran: “Castle on the Hill”

DJ Shadow: “Nobody Speak” [ft. Run the Jewels]

Halsey: “Now or Never”

Mejor dirección:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara: “Scars to Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Mejor dirección de arte:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars: “24K Magic”

Katy Perry: “Bon Appetit” [ft. Migos]

DJ Khaled: “Wild Thoughts” [ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”

Mejores efectos especiales:

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

A Tribe Called Quest: “Dis Generation”

KYLE: “iSpy” [ft. Lil Yachty]

Katy Perry: “Chained to the Rhythm” [ft. Skip Marley]

Harry Styles: “Sign of the Times”

Mejor coreografía:

Kanye West: “Fade”

Ariana Grande: “Side to Side” [ft. Nicki Minaj]

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Sia: “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony: “Down” [ft. Gucci Mane]

Mejor Montaje:

Future: “Mask Off”

Young Thug: “Wyclef Jean”

Lorde: “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers: “Closer” [ft. Halsey]

The Weeknd: “Reminder”